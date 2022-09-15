Read news from:
UKRAINE

German Foreign Minister urges swift Ukraine tank decision

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for a speedy decision on deliveries of battle tanks requested by Ukraine, adding to the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve the extra support.

Published: 15 September 2022 15:21 CEST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) visits a German-funded demining project near Kyiv, Ukraine on September 9th.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) visits a German-funded demining project near Kyiv, Ukraine on September 9th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Fischer

“In the decisive period that Ukraine is in, I do not think this is a decision you can delay for long,” Baerbock told German daily FAZ in an interview published Thursday.

The decision could however only be made “together in a coalition and internationally”, Baerbock said.

Her words will add to the pressure on Scholz, who has come under fire domestically and abroad for failing to supply the armour requested by Ukraine for its counter-offensive.

Germany has sent dozens of missiles, howitzers and anti-aircraft tanks to the front to support the Ukrainian war effort.

But Berlin has so far drawn the line there and declined to approve the direct transfer of Leopard battle tanks and Marder infantry-fighting vehicles sought by Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have deployed Western-supplied weapons in a dramatic counter-offensive launched at the beginning of September that has seen Kyiv’s troops retake vast swathes of land.

“More weapons are going to come to Ukraine,” said Baerbock’s Green party colleague, Economy Minister Robert Habeck, at a press conference Thursday.

Habeck did not detail which armaments that entails, but said they would be the “right weapons” for the situation.

Speaking on Tuesday, Scholz said Germany had delivered weapons that were “making the difference on the battlefield” but that Germany would not “go it alone” on arms deliveries.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has slammed Germany’s reluctance to send the battle tanks, saying there was “not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied”.

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Scholz demands ‘complete’ Russian withdrawal on call with Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull out his troops from Ukraine, as a counter-offensive by Kyiv's forces made swift progress.

Published: 14 September 2022 09:19 CEST
Scholz in a 90-minute telephone call on Tuesday “urged” Putin to “come to a diplomatic solution as quickly as possible, based on a ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Russian forces and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Ukraine”, according to the chancellor’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

The chancellor also encouraged his Russian counterpart to stick to a deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine that Russia has repeatedly criticised.

Scholz told Putin “not to discredit and continue to fully implement” the grain deal in light of the stretched global food supply.

During the call, the German chancellor raised the question of security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which has been a focal point of fighting in recent weeks.

The German leader asked Putin to “avoid any escalation and implement in full the measures recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency”.

The IAEA has called for a security zone to be set up around after a mission to the plant earlier this month.

