Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

German consumers warned to expect higher food prices

Groceries in Germany have already shot up in price by more than 16.6 percent compared to a year ago. But industry bosses expect prices to rise further - although they say they are fighting against unreasonable increases from large corporations.

Published: 2 September 2022 11:57 CEST
Food in a Leipzig supermarket.
Food in a Leipzig supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hendrik Schmidt

Life in Germany is getting significantly more expensive. As The Local reported this week, German inflation climbed again in August to 7.9 percent, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis. It came after consumer prices fell slightly in June and July. 

Energy prices, which have taken off since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have had a “substantial impact on the high inflation rate”, Destatis said. Costs for household electricity and fuel rose by 35.6 percent in August 2022 compared to the same month a year ago.

However, food prices are also heavily affected – they have increased by around 16.6 percent, according to initial figures. 

The graph below by Destatis shows changes in consumer prices. 

Source: Destatis

READ ALSO: German inflation rises again as energy costs soar

According to retail giant Rewe, consumers in Germany will have to brace themselves for even higher food prices.

“We are currently seeing new price increases from manufacturers every week,” said Rewe CEO Lionel Souque on Wednesday ahead of a business event in Düsseldorf, reported Germany’s Tagesschau.

These increases are down to rising energy and raw material costs, as well as logistics and staff costs. 

However, Souque said that not every price increase is implemented. 

“We don’t wave through every price increase, but check whether it is reasonable,” he said.

Souque said the retail giant flights back if bosses feel the markups are not justified. Among multinational consumer goods manufacturers in particular, there are some looking to profit from the current price wave, he said.

“We are fighting against that,” the Rewe boss said. “Many multinationals are making more dividend income than they did last year.”

“Many (firms) come and announce price increases of 10 percent, and say Rewe should pass that on to the customer,” Souque reported.

“That’s totally unrealistic.”

He said that the majority of suppliers are behaving reasonably. “But we have a problem with the very large manufacturers who have the power to enforce demands,” he added.

READ ALSO: ‘€10-€15 for groceries’ -How price hikes are hitting consumers in Germany

Competitor Edeka has also warned its suppliers against excessive price demands.

“Food must not become a luxury good,” Edeka CEO Markus Mosa previously said.

Rewe has already announced that it would not pass on all the increases to customers, and would therefore accept an impact on profits.

Change in consumers’ behaviour

Rising inflation also has consequences for consumers’ shopping behaviour.

Customers in Germany have been switching from branded products to supermarkets’ own brands, and they are paying more attention to promotional prices.

There is also trend towards discounters, said Rewe boss Souque. The Rewe subsidiary and discounter Penny, for example, is currently doing better in terms of sales than in the previous year, he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Why Germany can’t transfer payments to residents to help with energy bills

In the debate over autumn's relief measures, the spectre of Germany's poor digitalisation has once again raised its head - this time over how to make energy relief payments directly to people.

Published: 1 September 2022 15:58 CEST
Why Germany can't transfer payments to residents to help with energy bills

Germany’s governing traffic-light coalition has been working intensively on a new set of measures to help the population with the ongoing energy crisis. 

But now it appears that the government’s plans to support citizens has hit a big hurdle: the creaking IT architecture in public offices and ministries. 

At a press conference held on Wednesday following meetings at Schloss Meseberg in Brandenburg, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) was asked about proposals for a one-time payout to help lower- and middle-income households get through the winter.

“The recommendation that could unite most people and that most people support is a one-time payment to citizens – possibly up to a certain income bracket,” Frankfurter Allgemeine reporter Ralph Bollmann asked.

“And the answer from the government is always just: we can’t do it, we can’t directly transfer money to citizens because we don’t have their account numbers.”

The same issue applies to plans to rebate part of the CO2 tax to households with a smaller carbon footprint, Bollmann said. This was mentioned in the coalition pact and reiterated in the previous relief packages, with the Finance Ministry charged with proposing a way to pay out the money by the end of the year. 

READ ALSO: What to know about Germany’s new energy saving rules

“Why is that so difficult?”, Bollmann asked. “And is there the prospect of anything changing or have you given up on this completely?” 

Responding to the question, Lindner asserted that it was still part of the government’s plans to pay out the money collected through the CO2 tax directly to citizens. 

“That’s not just a requirement of social justice but would also be a huge incentive to every individual to reduce their carbon footprint,” he said. “But that’s a hugely challenging plan.” 

Technical challenges

So far, the Finance Ministry has worked on the legal side of the issue, changing the relevant regulations and putting through amendments to the tax code to allow for citizens’ tax IDs to be linked to their IBANs. 

Once the relevant laws are in place, the technical implementation starts – which will involve relevant offices collecting the IBAN of citizens and linking them to their unique tax ID.

At this point, according to the Finance Minister, Germany’s poor state of digitalisation will start to cause issues. 

“There are quite a few of us Germans, which means quite a few IBANs that have to be collected,” Lindner explained. “A few are already available, for example in social security or at the tax office. But it will take 18 months – according to the experts at the central tax office – to bring all of this data together.”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Christian Lindner (FDP) answers questions at a press conference held at Schloss Meseburg in Brandenburg on August 31st. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The problems faced by the government don’t stop there, Lindner said. 

“It goes further: according to the figures that are available to me, with their current IT capabilities, the public administration would only be able to make 100,000 payments per day,” the FDP politician asserted. “Think about how many Germans we are! How long would it take to transfer payments to millions at a rate of just 100,000 per day?”

The revelations sparked a debate online, with many wondering why Germany isn’t up to speed on this side of things.

It’s the latest in a serious of insights into the clunky government operations in Europe’s largest economy. 

In Digital Society and Economy Index (DESI) that was published in late 2021, Germany scored number 11th in a ranking of the level of digitalisation in EU member states, putting it roughly on par with Slovenia and Lithuania.

However, Lindner pledged that the latest setbacks wouldn’t affect relief payments that are due to be made to citizens this winter – in particular, for pensioners who received less support in the last two relief packages. 

READ MORE: What you need to know about Germany’s €300 energy relief payout

Pointing to the example of the €300 energy allowance, which is set paid out through businesses’ payrolls and via tax rebates, the FDP politician said it was still possible for money to reach citizens via other means.

“The chancellor has said on various occasions that retirees also require support this winter,” he said. “I can entirely understand this. And there will be technically viable options for that.” 

SHOW COMMENTS