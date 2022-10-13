Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ANGELA MERKEL

Merkel says no regrets over Germany’s Russia gas deals

Former chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she did not regret taking on Russia as a major gas supplier for Germany during her 16 years in office.

Published: 13 October 2022 17:06 CEST
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU)
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) speaks at an event in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Germany’s reliance on Russian energy has been exposed as an Achilles’ heel for Berlin in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But when she was chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy, Merkel said Germany needed to ramp up its gas imports to fill an energy gap as it wound down its use of nuclear energy.

“It was also very rational and comprehensible to procure gas via pipelines from Russia, which was cheaper than LNG (liquefied natural gas) from elsewhere in the world like the US, Saudi Arabia or Qatar,” she told journalists in Lisbon.

“Even during the Cold War, Russia was a reliable energy supplier,” noted Merkel, who grew up behind the Iron Curtain in communist East Germany.

“And in that respect, I don’t regret my decisions at all. Rather, I believe that it was correct from the perspective at that time.”

She also rejected speculation that her willingness to do deals with President Vladimir Putin was a bid to change Russia using trade.

“I never believed that there’s such a thing as change through trade, but there was definitely a connection through trade,” she said.

READ ALSO: Former German chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

‘Respect’ for Zelensky

Merkel was in the Portuguese capital to serve as president of the jury of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

Russia’s “brutal assault” of Ukraine necessitated a change in how Germany handled Moscow, Merkel added — and “the new government is doing that”.

Germany’s former chancellor left the political stage in December 2021 after four consecutive terms in Germany’s top job as a highly respected world leader.

Barely two months later, her legacy was tarnished by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

She and her coalition of conservatives and Social Democrats have in particular come under fire over the energy deals that left Germany dependent on Russia for 55 percent of its gas supplies.

Her backing for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany had also long irked allies.

The project was shelved by current Chancellor Olaf Scholz in late February over Russia’s aggression.

Merkel has made only a handful of public appearances since retiring from politics, but she has sharply condemned Putin’s war.

She has also said she has the “highest respect” for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

READ ALSO: Former German chancellor Angela Merkel to release memoir

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

France begins sending gas to Germany in ‘act of EU solidarity’

France has started sending natural gas to Germany as part of its pledge to ensure EU energy solidarity as Russia reduces exports after its invasion of Ukraine, the French network operator said on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 10:43 CEST
France begins sending gas to Germany in 'act of EU solidarity'

GRTgaz began modifying its pipeline networks months ago to be able to send gas to Germany, whose economy relies heavily on Russian exports that Moscow has slashed in response to Western sanctions.

For decades, the French network was designed only to receive gas from eastern Europe.

“It’s historic, the first time France is going to deliver gas directly to Germany — up to now we were sending it to our neighbour via Belgium,” GRTgaz’s managing director Thierry Trouve told AFP.

Volumes of gas equivalent to around 31 gigawatt-hours per day began flowing early on Thursday.

The connection has a maximum capacity of 100 GWh/day, which would be the equivalent output of four nuclear reactors, or 10 percent of the total liquid natural gas France imports each day.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed in September to an energy cooperation deal that would see France send gas to its neighbour if the Ukraine crisis dragged on.

The supply would allow Germany to produce more electricity that in turn could be sent back to the French grid during peak hours, since around half of France’s 56 nuclear reactors remain offline for maintenance or safety checks.

“If we did not have European solidarity and an integrated, united market right now, we would have serious problems,” Macron said in a televised interview Wednesday.

His government is urging people to cut back on heating and other energy use as winter approaches to avoid the risk of shortages that might require rationing.

SHOW COMMENTS