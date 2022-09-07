Read news from:
Germany can ‘survive’ winter despite energy turmoil, says Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced confidence Wednesday that Germany was well prepared to "survive" the winter despite turmoil in the energy markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 7 September 2022 12:38 CEST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks at the general debate in the Bundestag on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

In a speech heavily critical of his predecessor chancellor Angela Merkel’s energy policies that left Germany dependent on Russia for power, Scholz said Germany will keep moving “at great speed” to shed the reliance in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Germany has not only raced to fill up its gas storage tanks, but also sped up the building of terminals to receive liquefied natural gas, Scholz told parliament.

“Because we started so early, when it wasn’t even such a big awareness of the problem in Germany, we are now in a situation that we can head into the winter courageously and bravely — our country can survive,” he said.

As Germany turns its back on Russian supplies, it was sealing new cooperation with its closest European partners, said Scholz.

“We have spoken with our friends on the west European coast, with the Netherlands and Belgium for them to expand (LNG) terminals and pipeline capacities with France which will for the first time deliver gas to us.

“What we have achieved with the terminals in the north and with those on the German west European coasts, we will guarantee a secure energy supply for Germany,” he said.

Europe’s biggest economy has also restarted mothballed coal power plants, and this week decided to keep two nuclear plants on stand-by through mid-April instead of completely ending the usage of atomic energy by the end of the year.

But Friedrich Merz, the leader of Merkel’s CDU conservatives, said it was “insanity” to keep the atomic plants only on standby and not on the grid.

The power plants needed to be active “in order for us to bring down prices and costs for companies,” he said.

Merz’s criticisms earned a sharp rebuke from Scholz, who said it was under the conservatives leadership that Germany had failed to make the right decision for its future.

The conservatives, who were in power from 2005 to 2021, are “completely responsible for the fact that Germany made decisions to exit coal and nuclear but without engaging in anything else,” said Scholz, who was finance minister in Merkel’s coalition.

Rather, the conservatives “fought against every wind power installation,” said Scholz, saying it was “irresponsible CDU policies that have brought us to our current situation”.

Germany’s nuclear stay fails to quell debate

Germany's decision to keep two atomic plants on standby through the winter amid a power crunch has exposed cracks in the government and unleashed criticism from economic and energy experts.

Published: 7 September 2022 10:16 CEST
The major u-turn in government policy was made after a second stress test to assess Germany’s energy security as Russia reduces gas supplies to Europe.

Germany’s three remaining nuclear plants were set to be retired at the end of the year. Instead, two of the fleet will be kept in reserve “until mid-April 2023 in case needed”, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

But the decision has become a “stress test for the coalition” of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, Habeck’s Greens and the liberal FDP, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP has made no attempts to hide his push for the three plants to remain in use rather than just kept on standby.

“We shouldn’t be too picky, but instead do everything that makes our lives easier,” he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung Monday ahead of the nuclear announcement.

That included “the continued operation of the nuclear power plants until at least 2024”, the FDP boss said.

In a sign that he has not shifted his position, Lindner also retweeted several voices in his party criticising Monday evening’s decision as not going far enough.

‘Kept running’

Habeck’s decision partly delays the nuclear exit decided under former chancellor Angela Merkel after the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

He said the subject of nuclear energy was “bound with a lot of emotions” but that the partial extension was needed to avoid an “extremely unlikely” electricity crisis.

But in light of skyrocketing electricity bills, all possible resources needed to be mobilised, according to Veronika Grimm, a member of the government’s council of economic advisors.

“That means not just coal plants but nuclear power plants too,” she told daily FAZ on Tuesday.

“The plants should be kept running, not just be on standby, as is currently planned, because only then will it lower the price of electricity,” she said.

The government should examine extending the lifetime of the plants by five years and even bringing recently closed plants back online to keep prices “within limits”, she said.

A nuclear power station in Essenbach, Bavaria.

A nuclear power station in Essenbach, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

By contrast, Claudia Kemfert of the economic research institute DIW pointed out that “nuclear plants are not adapted to act as network reserves because they cannot be fired up and shut down easily”.

Meanwhile, the financial daily Handelsblatt wrote that the partial extension was simply “the worst of all possible decisions”.

‘Completely absurd’

“We are heading towards an energy supply crisis,” opposition CDU leader Friedrich Merz told German public radio.

Shutting down electricity generating capacity at a time of crisis was “completely absurd”, he said, adding that the war-related crisis was being aggravated by “the decisions of the federal government”.

Habeck had “ducked the risk of coming into conflict with a part of his party”, Handelsblatt wrote.

The extension is a touchy issue for the Greens, which has its roots in Germany’s anti-nuclear movement.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) holds a press conference to reveal the results of the ‘energy stress test’. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The decision was “hard to take but necessary as it stands”, Green party chief Omid Nouripour told public television.

Habeck stressed Monday that Germany would not waver from its plan to move on from atomic energy.

“New fuel rods will not be put in,” he said, adding that the issues this winter “cannot be compared” with the next one.

Habeck’s ministry has chartered five floating terminals for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to substitute for Russian supplies, the first of which are scheduled to come online at the end of the year.

At the same time, it has also moved to restart mothballed coal power plants and fill gas storage ahead of the winter to guard against an energy shortfall.

By Sebastien Ash

