UKRAINE

Ukraine blasts Germany’s ‘excuses’ over tank deliveries

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Tuesday slammed Berlin for its failure so far to deliver Leopard battle tanks despite repeated pleas from Kyiv.

Published: 13 September 2022 15:20 CEST
Updated: 13 September 2022 17:45 CEST
Ukrainian soldiers stand on a country road in the liberated territory in the Kharkiv region on Monday September 12th.
Ukrainian soldiers stand on a country road in the liberated territory in the Kharkiv region on Monday September 12th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Kostiantyn Liberov

“Not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses,” said Dmytro Kuleba.

“What is Berlin afraid of that Kyiv is not?” he said in a post on Twitter.

After initial reluctance to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons to beat back the Russian invasion, Germany has since upped its support for Kyiv’s troops.

Piles of ammunition and rocket launchers have been delivered to Ukraine, as well as dozens of anti-aircraft tanks and howitzers.

Kyiv is however pushing for more weapons deliveries to consolidate recent battlefield gains, including Leopard battle tanks.

But Berlin has so far declined to send the battle tanks, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday saying Germany would not “go it alone” on weapons deliveries without coordinating with allies.

His Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday also stressed that no country had sent Western-made battle tanks to Ukraine.

“We agreed that there will be no go-it-alone in Germany,” she said, reiterating Scholz’s remarks at a separate event.

Scholz meanwhile argued that Germany has already “delivered very efficient weapons that are making the difference on the battlefield at the moment”.

Germany would “support Ukraine as long as is necessary”, he added.

Ukraine launched a lightning counter-offensive in early September that has resulted in it reclaiming control of vast tracts of land in the northeast and south of the country.

More tanks ready

German arms maker Rheinmetall told public broadcaster ARD that 16 Marder infantry fighting vehicles it had restored at its own cost were “ready to be delivered” to Ukraine, if officials in Berlin gave the go-ahead.

Besides the Leopard battle tanks, the Marders are high up on the list of items Ukraine has urged Berlin to supply.

Rheinmetall was preparing another 14 Marders, with the potential to supply a further 70 vehicles out of storage, ARD reported.

The raging debate over the Leopards and Marders was reminiscent of the earlier uproar over Germany’s initial stuttering response on providing military support to Kyiv.

Scholz’s government only made a U-turn after much public haranguing by Ukrainian leaders, and the Chancellor has since said Germany would take on “special responsibility” to help Ukraine build up its artillery and air defence systems.

But Ukraine’s urgent pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder vehicles have so far gone unanswered, and even figures from within the ruling coalition of Scholz’s Social Democrats, the liberal FDP and the Greens, are urging the chancellor to relent.

Berlin’s reluctance to send the armour came “at the expense of Ukraine” the head of the parliamentary defence committee, FDP MP Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, told AFP.

Germany should “stop hiding behind other countries”, senior Green MP Anton Hofreiter told the RND media network.

“Sooner or later we will not be able to avoid supplying modern, western main battle tanks to Ukraine,” he said.

Agreements with allies over weapons deliveries were not “set in stone”, Michael Roth, the social democrat chair of the Bundestag’s foreign policy committee, told public radio Deutschlandfunk.

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Saturday on a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin's unwavering support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Published: 10 September 2022 09:29 CEST
It is her second trip to Ukraine and comes a week after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal’s trip to Berlin where he had repeated Kyiv’s call for weapons.

“I have travelled to Kyiv today to show that they can continue to rely on us. That we will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary with deliveries of weapons, and with humanitarian and financial support,” Baerbock
said in a statement.

Over the last weeks, Germany has sent howitzers, rocket launchers and anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv.

Heavier weapons like anti-aircraft systems, rocket launchers mounted on pick-ups and anti-drone equipment are also due in a further military aid package worth over 500 million euros.

Earlier this week, Berlin said it would also team up with the Netherlands to train Ukrainian soldiers on demining.

Baerbock said it was “clear that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is counting on us getting tired of sympathising with the suffering in Ukraine”.

“He thinks that he can divide our societies with lies and blackmail us with energy deliveries.

“This calculation must not and will not work. Because all of Europe knows that Ukraine is defending our peace,” she said.

Baerbock was the first senior German government figure to visit Kyiv in May, when she announced the reopening of Germany’s embassy in the country.

