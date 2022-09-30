Read news from:
ENERGY

Why did Germany make a U-turn on gas levy – and what do the new plans mean?

It's been an extraordinary week in German politics after the government announced a U-turn on the gas levy, and plans for a new gas price cap. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 30 September 2022 12:29 CEST
A woman in Germany cooks on a gas stove in a kitchen.
A woman in Germany cooks on a gas stove in a kitchen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

What happened to the gas levy?

There had been lots of talk about getting rid of it, but on Thursday it became official: the German government announced it was ditching the gas levy – or Umlage – that was meant to come into force on Saturday October 1st. 

This surcharge would have seen gas consumers in Germany take on some of the soaring costs that suppliers are facing as they try to replace Russian gas. It was to be used to prop up struggling importers such as Uniper, Sefe and VNG.

The gas levy would have resulted in 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour being added to gas bills, which would be an extra burden of several hundred euros per household, although VAT on gas consumption was to be reduced at the same time.

It was due to come into force on Saturday October 1st – but the levy had come under fire in recent weeks because of the burden it would add to households during the cost-of-living crisis as well as concerns about energy firms taking advantage of it. It was also unclear if it was constitutional after it was announced gas firm Uniper was being taken under state control. 

The gas levy was put together when there was a real fear that Germany could imminently run out of gas, the government said. Economics and Climate Minister Robert Habeck maintained that it was the right instrument at the time but that it is “no longer needed”.

Instead of the gas levy, tailored measures are to be developed for troubled gas suppliers. 

So the German government has made a significant U-turn on its policy – it’s pumping a package worth €200 billion into providing energy price caps that will aim to shield homes and businesses across Germany from sky-high bills. 

Germany, which has been highly dependent on imports of fossil fuels from Russia, has been desperately trying to find other energy sources as supplies have been cut.

Economics and Climate Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD,) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), present the German government's plans for energy supply and price caps for gas.

Economics and Climate Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD,) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), present the German government’s plans for energy supply and price caps for gas. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Wait – so there is more support for people?

Yes. The German government is throwing its weight behind a different strategy. It will provide a temporary cap on electricity and gas prices to help protect residents from being hit with massive bills. 

On Thursday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking via video link, said: “The German government will do everything so that prices sink.”

Scholz said that the price hikes on the energy market were a consequence of Russia’s actions, which used “its energy supplies as a weapon”.

“We find ourselves in an energy war over prosperity and freedom,” Finance Minister Christian Lindner added during the press conference.

Lindner said that protecting consumers against rising bills was a “crystal clear answer” to show Russian President Vladimir Putin that Germany is “strong economically”.

However, it’s still unclear what exactly the gas price cap – or Gaspreisbremse – will look like in practical terms. A commission of experts is to draw up a proposal by mid-October. The aim is to see costs capped for a basic quota of gas. 

And it won’t just affect gas prices – electricity costs will also be capped.

The profits of power plants that are operated without gas but are raking in high additional profits due to rising energy prices are to be skimmed off.

These revenues are to be used to subsidise the electricity consumption of consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises to a certain extent – here, too, the talk is of ‘basic consumption’ being covered. 

What about the VAT reduction?

As we mentioned above, the VAT cut on gas was due to come into force along with the gas levy to ease the pressure on households. 

On Thursday, Habeck said the VAT cut on gas consumption, from the usual 19 percent down to seven percent – will remain in place even though the gas levy is being dumped. 

People walk near the North Sea in Westerland, Sylt on September 28th. Temperatures have dropped in Germany.

People walk near the North Sea in Westerland, Sylt on September 28th. Temperatures have dropped in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Molter

How is this all being funded?

That was a major contentious point, but the coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) seem to have come to an agreement.

The government wants to borrow up to €200 billion for the economic stabilisation fund. This fund, which was initially set up in 2020 to help pump cash into pandemic support for people and businesses in Germany, can only be sued for specific measures. That means it doesn’t count as being part of the annual budget for the federal government, keeping Finance Minister Christian Lindner happy. 

So will energy prices actually come down?

Energy prices are still expected to go up but a price cap should help stop them from spiralling too much.

But Economics and Climate Minister Habeck has been trying to dampen expectations of the gas price brake. The Green politician said it wouldn’t be possible to use the cap to subsidise the gas price down as far as it had been in 2021. “And not for a very long time,” he told Deutschland-Funk on Friday.

“Gas and energy as a whole will cost the German economy more than it did in the very affordable years,” he added.

Habeck said it wouldn’t be possible to avoid every price rise. “Some burden will be taken (through the price cap), but the complete burden will certainly not be able to be carried,” Habeck said. “Not even with this gigantic €200 billion.”

Habeck also warned against believing that a gas price cap means people will be able freely use more energy this winter. He said consumers – whether private households or firms – still had to cut down on gas as much as possible to avoid a shortage this winter. 

On Thursday, Federal Network Agency boss Klaus Müller urged German residents to avoid pumping up their heating too early due to the precarious situation. 

“Without significant reductions, including in private households, it will be difficult to avoid a gas shortage this winter,” he said.

MONEY

Wohngeld: How people in Germany can get help with rising living costs

Many households in Germany could be eligible for increased financial support with their rents and bills from next year. We break down who should apply and how much help they could receive.

Published: 29 September 2022 16:27 CEST
Wohngeld: How people in Germany can get help with rising living costs

The cost of living is rising across the board, and nowhere is this being felt more than in the home. For over a year, gas and electricity bills have been soaring and people on low incomes have been left wondering how to make ends meet.

While there is support available for people in this situation, it seems that many households in Germany aren’t aware that they could be eligible to apply for Wohngeld, or housing allowance, to help them with their expenses. What’s more, the amount of money people can get is set to rise at the start of next year.

Here’s what you need to know.

What exactly is Wohngeld?

Wohngeld, or housing allowance, is a form of financial aid for low-income households in Germany. It’s intended to help with the general costs associated with housing, such as monthly rents and utility bills.

Even people who own their own homes are able to get support with their mortgage repayments and building management costs (known as Hausgeld). However, they do have to fulfil certain criteria, like earning under a certain amount per month.

Unlike long-term unemployment benefit, which also includes a stipend for rent and bills, Wohngeld is intended for people who don’t rely on any other form of state support. That could include single parents or people with minimum wage jobs who spend a large proportion of their income on rent.

It means that people on jobseekers’ allowance and students with state loans and grants aren’t able to apply for Wohngeld. 

How much money can people receive?

That depends on a range of factors such as where you live, how high your rent is and how much money you earn this month. However, one thing that’s clear is that Wohngeld is likely to rise significantly at the start of next year.

On Wednesday, cabinet ministers voted through proposals from Housing Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) to hike the monthly allowance by around €190 on average. That means that instead of receiving €177 per month, the average household on Wohngeld will receive around €370 per month starting in January. 

It’s worth noting that Geywitz’s reforms still need to clear a vote in the Bundestag, but with the governing coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP behind the move, it’s likely that they will. 

The Housing Ministry has also put together an online tool that can calculate the amount of Wohngeld each household is entitled to. At the moment, this still calculates the allowance based on the current rates – but it will be updated if the reforms are passed by parliament. 

Who’s eligible for Wohngeld?

That depends on a complex calculation based on factors such as income, the number of people in a household, the size and location of the property and how high monthly housing expenses are. There’s no straightforward income threshold that people can refer to, which could explain why thousands of households who could potentially get Wohngeld never apply for it.

The best way to check if you’re currently eligible is to use the government’s Wohngeld calculator tool. But as we mentioned above, this is still based on the current criteria and monthly rates. 

As well as hiking the monthly allowance, Geywitz also wants to expand the criteria so more households are eligible for Wohngeld.

At the moment, around 600,000 households in Germany receive Wohngeld. This could increase by 1.4 million to two million under Geywitz’s plans. From next year, people earning minimum wage and people on low pensions are set to be among those who are able to apply. 

Sound good – where do I sign up?

In general, the states and municipalities are responsible for handling Wohngeld applications. That means you should apply at the local Wohngeldamt (housing allowance office), Wohnungsamt (housing office) or Bürgeramt (citizens’ office) in your district or city. 

If you’re unsure where to go, searching for ‘Wohngeld beantragen’ (apply for housing allowance) and the name of your city or area should pull up some search results that can guide you further. 

Apartment blocks in Berlin Marzahn.

Apartment blocks in Berlin Marzahn. Photo: picture alliance / Matthias Balk/dpa | Matthias Balk

Alongside an application form, you’ll likely have to submit a tenancy agreement, ID, information on your residence rights and proof of any income or state support you already receive. Other members of your household may also have to submit similar financial information. 

You should also be registered at the address you’re applying for Wohngeld for. 

Are there any other changes to Wohngeld I should know about?

Anyone already on Wohngeld, or who receives it between September and December this year, is also entitled to a special heating allowance to help with winter energy costs. This is also set to be given to students and trainees receiving a BAföG loan or grant.

For students and trainees, the heating allowance is set at €345 per person. Meanwhile, the amount given to Wohngeld recipients will vary on the size of the household.

Single-person households will receive €415, two-person households will get €540 and there will be an additional €100 per person for larger households. 

This is likely to paid out in January. 

