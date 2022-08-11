For members
ASK A GERMAN
Ask an expert: Why is cash still so popular in Germany – and is it changing?
Many foreigners in Germany are surprised to find that cash is still a big part of daily life. We asked an expert to find out why, and if the habit is changing.
Published: 11 August 2022 17:03 CEST
A person looks through cash in their wallet. Germans still have a fondness for Bargeld - but it is changing. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Monika Skolimowska
For members
GERMAN HABITS
Thrifty Swabians and haughty Hamburgers: A guide to Germany’s regional stereotypes
Punctual, organised, lovers of beer... we all know the stereotypes about Germans. But how well do you know the stereotypes for each of the German regions?
Published: 8 July 2022 17:20 CEST
Updated: 11 August 2022 15:13 CEST
Updated: 11 August 2022 15:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments