Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Where to celebrate Diwali 2022 in Germany

The holiday of Diwali kicks off on Monday. Here's where you can celebrate all around Germany.

Published: 24 October 2022 16:59 CEST
Where to celebrate Diwali 2022 in Germany
A previous Diwali celebration, which took place in Dresden. picture alliance / dpa | Sebastian Kahnert

With over 100,000 Indians in Germany, and over 175,000 people of Indian descent, it’s little wonder that Diwali – the famous five day Hindi festival of lights starting this year on Monday October 24th – is being celebrated all around the Bundesrepublik

READ ALSO: Indians in Germany: Who are they and where do they live?

Even the House of Parliament in Frankfurt is honouring the holiday for the first time with a special reception on October 30th.

Diwali takes its name from the clay lamps or deepa (the event is sometimes called Deepawali) that many Indians light outside their home. With the days shortening in Germany, there’s all the more reason to celebrate light — especially over lively music, traditional dance and authentically spicy Indian cuisine.

We have rounded up some of the top events to celebrate around Germany, both the week of Diwali and afterwards, stretching into mid-November. If you have an additional event to suggest, email us at [email protected]

October 24th in Heidelberg

Happen to be in Heidelberg? Then it’s not too late to head to the Sweet Home Project, which will be cooking up a storm starting at 6:30pm. The menu includes an assortment of Indian sweets and savoury dishes. The collective only asks that participants bring along a candle (and a hearty appetite).

If you miss this event, and are still craving some (really) spicy traditional cuisine, the Firebowl Heidelberg is hosting a Diwali party on October 29th, replete with lots of food and drink and Bollywood beats the whole night. 

October 29th near Frankfurt

For those who fancy a Feier with a full-buffet, this celebration in Dreieich delivers through an all-you-can-eat dinner with traditional fare. Starting at 5pm and stretching into the early hours of the morning, the festive feast includes traditional Bollywood music by Derrick Linco. There’s also a dance party for kids, who receive free admission up to seven years old and €25 up to 14 years. Normal tickets go for €40 per person.

A previous Diwali celebration of traditional dance and music in Dresden. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Sebastian Kahnert

November 4th near Düsseldorf

On November 4th at 6pm, the Deutsch-Indische Gesellschaft Düsseldorf will be hosting a family-friendly party in nearby Ratingen with classical Indian music and dance, a huge dinner and Bollywood music led by DJ SA-ONE. Tickets cost about €40 each, but children under six receive free entry. 

November 5th in Bonn 

The Indian Students Association of Bonn-Cologne will be hosting its biggest event of the year: for €10, event goers can try an array of Indian food, play classic games and tune into cultural performances. 

READ ALSO: Moving from India to Munich changed my life

November 12th in Essen 

Whether you like traditional bhajans or meditative ragas, this concert will capture many of the classic sounds of Indian music with artists such as Anubhab Tabla Ensemble, Debasish Bhattacharjee and Somnath Karmorak taking center stage. The performance starts at 5pm and costs €10. 

November 12th and 13th in Berlin

Indian food fans will get to enjoy 12 stands devoted to Indian cuisine and products, all coming from the local Indian community. The weekend-long festival will also include stand-up comedy from the Desi Vibes Comedy Group. Karaoke fans will also enjoy singing along with the Sounds of India group, followed by an after party on Saturday. All this only costs €2 at the door. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

German literature finds unlikely social media partner in TikTok

Best-selling German author Sarah Sprinz's series of young adult books has received a boost from an unlikely quarter: a community of literary enthusiasts on social media platform TikTok.

Published: 23 October 2022 12:13 CEST
German literature finds unlikely social media partner in TikTok

The #BookTok trend has exploded in recent times, with a growing number of readers posting reviews and engaging with writers, while authors use it to promote their works.

To some, it seems counter-intuitive — a platform known for short and often light-hearted videos is not the obvious place to encourage an activity like reading that requires deep concentration.

But videos with the hashtag have racked up billions of views, and helped to propel the popularity of some works, while bookshops are rushing to set up stands where creators can film videos.

The trend “is super important for me”, Sprinz — author of the hit “Dunbridge Academy” series, set in a boarding school in Scotland — told AFP in an interview at the Frankfurt book fair.

“Personally for me, I believe it played a role (in my success), because I have seen a lot of videos recommending my books.”

The trend, which often sees creators post emotionally charged reviews of books, has been particularly effective in attracting a new audience of younger readers, said Sprinz.

“I think it is nice that through TikTok, a completely new, younger target audience is becoming aware of reading,” said the 26-year-old.

‘Impact on book sales’

According to TikTok — which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance — #BookTok has received more than 84 billion video views to date on the platform, and successful genres include romance and fantasy.

“#BookTok has become the place for book recommendations and discovery as well as for sharing reviews and tapping into fan culture,” said Tobias Henning, general manager, TikTok Germany and Central and Eastern Europe.

It is also “having a real world impact on book sales globally”, he added.

One success credited to #BookTok is that of US author Colleen Hoover’s novel “It Ends With Us”, which saw sales soar after it gained traction in the community.

A typical review shows a woman sobbing as she reads the novel, with music playing and a voiceover reading, “I’ve never cried for so long after a book.”

With the clout of #BookTok growing, the annual Frankfurt fair, the world’s biggest publishing event, has made TikTok a partner for the first time.

Several creators and enthusiasts are also in attendance.

“I mostly do (Tiktok) content about books, mostly about novels, and I try to upload two videos a week,” TikTok user Sofia Reinbold, who came to the fair after reading about it on the platform, told AFP.

The 17-year-old added she had received “feedback from people who have bought books after watching my videos”.

‘Multiplier’ effect

For Sprinz, the #BookTok phenomenon is driven by the fact that TikTok is a visual platform, allowing people to show how they feel about a book.

And people being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic may have accelerated the trend. 

“A lot of people perhaps felt a bit lonely and isolated,” she said, adding it was a good platform “to network again and find common hobbies like reading”.

She also downplayed the suggestion there was somehow a contradiction between spending more time on social media and trying to promote literature, noting that people read in different ways nowadays, including on e-books and smartphones.

But social media alone “cannot make a successful book”, she said.

“TikTok and #BookTok are a kind of multiplier, and a good opportunity to pass on recommendations for books.”

But “there must be more to it,” she said. “The book must of course be good.”

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS