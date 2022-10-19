Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Empty shelves as German supermarkets resist price hikes

German shoppers are increasingly finding empty shelves where their favourite Kellogg's cereal, Mars chocolate bar or rice brand used to be, as supermarkets square off against major food companies over price hikes.

Published: 19 October 2022 15:36 CEST
A selection of groceries in a German supermarket.
A selection of groceries in a German supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hendrik Schmidt

“Dear customers: we are sorry to inform you that we can’t currently offer all the products of our supplier Mars GmbH,” reads a note in a sparsely stocked aisle at an Edeka supermarket in central Berlin.

With German inflation running at a record 10 percent, supermarket giants are pushing back against what they see as unreasonable price increases by some of the world’s best-known brands.

Food multinationals argue that their manufacturing costs have risen on the back of soaring energy and transport costs, in part because of the war in Ukraine.

But retailers in Europe’s top economy say they are protecting customers’ purchasing power at a difficult time, and that price hikes of up to 30 percent in some cases are overblown. 

“Many international brands are trying to take advantage of inflation to charge excessive prices in order to increase their profits,” an Edeka spokesman told AFP, calling Mars’s price demands “unjustified”.

Edeka and its rival Rewe, two of Germany’s biggest supermarket chains, have stopped getting delivery of around 300 products from the Mars company, known for its Twix and Snickers bars, Ben’s Original rice packets and Whiskas cat food.

They have also used the supermarket showdown to push their cheaper, own-brand products as alternatives.

READ ALSO: German consumers warned to expect higher food prices

Coca-Cola court battle

Mars for its part blames the “volatile context” and “inflationary pressure”.

Thomas Roeb, a retail expert at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences, said the battle of the brands was not new, and that items get pulled every year in spats between supermarkets and food companies.

“But this time it has gone a little less unnoticed, because Edeka and Rewe are affected at the same time,” Roeb told AFP.

At the Edeka in Berlin the absence of pet food, a sector where Mars dominates, is particularly glaring.

In a nearby Rewe, the rice aisle is half empty.

The cereal section is looking bare, too, after Rewe failed to reach a compromise with US company Kellogg’s — which according to German media was asking almost 30 percent more for its popular breakfast food.

Similar price wars are raging with other brands.

In some stores, tea and coffee products by Jacobs Douwe Egberts are missing from shelves.

Discounters Aldi and Lidl aren’t stocking Danone, the world’s largest yoghurt maker.

Edeka and Coca-Cola are fighting out their row in court, with the supermarket appealing a recent ruling saying the drinks giant was within its rights to stop deliveries over the dispute.

‘Tastes the same’

“Food, drinks and even hygiene products are missing,” said Leana Kring, 24, outside a supermarket on Berlin’s Karl-Marx-Allee boulevard.

The supermarket woes add more strain for German consumers, who are already bracing for a grim winter amid high inflation and a deepening energy crisis following Russia’s cutoff of gas supplies.

The German economy, usually a driver of European growth, is forecast to tip into recession next year.

A Rewe spokesman told AFP that supermarkets don’t want to see shoppers “unnecessarily penalised” during “these difficult times”.

But the retailers have also seized the opportunity to promote their store-brand products, which have grown in popularity as Germans try to watch their pennies.

“Astronomical prices from Mars? Then buy Netto,” read a recent ongue-in-cheek Instagram post from discounter Netto, owned by the Edeka group.

At a Rewe store at Berlin’s Friedrichstrasse station, the supermarket’s own “Ja” (Yes) cereals have already replaced the colourful rows of Kellogg’s boxes.

Own-brand sales accounted for 34.6 percent of revenues in German supermarkets in the first quarter of 2022, according to GfK pollsters, up 1.2 percentage points on a year earlier.

“It’s cheaper, and it tastes the same,” said Mirjam Branz, a 30-year-old Berlin resident, upon leaving Rewe.

By Florian CAZERES

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

Is card payment finally gaining ground in Germany?

As the saying goes, "cash is king” in Germany. But recent trends look as if its crown is slipping.

Published: 19 October 2022 12:35 CEST
Is card payment finally gaining ground in Germany?

In Sweden or Estonia, you might well see a “Card Payment Only” sign before you’ve had your first Tuesday morning coffee.

In Germany though, seeing one still feels like looking at a piece of rare abstract art—wondering if you’ve stumbled into the future, or perhaps an alternate universe of a Germany that embraces highly advanced technology.

Given how common cash-only establishments are in Germany, I thought it a quaint curiosity when I chanced upon its polar opposite—a “Card Payment Only” sign in Berlin’s Gleisdreieck park. I snapped and tweeted a photo.

My Twitter notifications blew up for three days. For some, the picture was amusing. For others it was downright unbelievable. A fair few people, often in jest but some perhaps seriously, suggested the picture was doctored in Photoshop.

Another suggested the picture was actually taken in Denmark near the southern border with Germany and that’s why the sign was in both German and English. There was, of course, no written Danish.

Ultimately, seeing a “Card Payment Only” sign that would be perfectly unremarkable somewhere else is a novelty big enough to gawk, laugh, and gasp at here. My favourite reply joked: “I will fax this to my German friends ASAP.”

READ ALSO: ‘They though it was witchcraft’: The verdict on paying with card in Germany

The Dreaded “Sorry Cash Only” Experience

If we really think about it, we probably shouldn’t be surprised at the conversation and debate this simple picture stirred up. Almost everyone who has lived in Germany—or even just visited—has had the dreaded “I don’t have enough cash” experience.

You know the one. The fear washes over you when your waiter, shopkeeper, or bartender says “cash only” and you hope you’re carrying a small fortune in your wallet—just waiting for the right pickpocket to swipe it off you.

You gasp in relief as you see a single €50 note, only to be told they can’t change it. Fear gives way to incredulity. Seriously. What is up with that?

We may soon be having fewer of these though, with the pandemic having (finally) spurred on a sharp increase in German card use at the expense of cash withdrawals.

2021 saw 27 billion card transactions in Germany, up five percent from the previous year. The value of those transactions went up by 8 percent—for a total of €65 trillion exchanged through German cards.

According to a Bundesbank report, cash withdrawals at German ATMs using German cards declined by 10 percent over the same period.

The numbers don’t lie—German account holders really are slowly migrating from cash to card.

A person holds a wallet with cash.

People in Germany are used to carrying a small fortune in cash with them given the number of cash only establishments. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

READ ALSO: Ask and expert: Why is cash still so popular in Germany – and is it changing?

“Overwhelming” card demand pushing German businesses

The increasing demand for card payment options is also pushing more cash only holdouts to offer card terminals—with some consequences.

Gemma Nugent, a bar manager in Berlin, says her chain of bars will likely look into adding card terminals sometime next year.

“We’ve held on to being old-school for so long, but there’s just overwhelming demand now,” she says. “More and more customers are blown away when we say ‘cash only,’ especially tourists.”

Nugent says the bar will probably make more money if customers can simply tap and pay in various states of intoxication. However, one of the biggest concerns is whether bar staff will see fewer tips. She says they’ll make sure to get card terminals that prompt customers to tip to hopefully help.

However, having options for both card and cash payment requires more administrative manpower to keep up with the paperwork.

“You can cut the administration by being either cash only or completely cashless—but if you have both cash and card, it’s a lot more work as a business,” Nugent says.

Going cashless in Germany

According to a 2021 survey conducted over a year into the pandemic, almost half of Germans still prefer paying with cash than with card. That contrasts with about nine percent in Sweden.

With numbers like that, going cashless as a business in Germany seems brave. Yet more are doing just that.

Manja Engel, Head of Events and Marketing at Supersupply Berlin GmbH, which runs three bars and cafes in the city, says customers have been very accepting of their decision to go completely cashless during the pandemic—and stay that way.

“With card payment, we have a better overview of income and expenses. Both us as the employer and our team have a bit more security and peace of mind, since you cannot lose any money,” she says. “With cash, sometimes mistakes can get made in stressful situations and you can miscount. With card only, we don’t have that.”

Engel also says the team is able to save time by not having to count cash in the morning, at shift change, and at close. Tipping has also not gone down, although they have a terminal that specifically prompts customers if they would like to tip.

An EC card used to pay at a German supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Enno Lenze, Museum Director at the Berlin Story Bunker, says handling cash was costing the museum 20 hours a week in manpower and over €500 a month in expenses before they went completely cashless six months ago.

“That’s half a full-time job. Ordering coins, getting bills to the bank, managing our inventory of coins, listing what’s missing—every single day,” he says. “We had 400,000 visitors in 2019, who paid with bills and received coins in change. Every day we’d have too many coins or too few. There’s always mistakes, which you then have to explain to the tax office.”

Lenze says the cashless transition has mostly been smooth. They began accepting American Express when they found that it was the card most American tourists were carrying. Complaints though, mainly came from Germans—some of whom would lock their cards in their hotel safe and bring only cash with them, because they were worried about their cards getting stolen.

Other German guests even asked if the museum could see into their accounts if they used their cards.

But DKB, an online bank in Germany, contends that card payment is a much more secure option for allaying German security concerns.

“Card payment reduces the risk of counterfeit money and is thus very secure,” says spokesperson Hauke Kramm. “With modern banking apps, payments can automatically be assigned to categories. Thus, users directly gain an overview of all expenses and opportunities to save money.”

As the reaction to my tweet might suggest, it might be hard to believe—but Germany is indeed going increasingly cashless—even if it’s being dragged there.

READ ALSO: Why Germans are finally choosing cards over cash

SHOW COMMENTS