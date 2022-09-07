Read news from:
Austria
Germany’s nuclear stay fails to quell debate

Germany's decision to keep two atomic plants on standby through the winter amid a power crunch has exposed cracks in the government and unleashed criticism from economic and energy experts.

Published: 7 September 2022 10:16 CEST
Anti nuclear protestors Germany
Anti-nuclear protesters hold a sign saying "Nuclear power kills" outside a power station in Neckarwestheim, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Ferdinando Iannone | Ferdinando Iannone

The major u-turn in government policy was made after a second stress test to assess Germany’s energy security as Russia reduces gas supplies to Europe.

Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants were set to be retired at the end of the year. Instead, two of the fleet will be kept in reserve “until mid-April 2023 in case needed”, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

But the decision has become a “stress test for the coalition” of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, Habeck’s Greens and the liberal FDP, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP has made no attempts to hide his push for the three plants to remain in use rather than just kept on standby.

“We shouldn’t be too picky, but instead do everything that makes our lives easier,” he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung Monday ahead of the nuclear announcement.

That included “the continued operation of the nuclear power plants until at least 2024”, the FDP boss said.

In a sign that he has not shifted his position, Lindner also retweeted several voices in his party criticising Monday evening’s decision as not going far enough.

‘Kept running’

Habeck’s decision partly delays the nuclear exit decided under former chancellor Angela Merkel after the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

He said the subject of nuclear energy was “bound with a lot of emotions” but that the partial extension was needed to avoid an “extremely unlikely” electricity crisis.

But in light of skyrocketing electricity bills, all possible resources needed to be mobilised, according to Veronika Grimm, a member of the government’s council of economic advisors.

“That means not just coal plants but nuclear power plants too,” she told daily FAZ on Tuesday.

“The plants should be kept running, not just be on standby, as is currently planned, because only then will it lower the price of electricity,” she said.

The government should examine extending the lifetime of the plants by five years and even bringing recently closed plants back online to keep prices “within limits”, she said.

A nuclear power station in Essenbach, Bavaria.

A nuclear power station in Essenbach, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

By contrast, Claudia Kemfert of the economic research institute DIW pointed out that “nuclear plants are not adapted to act as network reserves because they cannot be fired up and shut down easily”.

Meanwhile, the financial daily Handelsblatt wrote that the partial extension was simply “the worst of all possible decisions”.

‘Completely absurd’

“We are heading towards an energy supply crisis,” opposition CDU leader Friedrich Merz told German public radio.

Shutting down electricity generating capacity at a time of crisis was “completely absurd”, he said, adding that the war-related crisis was being aggravated by “the decisions of the federal government”.

Habeck had “ducked the risk of coming into conflict with a part of his party”, Handelsblatt wrote.

The extension is a touchy issue for the Greens, which has its roots in Germany’s anti-nuclear movement.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) holds a press conference to reveal the results of the ‘energy stress test’. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The decision was “hard to take but necessary as it stands”, Green party chief Omid Nouripour told public television.

Habeck stressed Monday that Germany would not waver from its plan to move on from atomic energy.

“New fuel rods will not be put in,” he said, adding that the issues this winter “cannot be compared” with the next one.

Habeck’s ministry has chartered five floating terminals for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to substitute for Russian supplies, the first of which are scheduled to come online at the end of the year.

At the same time, it has also moved to restart mothballed coal power plants and fill gas storage ahead of the winter to guard against an energy shortfall.

By Sebastien Ash

Berlin tech show facing up to era of energy scarcity

From portable solar panels to smart thermostats and "intelligent" radiators, exhibitors at the IFA tech show in Berlin are touting smart solutions for an energy-starved world.

Published: 6 September 2022 17:06 CEST
Berlin tech show facing up to era of energy scarcity

But the clever gadgets sometimes belie their hefty carbon footprint.

The motto for the 2022 edition of the German fair for cutting-edge technology – the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic — is
“energy efficiency”, a timely mission with prices for electricity soaring.

One such exhibitor which believes it has the answer is Busch-Jaeger, whose stand is carpeted in switches and small blank screens.

The German company, owned by the Swiss group ABB, has become a specialist in “smart home” technologies.

Their idea: to regulate energy consumption at home on the basis of a stream of data, including the current ambient temperature, the light in the room and the quality of the air.

Such devices are “more and more sought after” as the cost of energy skyrockets in Europe, says Ulf Ehling, who is tasked with presenting the company’s technology at IFA.

Visitors walk through the Siemens grounds at the IFA electronics trade show.

Visitors walk through the Siemens grounds at the IFA show. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

‘Crazy’

A few hundred metres away, the Norwegian company Mill is offering black and white “intelligent” radiators.

Thanks to a smartphone app, users can control the temperature in their homes over the course of the day.

According to Bashir Naimy, Mill’s technical director, the device can help save “37 percent of a household’s energy”.

IFA also boasts regular displays of eccentric gadgets, among them a fridge that cools a drink in “two minutes” or an odour generator for buying perfume online.

The French company Y-Brush has descended on IFA to tout a “sonic” toothbrush that looks like dentures, which is “capable of brushing all teeth
at once in 5, 10, or 15 seconds”.

Visitors to the fair, which closes on Tuesday, are, however, preoccupied by the question of energy usage.

“When you see how much all these devices consume it is crazy,” says Justin, 23, a tech enthusiast, who came to Berlin specifically for the show.

“We’re always thinking about that,” says Christoph Boettger, 39, who has come with his partner.

European energy prices have soared over recent months in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent throttling of gas supplies to Germany from Moscow.

The German government has launched an energy-saving campaign and tried to lead by example by reducing the temperature in public buildings, among other moves.

The energy conundrum worsened last week, as Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would not restart gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after a planned three-day maintenance, pinning the blame on Western sanctions.

‘Internet of things’

“Smart home technologies can help save energy,” Sara Warneke, the director of IFA’s organisers, said Friday.

But what is the real toll of these new energy technologies?

According to a 2020 report by the French Senate the “growth in greenhouse gas emissions” from digital technologies is driven by “the internet of things” – household electronics connected to the web – and the “storage of data”.

The two together could lead to a 60 percent leap “in the carbon impact of digital technologies by 2040”.

Despite the individual energy saving potential, the total impact of these technologies may be bigger than they first appear.

The Chinese company Ecoflow, which has offices across Europe, hopes to resolve the contradiction with mini solar panels.

The long, foldable rectangles that are carried around in a special case can be used to charge a lithium battery.

Their portability means users “do not need administrative authorisation to install them”, says Franko Fischer, Ecoflow’s spokesman.

The panels can generate 2,700 Wh, enough to charge a computer, a mobile phone or a hairdryer.

“We expect consumers in Europe to have high demand for solutions like ours, because people want to be independent, especially in a crisis,” says Fischer.

In Germany, the cost of electricity has risen on average by 31 percent in the year to August, according to price comparison site Check24.

By Florian CAZERES

