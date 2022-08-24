Read news from:
ENERGY

German petrol prices rise before end of fuel discount

According to German motorists' association ADAC, prices at the pump have already climbed up significantly - a week before the government's energy tax cut on fuel is due to end.

Published: 24 August 2022 10:33 CEST
A man fills up his car at a petrol station in Hamburg
A man fills up his car at a petrol station in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Reinhardt

Just over a week before the end of the so-called fuel discount, drivers are seeing prices at the pump rise yet again.

After a week-long downward trend and a few days of stagnations, fuel prices increased slightly over the weekend, according to motorists’ association ADAC.

According to ADAC’s latest survey, the average price of E10 premium petrol rose from around €1.717 to €1.730 between Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, average diesel prices jumped to €1.974 from €1.964. 

With the time-limited energy tax cut on fuel due to end overnight on August 31st, experts assume the price rise is due to higher demand as drivers seek to take advantage of the cheaper petrol prices while they can. 

Major differences in price across Germany

However, ADAC noted that prices currently vary significantly across different regions and suppliers.

Furthermore, there is still a large north-south divide. Among other factors, transportation costs have risen due to the low water levels on the Rhine, meaning people in the south have to pay more for fuel on average than in the north.

Prices also continue to vary considerably at different times of the day: fuel is usually most expensive in the morning at 7am, while the cheapest time to fill up is between 8 and 10pm.

Since June 1st this year, energy taxes on fuel have been reduced to the EU minimums in Germany. Alongside the €9 ticket for public transport users, the measure was intended to offer relieve from the soaring cost of mobility following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. 

Prices could rise significantly again with the end of the measure – potentially by around 35 cents for petrol and 17 cents for diesel, if the full tax rise is passed onto consumers.

However, ADAC doesn’t expect the cost to go up immediately, since petrol station operators are likely to have secured as much fuel as possible while the cheaper rate was still in force.

This means that most will have filled up their supplies ahead of September 1st and will then continue to sell petrol and diesel at reduced prices to gain a competitive advantage. 

GERMANY AND CANADA

Germany and Canada partner on transatlantic hydrogen trade

The leaders of Canada and Germany signed a green hydrogen deal on Tuesday, laying a path for a transatlantic supply chain as Europe seeks to lessen its dependence on Russian energy.

Published: 24 August 2022 09:22 CEST
Germany and Canada partner on transatlantic hydrogen trade

“It’s a vote of confidence for Canada as a leader in clean energy,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a joint press conference with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We cannot as a world continue to rely on authoritarian countries that will weaponise energy policy, as Russia is, that don’t concern themselves with environmental outcomes or labor rights or even human rights,” Trudeau added.

Moscow has slashed its energy exports to Europe in response to punishing Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, forcing countries to scramble for alternatives.

Scholz said there was a need to discuss “short-term constraints and LNG (liquefied natural gas) but in the long run, the real potential lies in green hydrogen from the wind-rich, thinly populated Atlantic provinces.”

Canada aims to become a major producer and exporter of hydrogen and other related clean technologies to displace climate-warming fossil fuels, with Germany lined up to become a first customer.

In a joint declaration, Trudeau and Scholz outlined plans to “kickstart the hydrogen economy and to create a transatlantic supply chain for hydrogen.”

The plan is to make the first deliveries of Canadian hydrogen to Germany as early as 2025, the statement said.

Canada said it would also export hydrogen to the broader European market — “contributing to European energy security,” as the bloc looks to end its reliance on Russian energy — as well as to Asia.

The two leaders, with a sizeable German business delegation in tow, toured a site in Stephenville, Newfoundland, where US-based World Energy GH2 Inc. is looking to build a hydrogen production facility powered by a 164-turbine, one-gigawatt wind farm on the Port au Port Peninsula.

The former pulp mill boasts substantial wind resources, access to the power distribution grid and a port that can ship product to Europe.

The project is one of a dozen under consideration by the Newfoundland government since it lifted a moratorium on new wind farms, and in July issued a call for proposals to put turbines on government lands.

With an estimated $10 billion price tag, it would be the largest single investment ever made in Canada’s Atlantic region.

