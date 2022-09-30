For members
MONEY
What gas customers in Germany need to know this autumn
Germany's gas levy has been dropped and a price cap is on the way. But there are some other changes coming from October including a VAT cut and smaller surcharges. Here's what it means for your bills.
Published: 30 September 2022 17:07 CEST
Cash on a radiator in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Patrick Pleul
For members
ENERGY
Why did Germany make a U-turn on gas levy – and what do the new plans mean?
It's been an extraordinary week in German politics after the government announced a U-turn on the gas levy, and plans for a new gas price cap. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 30 September 2022 12:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments