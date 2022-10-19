Read news from:
Austria
GERMANY AND FRANCE

German government delays talks with France as discord builds

Germany and France postponed a meeting set for next week between their governments until January as Berlin said that "more time" was necessary to find common ground on a slew of issues.

Published: 19 October 2022 15:46 CEST
Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron
German chancellor Olaf Scholz with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands and French President Emmanuel Macron in Prague on October 7th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CTK | Deml Ondøej

The delay to the regular meeting hosted alternately by either cabinet exposed a growing rift between the two EU powers, and comes as Europe struggles to cope with an energy and cost-of-living crisis unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit would not be drawn on the topics that the governments were unable to agree on.

But he acknowledged that “there are a number of different issues that we are dealing with at the moment… on which we have not yet reached a unified position.”

Both sides therefore decided it was “sensible” to postpone the talks originally to be hosted by France to January.

Scholz will nevertheless hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the EU summit starting Thursday, Hebestreit said, adding that the pair may also meet next Wednesday in Paris.

France and Germany have often tried to present a united front in a myriad of crises, but over the last weeks, criticisms have spilled out into the open on issues ranging from energy to defence.

“There has always been times of disagreements, but here, it’s more serious,” said Jacques-Pierre Gougeon of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs.

Points of contention

After Scholz’s government announced a €200 billion support scheme to protect its businesses and consumers from runaway energy prices, Macron has warned the programme risked leading to “distortions” in the bloc.

“If we want a coherent approach, it is not national strategies that need to be adopted but a European strategy,” Macron argued in an interview published on Monday by French daily Les Echos.

France has however, on a national level, introduced a price cap on energy prices.

Berlin has also been accused of blocking at the EU level a cap on gas prices which it fears would remove an incentive for consumers to save energy, thereby worsening the situation.

France, however, which is suffering an electricity shortage because several of its nuclear power plants are out of service, has been pushing for the cap.

Berlin was meanwhile unhappy with Paris over a lack of support for its bid to revive the so-called Midcat gas project for pipelines linking Portugal, Spain, through France to Germany.

While providing an immediate relief for gas supplies to the continent, Germany is also hoping that the pipeline could in future be used to transport hydrogen.

France shuns the Midcat because of its cost, and believes it is not necessary as the country already has sufficient liquefied natural gas terminals on its coast.

On military issues, Germany’s recent success in rallying 14 NATO members to join its air shield project has irked France which is eyeing a separate plan.

Paris disputes Germany’s plan to purchase an Israeli air-shield system rather than to seek a European solution, as France is developing its own missile-defence system with Italy.

For members

POLITICS

KEY POINTS: Germany sets out plans for cannabis legalisation

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has drafted plans for the upcoming legalisation of cannabis in Germany. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 19 October 2022 11:00 CEST
Lauterbach’s proposals are currently being looked at by various government ministries, the Redaktionsnetwerk Deutschland (RND) reported on Wednesday. 

The draft proposals mark a further step towards establishing a legal cannabis market in Germany – a key pledge of the Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens in the 2021 federal election.

The traffic-light coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and FDP says it wants to create a safer alternative to cannabis sold on the black market and prevent money being funnelled into organised crime. Researchers analysing samples of black-market weed often trace impurities that are used to transition people onto other drugs, Lauterbach revealed. 

“Cannabis use in moderation, well secured, quality and without acquisitive crime is something that has to be accepted and is part of a modern society,” he said.

The Health Minister believes that around four million people regularly use cannabis in Germany.

Here’s what a legalised cannabis market in Germany could look like. 

Up to 20g for over-18s 

According to the draft plans, people over the age of 18 would be permitted to purchase and carry up to 20g of cannabis in the future. The 20g possession limit would apply regardless of where the cannabis was obtained. 

The maximum amount of THC – the main psychoactive component in cannabis that produces the ‘high’ – would also be carefully regulated. Cannabis sold legally should have no more than 15 percent THC content.

However, in order to prevent “cannabis-related brain damage”, only products with a THC content of 10 percent or less can be sold to young people between 18 and 21 years of age. 

In addition to making cannabis legal to purchase and carry, people will also be permitted to grow up to two of their own cannabis plants at home. In general, cannabis would no longer be legally classed as a narcotic. 

Protection of minors 

Though children under the age of 18 would be unable to purchase cannabis legally, minors caught in possession of the drug won’t face legal ramifications.

However, according to the draft, youth welfare offices could decide to send young people on mandatory drug prevention courses if they’re found to be carrying cannabis. Authorities will also be able to confiscate any drugs they find. 

Licensed shops and pharmacies

In a further move to shield minors, the sale of cannabis would only be permitted in specially licensed premises. These should be located at a minimum distance from schools and other children’s or youth facilities. 

The government also wants to allow pharmacies to sell cannabis to ensure that legal products are available even in rural areas. This would help combat the black market throughout the country, the draft suggests. 

“On the other hand, the displacement of the black market would presumably be stronger if pleasure cannabis could also be purchased via the convenient and rapidly expanding online channels,” it continues.

The government is also considering whether to also license Amsterdam-style coffee shops, where people can not only purchase cannabis but also consume it on-site. 

A branch of a chain coffeeshop in Amsterdam

A branch of a chain coffeeshop in Amsterdam. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Marcel Antonisse

No advertising 

Even after cannabis is legalised, a general advertising ban will still apply. That means that recreational products will have to be sold in plain, neutral packaging without a promotional design.

It also means that TV and online adverts and billboards will be forbidden, and companies will also be banned from running promotional sales or discounts. 

When will cannabis be legalised? 

That’s still relatively up in the air. Finance Minister Christian Linder (FDP) recently suggested that the new laws could be passed as early as next year. However, Federal Drug Commissioner Burkhard Blienert believes it’s unlikely that Germany will see licensed cannabis shops springing up any sooner than 2024. 

That’s partially because Germany still needs to work out how to carry out the plans to legalise cannabis without falling afoul of EU law. According to the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, member states are prohibited from cultivating or selling marijuana products for recreation use. However, Lauterbach has promised to find a way around this and a more detailed draft of planned laws is expected by the end of this year or the start of next. 

