Energy crisis to labour shortage: Five challenges facing Germany right now

From Russia's war on Ukraine putting an end to cheap energy to a lack of staff in several industries and rising inflation, here are five challenges causing Germany's economy to become unstable.

Published: 29 July 2022 15:13 CEST
A restaurant searching for staff in northern Germany. Many industries are struggling with staff shortages in Germany.
Stagnant German growth in the second quarter has led analysts across the board to predict a recession as the outlook becomes clouded by the threat of a halt to Russian gas supplies.

But it is not only growth that is sputtering at zero percent between April and June – Germany’s entire economic model is being called into question by experts. Here’s a look at the challenges on the table right now.

End to cheap energy

“The war in Ukraine puts an end to the German economic business model as we knew it – a model which was mainly based on cheap energy imports and industrial exports into a increasingly globalised world,” say analysts from ING bank.

Less expensive to produce and transport, with prices pinned down in long-term contracts, Russian gas has for decades contributed to Germany’s economic prosperity.

Industry consumes 30 percent of the gas burnt in Germany. Before the war, more than half of the total supplies came from Russia, a figure which had fallen to 35 percent by the beginning of June.

To wean itself completely off Russian gas, Germany is looking further afield for new supplies including shipments of liquefied natural gas from the United States and Qatar, as well as moving more quickly to renewable electricity generation.

Meanwhile, German society is having to take extreme measures to save gas. Cities have started turning off the lights, including Berlin, as is shown in the cathedral below. 

The Berlin Cathedral or Berliner Dom will no longer be illuminated to save energy.

Globalisation in crisis

“As an exporting nation, Germany has benefited disproportionately from free trade. But it is exactly that which is now in danger,” opined the Süddeutsche daily earlier this month.

The coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war have shown the weaknesses of open economies as supply chains have been upended and key components have become scarce. Germany has been among the most exposed to the logistical snafus of the past two years.

Germany’s dependence on China is also worrying politicians in Berlin. The strong two-way ties between Germany and China were “not healthy”, liberal Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in April.

Beijing is Germany’s number one trade partner, with trade between the two nations climbing again by 15.1 percent in 2021.

“It’s potentially a new risk,” economist Claudia Kemfert told AFP. While the risk was less acute than dependence on Russia, more needed to be done to “focus on the domestic economy and build resilience”, she said.

Inflation shock

After years of anaemic growth, inflation is back with a vengeance in the European Union. In Germany, the memory of 1920s-style hyperinflation weighs heavy on the public debate.

Beyond this psychological block, the obsession with price stability ensures a “competitive industry and a nation of savers”, according to a recent report by French think tank OFCE.

An employee takes money from the till at a shop in Stuttgart.

Rising prices have led to rising labour unrest in Germany. July saw the longest industrial action at German ports in 40 years and a day of strikes by ground staff at Lufthansa. Unions haven’t ruled out more strikes happening if employers do not push up workers pay.

Ahead of negotiations that are set to kick off in September, the powerful IG Metall union is asking for an eight-percent pay rise for 3.8 million workers across various industrial sectors, the biggest wage demand since 2008.

Staff wanted

Overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, the lack of skilled workers is a major headache for German industry.

On top of the million vacancies already advertised, “Germany will need 500,000 extra employees every year for (the) next ten years,” said Marcel Fratzscher, head of the DIW think tank in Berlin.

The potential shortfall was a “risk for the competitiveness and prosperity of the country”, he noted.

Auto supplier Continental raised the alarm in July saying the shortage “threatened the future of the German economy”, which “urgently needs controlled immigration”.

Germany’s coalition government made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats say they want to make Germany more attractive to skilled immigrants to encourage them to come to Germany and work.

Germany is also planning to relax citizenship laws as part of its overhaul of immigration policies, which will mean non-EU nationals will be allowed to hold more than one nationality. 

Debt brake illusion

Returning to Germany’s strict budgetary rules in 2023 after a three-year pandemic-enforced hiatus is a key aim for Finance Minister Lindner.

However, the goal was “as surprising as it is unrealistic”, said analysts at ING.

Germany is preparing to spend billions again to support households through the coming energy crisis and investing colossal amounts into the switch to renewable energy.

“Germany will need time and money” to implement “investment and structural change as determined and committed as it demanded from other eurozone countries in the past”, the ING analysts said.

What is Germany’s new gas ‘tax’ and who will pay it?

Germany is set to a bring in a new gas levy that will push up costs for customers. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 29 July 2022 12:32 CEST
What is Germany's new gas 'tax' and who will pay it?

What’s happening?

A draft law shows that Germany is preparing to bring in a Gasumlage – or levy – aimed at relieving the pressure on struggling suppliers by allowing them to pass on nearly all the extra costs of soaring gas import prices to consumers. 

About half of all homes in Germany are heated with gas. The levy will apply to all gas customers, from private households to companies. It will even apply to people with long-term contracts who have already agreed a fixed price payment. 

What cost increases will gas customers face?

The ‘tax’ will make gas prices more expensive. However, the exact amount of the levy will not be revealed until the middle or end of August, according to sources in the government.

The Economy and Climate Minister, Robert Habeck, of the Greens, said on Thursday that the levy could be anywhere in the range of 1.5 to 5 cents per kilowatt hour. For comparison, household customers paid an average of 6.68 cents per kilowatt hour of gas in 2021, according to the Federal Network Agency. 

A much-cited calculation example of how the levy would affect customers assumes that an average four-person household consumes 20,000 kilowatt hours a year.

In this case, the extra costs would probably amount to between €300 and €1,000 per year. But Spiegel pointed out that’s this is not the end of the calculation – there is also the value-added tax. With tax, the additional costs in this example would be between €357 and €1,190.

Last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz had spoken of lower costs. If gas prices were increased by two cents per kilowatt hour, a family of four would have to pay an additional €200 or €300 a year, Scholz had said.

However, the additional costs do not end with the levy. Experts expect that the suppliers will gradually raise their prices anyway due to the demand on the market – and that the costs will also be high in the coming years. The levy will be on top of these general price hikes. 

What does the amount of the levy depend on?

It depends largely on what gas importers report to the government. The government will also consider the impact on customers while calculating the surcharge.

The draft plan is for importers to be able to pass on 90 percent of the higher procurement costs. The same amount per kilowatt hour is to apply to all customers, regardless of where they concluded their contract. 

Details are to be regulated in an ordinance based on the Energy Security Act, which is set to be passed in the cabinet soon. 

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks after his visit to VNG Gasspeicher GmbH at the Energiepark in Saxony-Anhalt on Thursday.

When is the levy likely to come in – and for how long?

According to initial proposals, the levy will come into force on October 1st and, as things stand at present, will apply for one and a half years, i.e. until the end of March 2024.

Until the end of September this year, importers will have to bear the extra costs themselves. 

Why is this happening?

Russia has been slashing gas deliveries to Europe, which has created a dramatic energy crisis. Before Russia’s war on Ukraine, Germany relied on Russia for 55 percent of its natural gas. Germany has reduced its dependence, but still relies on Russia for more than a third of its gas.

In view of the situation on the gas market, the government says the levy is needed to share the additional costs for replacing gas from Russia.

Who benefits from the levy?

The levy is intended to relieve firms affected by the cuts in Russian gas supplies, and this is supposed to stabilise the economy.

“Without it, gas suppliers throughout the supply chain would be at risk,” the Economy Ministry said on Thursday. 

Economy Minister Habeck promised that the information provided by the companies would be closely examined. “It will also be recalculated,” Habeck said. “So we will prevent any possible wrong-doing from happening there.”

During a visit to companies in Bad Lauchstädt in Saxony-Anhalt on Thursday, Habeck said the levy would support importers and suppliers, allowing them to earn money again, and the danger of bankruptcy could be averted. “In any case, we assume that this levy mechanism will calm the market and stabilise the companies,” he said.

What financial support is being given to ordinary people?

The German government has already brought in a number of relief measures to cushion the rising cost of energy prices, including the €9 ticket and the fuel tax cut (both run for three months until the end of August).

Furthermore, there’s a payment of €300 – known as the Energiepreispauschale – going to all taxpayers from September. Keep in mind that it is subject to tax for most people.

There’s also been targeted support for families, such as the Kinderbonus given out in July, and extra payments to people on benefits. 

Chancellor Scholz said last week that there would be more financial support coming for people in Germany.

Although the details are not known, the government has talked about extra support for the most vulnerable in society, including pensioners and people on benefits.

Tenants who get into financial difficulties because of high energy costs are also to be legally protected, according to Scholz. Other measures are being discussed.

Plus, against the background of high inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has brought a tax cut and higher child benefits into play so these are possibilities. 

READ ALSO: How much money will you get from Germany’s energy relief measures?

A gas flame on a stove.

What can consumers do now?

Experts say that people should be aware of the higher costs and cut down on energy usage.

“Put money aside and save energy,” said Udo Sieverding, energy expert at the consumer advice centre in North Rhine-Westphalia. He believes it is possible that instalments could soon be tripled or quadrupled.

Kerstin Andreae, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) said: “The more gas that is  saved today, the more we can use for storage.”

“Prices will remain high for a long time,” economist Veronika Grimm told Spiegel, underlining that Germany is in it for the long haul.

The German Technical and Scientific Association for Gas and Water (DVGW) recommends people consider extensive measures such as hydraulic balancing of heating systems and maintenance wherever possible to keep things in tip-top shape.

Some associations advise against fan heaters, however. Not only are they expensive, but in the worst case they could lead to local power cuts in winter.

Other energy-saving measures including turning off the heating at night and when away from home, leaving rooms that are not used often cooler, taking showers instead of baths (and making them slightly less hot), installing energy-saving shower heads and heating thermostats, and reducing temperatures in your home by a few degrees.

