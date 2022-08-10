For members
Who benefits most under Germany’s tax relief plans?
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner says he wants to give taxpayers relief worth €10 billion in the face of rising inflation. But there is already pushback, with some saying high earners will benefit the most.
Published: 10 August 2022 12:27 CEST
Germany pledges inflation relief tax package worth €10 billion
Finance Minister Christian Lindner officially presented plans on Wednesday to offer tax relief worth €10 billion to help families in Germany cope with soaring inflation.
Published: 10 August 2022 11:27 CEST
