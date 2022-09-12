For members
IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: Who is entitled to German citizenship by descent and how to apply for it
German citizenship law is based on the principle of descent, which means that a child automatically acquires the citizenship of a parent regardless of their place of birth. However, when you were born and whether your parents were married can affect this right.
Published: 12 September 2022 17:23 CEST
A man holds a German passport in his hand. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer
For members
IMMIGRATION
What you need to know about Germany’s points-based immigration plans
Germany wants to make it easier for non-EU citizens to enter the country to help combat the shortage of skilled workers with the so-called "opportunity card". Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 9 September 2022 11:46 CEST
Updated: 9 September 2022 16:52 CEST
Updated: 9 September 2022 16:52 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments