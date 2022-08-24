Read news from:
Germany prioritises fuel cargo on rails over energy crunch

Germany on Wednesday agreed to give coal and oil cargo precedence over passenger travel on railways in case of an energy crunch this winter due to a Russian gas squeeze.

Published: 24 August 2022 14:32 CEST
German cargo train Black Forest
A cargo train travels through the Black Forest. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

Ministers from the centre-left-led coalition government said the shift in priorities was essential to ensure Europe’s top economy can meet its energy needs.

“We have a shortage situation on the rails — there’s a real run on the rails right now, the rails are at full capacity,” Transport Minister Volker Wissing told reporters.

“That means that if additional fuel transports are temporarily necessary we would have to prioritise them, which could mean that passenger trains would have to wait. That won’t be an easy decision.”

Economy Minister Robert Habeck noted that part of the problem is that low water levels on major rivers like the Rhine have forced some cargo including coal and oil to be shifted off ships.

The prioritisation option, set for six months, would get fuel to power stations faster, he said.

Berlin and its EU partners have accused Moscow of “weaponising” energy supplies in response to Western sanctions over the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has seen supplies slashed by 80 percent in recent months, triggering deep uncertainty about how it will keep the heat on and industry humming this winter.

Berlin has been scrambling to diversify supplies and has been forced to temporarily increase its reliance on other climate-warming fossil fuels as a stopgap measure.

“We want to free ourselves as quickly as possible from the grip of Russian energy imports,” Habeck said.

The government is also imposing energy-saving measures throughout the country, including an upper limit agreed on Wednesday on the temperature of public administrative offices this winter of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

German petrol prices rise before end of fuel discount

According to German motorists' association ADAC, prices at the pump have already climbed up significantly - a week before the government's energy tax cut on fuel is due to end.

Published: 24 August 2022 10:33 CEST
German petrol prices rise before end of fuel discount

Just over a week before the end of the so-called fuel discount, drivers are seeing prices at the pump rise yet again.

After a week-long downward trend and a few days of stagnations, fuel prices increased slightly over the weekend, according to motorists’ association ADAC.

According to ADAC’s latest survey, the average price of E10 premium petrol rose from around €1.717 to €1.730 between Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, average diesel prices jumped to €1.974 from €1.964. 

With the time-limited energy tax cut on fuel due to end overnight on August 31st, experts assume the price rise is due to higher demand as drivers seek to take advantage of the cheaper petrol prices while they can. 

Major differences in price across Germany

However, ADAC noted that prices currently vary significantly across different regions and suppliers.

Furthermore, there is still a large north-south divide. Among other factors, transportation costs have risen due to the low water levels on the Rhine, meaning people in the south have to pay more for fuel on average than in the north.

Prices also continue to vary considerably at different times of the day: fuel is usually most expensive in the morning at 7am, while the cheapest time to fill up is between 8 and 10pm.

Since June 1st this year, energy taxes on fuel have been reduced to the EU minimums in Germany. Alongside the €9 ticket for public transport users, the measure was intended to offer relieve from the soaring cost of mobility following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. 

Prices could rise significantly again with the end of the measure – potentially by around 35 cents for petrol and 17 cents for diesel, if the full tax rise is passed onto consumers.

However, ADAC doesn’t expect the cost to go up immediately, since petrol station operators are likely to have secured as much fuel as possible while the cheaper rate was still in force.

This means that most will have filled up their supplies ahead of September 1st and will then continue to sell petrol and diesel at reduced prices to gain a competitive advantage. 

