GERMAN LANGUAGE

The best words in Germany’s regional dialects

Germany has as many as 250 regional dialects, unlocking a whole new challenge for language learners. But some of these words are a linguistic treat. Here are a few of our favourites.

Published: 14 October 2022 10:42 CEST
A woman holds dictionary editions with different German dialects.
A woman holds dictionary editions with different German dialects. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Peter Kneffel

With standard, high German—or Hochdeutsch—taught in schools and used in universities, in workplaces, and in politics, fewer German speakers regularly converse in local or regional dialects. But there are some notable exceptions.

Swiss German, Austrian German, and Bavarian Bayrisch are in wider use and therefore might often be more easily understood by non-locals. Yet overall, only about a third of eastern Germans still speak in dialect regularly. That’s down from about 40 percent in 1991. 

The declining use of local dialects has even led to concerns in Bavarian schools about preserving local dialects for future generations.

We asked around for people’s favourite words in German dialects and added in a few of our own.

Whether it’s food, greetings, or even a way of walking—here are some of our top picks.

Pott: It’s getting harder to find people in Berlin who speak the Berlinerisch dialect, but some coffee shops in the capital still offer a Pott of coffee. And no, that doesn’t refer to a full brewed pot—but a very large cup of coffee. While a Tasse is the high German word for a single cup, a Pott typically combines two Tassen—for when you really need a proper shot of caffeine in the morning.

Ä Schälchn Heeßn: There are plenty of great German dialect words for coffee. But Sächsisch (Saxon) boasts this particularly cute term for it.

Saxon dialect also has a term for a particularly weak cup of coffee that looks more like coloured water. That’s a Blümchenkaffee – literally “a flower coffee”.

Gliehwoi or Gliewoi: In something that seems terrifically on brand for Germany’s wine-producing Rheinland-Palatinate region, Pfälzisch (Palatine) has its own word for Glühwein, the hot mulled wine typically served at German Christmas markets.

A hot cup of mulled wine, or Glühwein in high German, can be referred to as a Gliehwoi or Gliewoi in Palatine dialect.
 

Grombier or Bodabiera: Straying into slightly healthier food items, the Swabian dialect has these nice terms meaning “ground pear” and “potatoes” respectively. 

Halve Hahn: This one can even confuse native German speakers who don’t come from Cologne. While non-locals may assume it means a “half chicken,” a Halve Hahn is actually Kölsch (Cologne dialect) for a plate containing a half slice of bread with gouda cheese. Making this perhaps even more confusing, Cologne dialect uses the word Röggelche to describe the half piece of bread and Kies for the gouda slice.

Weckle: Alemmanisch (Alemmanic), spoken in Baden-Württemberg, uses the suffix -le as a diminutive rather than the high German -chen. So as Brötchen is a “little piece of bread” in high German, Alemmanic refers to it as a Weckle. In the same spirit, the Franconian dialect (Fränkisch) uses the term Weggla for the same thing.

Kappes: Rounding off the food items is this Cologne dialect word for “cabbage,” although it is also sometimes used in emphatic tones to mean “nonsense!”

Fregger: Franconian has this simple word for a particularly cheeky person, often a child.

Mutschekiepchen: Saxon dialect has this particularly cute term for a ladybug, while Bavarian dialect uses Haferl.

Zefix: Similar to the high German verdammt (“damn”) – this Bavarian curse will help you say “damn it!” to your Bavarian friends.

Muggeseggele or Muckenseckel: A humourous Swabian or Alemmanic term that literally means “a housefly’s scrotum.” Fittingly, it’s used to emphasise when something is very small.

Gaungstackn: Coming from the region straddling the Czech border, this Erzgebirgisch (Ore Mountains dialect) insult means a naughty or unpleasant person. In English, its closest equivalent would be “sewage stick”.

Plietsch: On the more complementary side, this word in north Frisian Platt (low German), spoken in Germany’s far north and even in the eastern part of the Netherlands, means “clever.”

Moin: Used in Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, and even southern Denmark as a friendly greeting.

One Bremen stadium welcomes its fans with “Moin.” Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carmen Jaspersen

Um die Pudding: Not, in fact, a delicious treat, um die Pudding is used in and around Bremen to refer to a short walk—like the one you might take around the block of your home.

Austrian and Swiss German dialect essentials

As separate countries with their own rich histories, cultures, politics, and accents, Austrian and Swiss German have many of their own linguistic oddities and treats that represent a whole new level for German language learners to master. Here are a few of our specific favourites.

Baba: Much like some northern Germans have moin as a friendly way of saying hello, Austrians sometimes use baba as a friendly way of saying goodbye. Baba is typically only used with family and friends you know quite well.

Swiss German, by contrast, has many ways of saying a friendly hello, including but not limited to: Grüezi, Sali, Grussach, Tag Wohl, and Guete Daag.

Eine Jause: Austrian German for “a snack.” You can also use it as a verb jausen.

A small Austrian snack can be called a “Jause.” Photo: picture-alliance / gms | Österreich_Werbung

Eine Stange: Swiss Germans use this term to refer to a small beer. At a Swiss German bar, you can say: Eine Stange bitte!

Bims: Austrians in Vienna sometimes refer to their tram cars by this cute nickname.

GERMAN LANGUAGE

5 of the most cringeworthy mistakes I’ve made in German

Learning German can sometimes be a process of trial and error. Sarah Magill talks about 5 of the most embarrassing language mistakes she's made along the way.

Published: 10 October 2022 16:22 CEST
5 of the most cringeworthy mistakes I've made in German

Having lived in Germany now for eight years, I like to think that my German – though far from perfect –  is now at a pretty good level. But when I look back at my language-learning journey over the past few years, I shake my head in shame when I think of some of the silly mistakes I’ve made. Here are some of the ones which still make me cringe.

1. Sie haben mich gespeichert

A few years ago, when I was subletting a room in the Wedding district of Berlin, I managed to lock myself out of my flat on a weekend when my flatmate was away.

With no spare key, I had to call the Schlüsseldienst (locksmith) to get me back inside. I was delighted when a serviceman arrived in less than an hour, easily unpicked the lock and charged me less than a hundred euros for the service.

Wanting to express my gratitude, I told him Sie haben mich gespeichert, thinking this meant “you have saved me”.

His confused expression said otherwise, however, and after he’d left, a check online made me realise what I’d in fact said was – “you have stored me”. I knew the verb speichern from saving files on my computer at work, and mistakenly thought it meant “to save” as in “to rescue” too.  

What I should have said was Sie haben mich gerettet – retten being the verb for “to rescue”. Needless to say I’ve not made that mistake since. 

2. Ich bin echt krank

Around the same time period, I found myself feeling under the weather one day when I was due on a shift at work.

Unable to face a phone call in German, I constructed what I thought was a full-proof Krankmeldung (notice of being sick) via SMS and texted the shift manager, starting with the phrase Ich bin echt krank.

A sick woman in bed sends a message on her phone. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

A confusing reply from my then-manager, along the lines of “I didn’t doubt that you were sick” prompted me to run my message by a German friend. 

They laughed a lot and told me that, instead of saying “I am really sick”, I had said that “I am actually sick”, suggesting that I thought my manager didn’t believe me. 

What I should have said, was Ich bin sehr krank – “I am very sick”, although that also sounds a little clumsy. Nowadays, I would say something like Mir geht’s gar nicht gut (I’m not feeling well at all).

3. Ich bin entspannt!

This is a mistake I’ve made more recently, but hopefully won’t again. 

At the end of a Zoom call with colleagues discussing an upcoming project, I signed off by telling them Ich bin entspannt! The polite chuckles that followed made me realise afterwards that I’d chosen the wrong word. 

Instead of saying “I’m excited” (ich bin gespannt) I’d said “I’m relaxed”. Though not too bad in the scheme of things, it wasn’t exactly the message I’d wanted to communicate.

4. Ich bin besorgt, danke

I have to admit that I’ve made this mistake more than once and felt no less stupid each time. 

On a couple of occasions, I’ve been in a restaurant or a cafe, and when the waiter has asked me if everything is ok, I’ve said Ich bin besorgt, danke, which means “I’m worried, thank you”. 

A waiter serves water to a table of diners. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Informationszentrale Deutsches Mineralwasser | Informationszentrale Deutsches M
 
What I should have said, of course, was Ich bin versorgt which means literally “I am supplied” and is a way of saying “I have everything I need”. 

5. Ich habe einen Freund auf der Straße gebumst

Last by no means least is this outrageous clanger I dropped once to my German tandem partner back at the beginning of my German-language learning journey. 

Wanting to excuse myself for being late by explaining that I had bumped into a friend on the street, I apologised and told her Ich habe einen Freund auf der Straße gebumst. 

When her uproarious laughter subsided, she politely explained to me that I had just told her “I had sex with a friend in the street”, using the very rude German verb bumsen. What I should have said, was Ich habe einen Freund auf der Straße zufällig getroffen (“I met a friend by chance on the street.”)

I’m happy to say that that is one mistake I have never repeated. 

