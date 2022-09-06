For members
EXPLAINED: How Germany wants to reduce electricity prices for consumers
Electricity prices in Germany have roughly doubled since the start of the year and are continuing to rise. A proposed electricity price brake aims to relieve consumers from the extra financial pressure. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 6 September 2022 12:31 CEST
A power cable lies on a pile of euro notes. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Kai Remmers
Germany puts two nuclear plants on standby in energy U-turn
Germany has said it will keep two nuclear plants on standby beyond the end of the year in a policy U-turn, as the shut-off of Russian gas supplies sends Europe scrambling for energy sources.
Published: 6 September 2022 09:04 CEST
