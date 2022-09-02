Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ANTI-SEMITISM

Germany and Israel to mark 50 years since Munich Olympics massacre

Israel and Germany's presidents will jointly commemorate the 1972 Munich Olympics attack that left 11 Israeli athletes dead, after a last-minute compensation deal averted a feared boycott by bereaved relatives.

Published: 2 September 2022 09:29 CEST
Fürstemfeldbruck memorial to Munich massacre
A memorial dedicated to the twelve victims of the terrorist attack by Palestinian militants during the Munich Olympic Games on September 5th and 6th, 1972 in front of the Air Base of Fürstenfeldbruck, southern Germany. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP

Around 70 relatives of victims will join in next Monday’s solemn 50th-anniversary ceremony, Ankie Spitzer, whose husband Andre Spitzer counted among the dead, told AFP. Separately, the Israel Olympic Committee confirmed a delegation at the event.

The long-planned ceremony had risked descending into a fiasco over a row between relatives and the German state over financial compensation for their suffering.

But an 11th-hour deal on “historical clarification, recognition and compensation” was announced on Wednesday, with Germany offering €28 million in reparations, six times the amount previously provided.

With the agreement, the German state acknowledges its “responsibility and recognises the terrible suffering of those killed and their relatives,” said Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog in a statement.

“The agreement cannot heal all wounds. But it opens a door to each other,” they added.

At the ceremony at the Fürstenfeldbruck air base, west of Munich, where the hostage-taking reached its tragic climax, bereaved relatives are also hoping Steinmeier will become the first German head of state to publicly take responsibility for the failings that led to the carnage.

READ ALSO: Neo-Nazi ‘aided Munich Olympics massacre’

‘Incompetence’

Held almost three decades after the Holocaust, the Games in Munich were meant to showcase a new Germany. But it instead opened a deep rift with Israel.

On September 5th, 1972, eight gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Black September stormed the Israeli team’s flat at the Olympic village, shooting two dead and taking nine others hostage.

Former East German handballer Klaus Langhoff saw the scenes unfold from the balcony opposite the Israeli team’s quarters.

Israeli terrorist victims

Headshots of six of the Israeli Olympic team members who were killed in the Palestinian terrorist attack at the Summer Games, Munich, Germany on 1972. L-R: (top) trainer Moshe Weinberg and officials Kehat Schur and Yakov Springer, (bottom) official Yosef Gottfreund, wrestler Eliezaar Halfen, and official Amitzur Shapira. Photo: Handout / IPPA / AFP

He described the terrifying moments when he saw the hostage-takers bringing out the lifeless body of Israeli coach wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg and leaving it on the street.

“It was awful. Whenever we looked out of the window or on the balcony, we saw this dead athlete there,” he told AFP.

West German police responded with a botched rescue operation in which all nine hostages were killed in a shootout, along with five of the eight hostage-takers and a police officer.

Then chancellor Willy Brandt spoke of the chain of events as a “shocking document of German incompetence” and created the commando team GSG9 within the month.

But only weeks later, three hostage-takers who were captured were also freed in an exchange when terrorists hijacked a Lufthansa plane on October 29th, 1972, and demanded their release.

Incensed by the chain of events, Israel subsequently launched the operation “Wrath of God” to hunt down the leaders of Black September.

READ ALSO: Emotions run high at Munich Olympic massacre memorial opening

Munich Olympics massacre 1972

Lots of armoured vehicles arrive in the Olympic village, on September 05th, 1972 in Munich after Palestinian terrorists of the “Black September” group stormed the Israeli athletes quarters, during the Munich 1972 Olympic Games, killing two and took nine other members of the Israeli Olympic team hostage. Photo: EPU / AFP

Four decades after the massacre, Israel released official documents on the killings, including specially declassified material and an official account from the former Israeli intelligence head, lambasting the performance of the West German security services.

The police “didn’t make even a minimal effort to save human lives”, former Mossad head Zvi Zamir said at the time after returning from Munich.

For years following the tragedy, relatives of victims battled to obtain an official apology from Germany, access to official documents and appropriate compensation.

In the immediate aftermath, they were offered only a million deutschmarks (€510,000) in what was described as a “humanitarian gesture” in order for it not to be viewed as an admission of guilt.

Further financial compensation was provided in 2002 but still a fraction of what the victims’ families were seeking.

“I came home with the coffins after the massacre,” said Spitzer. “You don’t know what we’ve gone through for the past 50 years.”

German officials acknowledged that Wednesday’s deal was only the beginning of a long road to laying to rest the wrongs of the last decades.

“After 50 years, the conditions have been created to finally come to terms with a painful chapter in our common history, acknowledging it and laying the foundation for a new and lively culture of remembrance,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in a statement.

By Ralf Isermann with Hui Min Neo in Berlin

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMANY AND PALESTINE

Germany’s Scholz ‘disgusted’ by Palestine president’s Holocaust claim

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday voiced "disgust" at statements by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Berlin on the Holocaust, amid a growing outcry in Germany and Israel.

Published: 17 August 2022 10:18 CEST
Updated: 17 August 2022 11:54 CEST
Germany's Scholz 'disgusted' by Palestine president's Holocaust claim

At a joint press conference with Scholz on Tuesday, Abbas, 87, was asked if he would apologise on behalf of the Palestinian gunmen who carried out the Munich Olympics hostage-taking in 1972 that ended with 11 Israeli athletes and coaches killed.

Abbas did not give a direct reply but instead compared it to the situation in the Palestinian territories, and accused Israel of committing “50 massacres, 50 Holocausts” against Palestinians since 1947.

“I am disgusted by the outrageous remarks made by Palestinian President Mahmud #Abbas,” Scholz wrote on Twitter.

“For us Germans in particular, any relativisation of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.”

Scholz himself also drew fire for failing to immediately condemn Abbas’ remarks at the press conference, which ended following the Palestinian leader’s statements.

“One would have liked (Scholz’s) clarification to be more immediate,” wrote Spiegel magazine.

READ ALSO: German art show slammed over anti-Semitic images

Christoph Heubner, executive vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee said he found it “astonishing and disconcerting that the German side was not prepared for Abbas’ provocations, and that his statements on the Holocaust were left unchallenged at the press conference.”

In comparison, Scholz had directly contradicted Abbas when he used the word “apartheid” while describing the treatment of Palestinians by Israel.

The German leader replied directly that he wanted to “say clearly that he won’t use the word apartheid” and that he did “not think that is correct to use the term to describe the situation”.

In Jerusalem, Abbas’ remarks drew a hail of condemnation.

‘Monstrous lie’

“Mahmud Abbas accusing Israel of having committed ’50 Holocausts’ while standing on German soil is not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie,” wrote Lapid on Twitter.

“Six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, including one and a half million Jewish children. History will never forgive him.”

Defence Minister Benny Gantz called the Palestinian leader’s remarks as “an attempt to distort and rewrite history”.

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan described Abbas’ words as “appalling”.

He added that the German government “must respond appropriately to this inexcusable behaviour done inside the Federal Chancellery”.

Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and leader of the Jewish community of Munich and its region, said Abbas’ statements must be met with more than a verbal rebuff from Scholz.

“German politicians must know who their partners in the Palestinian Authority are and act accordingly. The clear words of the German chancellor afterwards should not be the only consequence.”

SHOW COMMENTS