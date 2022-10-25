Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

German president arrives in Kyiv amid rebuilding talks in Berlin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived for a surprise visit in Kyiv on Tuesday as a conference on reconstructing Ukraine kicked off in Berlin.

Published: 25 October 2022 10:15 CEST
German president Frank Walter Steinmeir
German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier arrives in Kyiv on Tuesday, October 25th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

The trip is his first to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and came six months after Steinmeier, then under heavy fire for his years-long detente policy with Moscow, was snubbed by Kyiv.

The president also had to abort a trip at the last minute last week over security reasons, sparking criticisms from Germany’s opposition.

“I am looking forward to my meeting with (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv,” he said, according to a confirmation sent by his spokeswoman.

Before meeting Zelensky, Steinmeier will visit a town in the north of the country, near the Belarusian border, which Ukraine says has been liberated from Russian troops but left with its infrastructure destroyed.

Steinmeier will provide aid to the municipality for its energy infrastructure, he said.

“My message to Ukrainians: you can count on Germany”, Steinmeier said.

In the months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, was heavily criticised over his years-long rapprochement stance towards Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.

His offer to visit Kyiv in April was snubbed, sparking irritation between the two countries.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz then said Kyiv’s refusal to receive Steinmeier was a barrier to his own visit to Ukraine — which eventually only took place in June along with Italy’s Mario Draghi and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Steinmeier, a Social Democrat serving his second stint as German president, was a foreign minister in two of former chancellor Angela Merkel’s governments.

He has been a leading advocate of the “Wandel durch Handel” (Change through Trade) concept, which argues that fostering close commercial ties can help spur democratic reforms.

Steinmeier also championed the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, which has now been halted over Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

But he has since admitted that his detente approach towards President Vladimir Putin had been misguided, and that there could be “no return to normal with Putin’s Russia”.

‘Generational tasks’ 

Zelensky was meanwhile due to address a reconstruction conference in Berlin via video-link.

Scholz and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for a “Marshall Plan for Ukraine” in a joint editorial published Monday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Opening the conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Scholz said rebuilding Ukraine was a “generational task” that must start immediately, even as Russia’s invasion rages on.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) opens the reconstruction conference at Westhafen, Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

“What is at stake here is nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century — a generational task that must begin now,” Scholz said as he opened an international reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Berlin.

Scholz said that rebuilding Ukraine marked a “challenge for generations” but one that also provided a chance to modernise its infrastructure.

The task is “one that will require the combined strength of the entire international community but it is also an opportunity for generations to come if we get it right”, he said.

Speaking at the same event, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the scale of destruction in the war-ravaged country “staggering”, with the World Bank estimating the toll of the damage at 350 billion euros ($345 billion).

“This is for sure more than one country or one union can provide alone,” she said. “We need all hands on deck.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also addressing the one-day conference hosted by the German government, via video link.

He appealed to international supporters to cover his country’s $38-billion budget hole for 2023, saying such assistance was essential if Ukraine is to get back on its feet.

“At this very conference we need to make a decision on assistance to cover the next year’s budget deficit for Ukraine,” he said. “For Ukraine it is a very significant amount of money.”

UKRAINE

German police probing ‘arson’ at Ukrainian refugee housing

A fire broke out at a building housing Ukrainian refugees in eastern Germany, police said Thursday, adding that they were investigating the case as arson.

Published: 20 October 2022 13:16 CEST
German police probing 'arson' at Ukrainian refugee housing

The inhabitants of the thatched-roof building in Gross Strömkendorf village in Mecklenburg Western Pomerania were able to evacuate unhurt, police said.

The fire broke out at around 9:00pm on Wednesday, setting off an alarm.

German media reported that passers-by also alerted the manager of the site as he went to check on the fire alarm.

It remained unclear how the fire started, but local media reported that police had already visited the accommodation before because of a swastika graffiti painted on its entrance sign.

Germany has taken in around a million refugees from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

Unlike during the migrant crisis in 2015, when several cases of refugee shelters were firebombed by extremists, there have been few criminal incidents affecting Ukrainians seeking protection.

Friedrich Merz, the leader of the opposition CDU, was forced to apologise after he accused Ukrainian refugees of “welfare tourism”.

A refugee shelter in the German town of Apolda caught fire in early October, with no one hurt as the building was empty at the time.

Investigators initially suspected a criminal act, but later said it could have been an accident.

