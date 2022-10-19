For members
Is card payment finally gaining ground in Germany?
As the saying goes, "cash is king” in Germany. But recent trends look as if its crown is slipping.
Published: 19 October 2022 12:35 CEST
A "Card Payment Only" sign in Germany is still rare. Photo: Aaron Burnett
Consumers in Germany face rising electricity costs in 2023
Rising energy costs are already a huge headache for households in Germany. But with increasing grid fees from next year, electricity bills are set to get even steeper.
Published: 19 October 2022 09:54 CEST
