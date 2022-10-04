Read news from:
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN refugee prize

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday won the United Nations refugee agency's prestigious Nansen Award, receiving praise for her determination to protect asylum seekers while in office.

Published: 4 October 2022 12:39 CEST
Angela Merkel, former German Chancellor, speaks at the ceremony marking the 1100th anniversary of the town of Goslar.
Angela Merkel, former German Chancellor, speaks at the ceremony marking the 1100th anniversary of the town of Goslar. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

Pointing to the more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers welcomed by Germany in 2015 and 2016, at the height of migrant crisis sparked especially by the war in Syria, the UNHCR selection committee hailed Merkel’s “leadership, courage and compassion.”

At the time, the woman who lead the German government for 16 years said the situation “put our European values to the test as seldom before. It was no more and no less than a humanitarian imperative.”

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi hailed Merkel’s determination to protect asylum seekers and to stand up for human rights, humanitarian principles and international law.

“By helping more than a million refugees to survive and rebuild, Angela Merkel displayed great moral and political courage,” he said in a statement.

“It was true leadership, appealing to our common humanity, standing firm against those who preached fear and discrimination,” he said.

“She showed what can be achieved when politicians take the right course of action and work to find solutions to the world’s challenges rather than simply shift responsibility to others.”

The selection committee highlighted that in addition to protecting people forced to flee war, Merkel was the driving force behind Germany’s collective efforts to receive them and help them integrate into society.

The Nansen Award, awarded annually, was created in 1954 in honour of the first UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Norwegian Arctic explorer and  humanitarian Fridtjof Nansen, to mark outstanding work on behalf of refugees.

Merkel will receive her award and the $150,000 in prize money at a ceremony in Geneva on October 10th, where four regional winners will also be honoured.

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel to release memoir

Angela Merkel will publish her political memories in autumn 2024 after serving for 16 years as chancellor in Germany.

Published: 8 September 2022 15:56 CEST
Ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to publish her political memories in a book in the autumn of 2024, her publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch announced on Thursday.

The memoirs, written together with Beate Baumann, her long-time political adviser, would give an exclusive, personal insight into Merkel’s political life and work, the publisher said.

Merkel wrote in the publisher’s statement: “I am pleased to be able to reflect on the central decisions and situations of my political work in my book, written together with Beate Baumann, and to make them understandable to a broad public, also concerning my personal history.”

Merkel, now 68, did not run for the federal elections last September after 16 years as chancellor. Her party, the CDU, lost to the Social Democrats, who now lead the European country with the liberal FDP party and the Greens.

Kiepenheuer & Witsch’s Kerstin Gleba explained that Merkel had led the country through dramatic crises and “shaped German and international politics and society in a unique way with her actions and attitude”.

Her memoirs offer “the historic opportunity to gain personal insight into the background and motives of Angela Merkel’s political work and to understand how her political decisions came about”.

Gleba announced: “There is no doubt that an important document of contemporary international history is being created here.”

‘Nothing to apologise for’

Merkel has recently been on the spot for her Russia legacy, defending her years-long policy of detente towards Moscow after the Ukraine war cast a pall on the legacy.

In an interview in June, Merkel insisted she had not been naive in her dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Diplomacy isn’t wrong just because it hasn’t worked,” the 67-year-old said. “I don’t have to blame myself for not trying hard enough,” the conservative ex-chancellor said.

“I don’t see that I have to say ‘that was wrong’ and that’s why I have nothing to apologise for.”

