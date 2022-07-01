For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
EXPLAINED: What to know about languages and dialects in Germany
Standard German is called Hochdeutsch and is heard all over the country. But there are many regional dialects and other languages spoken in Germany.
Published: 1 July 2022 15:00 CEST
A woman holds dictionary editions with different German dialects. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Peter Kneffel
GERMAN LANGUAGE
10 words to help you enjoy the German summer
Summer has arrived in Germany, so we’ve put together a list of ten words to help you navigate the hottest season.
Published: 7 June 2022 17:24 CEST
