MONEY

German inflation rises again as energy prices soar

German inflation gathered pace again in August, official data published Tuesday showed, as the soaring price of energy heaped pressure on households.

Published: 30 August 2022 14:51 CEST
A selection of groceries in a German supermarket.
Consumer prices rose by 7.9 percent in the year to August, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis, having fallen to 7.5 percent in July.

Energy prices, which have taken off since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, had a “substantial impact on the high inflation rate”, Destatis said in a statement.

The prices paid for household electricity and fuel rose by 35.6 percent in the year to August, according to the agency.

Sky-high inflation figures – well above the two percent rate targeted by the European Central Bank – have strengthened calls for a response from central bank policymakers and the government in Berlin.

German ministers were set to discuss the alarming increase in the price of energy at a two-day cabinet retreat which started earlier on Tuesday.

With energy bills on the rise, the government is under pressure to do more to ease the strain on struggling households.

Initial relief measures announced by Berlin earlier this year will fall away at the end of August, including a popular nine-euro (nine-dollar) ticket
valid for a month’s worth of travel on local and regional trains.

The end of the relief measures and the high August inflation figures augured the start of what could be a “hot inflation autumn”, LBBW bank analyst Elmar Voelker said.

The new data also argued for a “strong further hike” in eurozone interest rates, Voelker said.

The ECB is expected to do just that at its meeting next week, having raised interest rates for the first time in over a decade in July.

On the harmonised index used as a reference by the central bank, inflation in Germany sat at 8.8 percent in August.

ENERGY

Germany in ‘better position’ to counter Russian gas threat, says Scholz

Government measures to assure supplies of gas over the winter have prepared Germany to deal with further curbs in Russian deliveries, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, a day before Moscow is due to cut off gas supplies for three days.

Published: 30 August 2022 11:10 CEST
Germany has set about weaning itself off Russian gas since the invasion of Ukraine, bringing mothballed coal power plants back online, launching a drive to save power and filling its gas storage facilities ahead of the end of the year.

The government said Sunday it had made faster progress replenishing its gas stocks than expected and should meet an October target early.

The preparations meant Germany “was in a much better position in terms of security of supply than was foreseeable a couple of months ago,” Scholz said in a statement to journalists.

“We can deal well with the threats we are confronted with from Russia, which uses gas as part of its strategy in the war against Ukraine,” he added ahead of a government retreat in the eastern region of Brandenburg.

Ministers are set to discuss their further response to soaring prices for energy and relief for bill payers.

They will also be joined by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez later Tuesday, whose country has capped the price of gas used at power plants to mitigate electricity price rises.

The measure is seen as a possible template for a reform of the wider European electricity market, as leaders search to reduce the pressure on
households.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday the bloc was preparing to take “emergency” action to reform the electricity market and bring prices under control.

