Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

When is the best time for drivers in Germany to fill up cars with fuel?

Drivers in Germany can save money by filling up their fuel tank at certain times of the day.

Published: 11 August 2022 10:22 CEST
A driver fills up the fuel tank on a car in Hamburg.
A driver fills up the fuel tank on a car in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Reinhardt

Anyone who drives in Germany at the moment will be aware that fuel prices change frequently during the course of the day. A recent study by the German Automobile Club (ADAC) showed that people who fill their cars in the evening can save on cash.

In July, the ADAC found an average difference of 12 cents per litre between the peak in the morning rush hour and the evening hours. The cheapest time to get fuel was between 9pm and just before 10pm.

This year, the ADAC repeated its annual May survey in July to track the development of fuel prices over the course of the day.

READ ALSO: Drivers face higher fuel prices in the morning

The decision to repeat the study was due to continued turbulence on the markets as well as the German government’s three-month tax cut on petrol and diesel. It meant that the typical development of prices was called into question, according to experts.

But in their repeat study this summer, the ADAC found that not much has changed in the fluctuating daily prices of fuel.

Typically, costs rise from around 5am to the morning peak at about 7am. In July, prices for both diesel and E10 were then eight cents higher than the daily average.

From this peak, the price curve for both fuels then runs downwards in waves.

From the early afternoon onwards, the price is typically below the daily average. From shortly after 4pm until shortly before 10pm it’s at least two cents lower with slight fluctuations.

If you fill up shortly before 7pm or between 9pm and shortly before 10pm you can save more: up to four cents compared to the daily average. At night there are barely any price changes for filling up the tank.

The 12 cent difference between E10 and diesel is comparatively high. Since 2015, the ADAC has conducted the survey once a year in May. It has never found a greater difference between morning and evening for E10, and only once before for diesel: in May of this year it was an extraordinary 17 cents.

It comes as Germany’s fuel tax cut is set to expire at the end of August. The government brought in the measure for the months of June, July and August as part of a package aimed at providing some financial relief during the energy crisis. 

READ ALSO: How much money will you get from Germany’s energy relief measures?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Could drivers in Germany fund a future €9 ticket scheme?

Germany's much-talked about €9 ticket offer ends later this month. But a think tank has suggested that a toll system for drivers could provide funding to subsidise public transport, as well as to upgrade the roads network.

Published: 8 August 2022 12:09 CEST
Could drivers in Germany fund a future €9 ticket scheme?

It is the main sticking point for reduced price travel continuing in Germany after the €9 ticket expires at the end of August – where would the money come from?

Now a group of experts have a proposal on how it could be funded in the future – and it involves car drivers. 

In a study, the think tank Centrum für Europäische Politik (CEP) presented a concept for a general car toll, the revenue from which could be used to finance the costs of a permanent €9 ticket for local transport.

In the paper, which was made available to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, the authors propose a route-dependent toll system throughout Germany – i.e. not only on Autobahns or country roads, but on all roads. This could be made possible by a satellite-based recording of the kilometres driven.

Furthermore, there would be differences in the prices per kilometre depending on the vehicle class, in order to reflect the different loads on the infrastructure caused by the weight and exhaust emissions of the vehicles.

READ ALSO:

The CEP calculated a surcharge of 6.9 cents per kilometre, however, there is currently an upper limit of four cents in Europe. The researchers suggest standardising the different toll systems that are used in European countries.

According to the study, revenue from the toll, amounting to around €12 billion, could initially be used to cover maintenance costs and to reduce the investment backlog in road transport. In this way, the acceptance of the levy among motorists could also be increased, the experts said.

However, the indirect consequential costs of car traffic, such as exhaust fumes and noise, should also be compensated. The report authors said the funds could therefore also used to expand public transport or to finance a permanent €9 ticket. 

The ticket, which is valid in all public transport networks in Germany – including on regional trains – currently costs around €2.5 billion for three months.

The suggestion comes after an attempt to introduce a car toll in Germany that only foreign drivers would have paid because German drivers were to be reimbursed failed under the previous federal government. The European Court of Justice rejected it as discrimination against foreign drivers. 

Tax excess profits of companies 

Meanwhile, Social Democrat leader Lars Klingbeil has said a follow-up ticket to the €9 offer could be funded by an ‘excess profits tax’.

“We have just seen that the €9 ticket makes sense, that it is accepted, that the citizens also want the extension,” Klingbeil told the radio station NDR Info.

With the excess profits tax, he said, the financing of a successor model could also be pushed forward.

The excess profits tax is intended for companies that profit from the energy crisis without making any contribution of their own. In Britain, for example, oil and gas companies have to pay a temporary 25 per cent tax on their extra profits. In Germany’s traffic light coalition, the Greens are also in favour of a supplementary tax, while the pro-business FDP rejects it.

FDP leader and Finance Minister Christian Lindner has repeatedly rejected an immediate follow-up to the €9 ticket, blaming finance woes.

At the weekend Lindner slammed the “freebie mentality” surrounding the ticket, and said continuing it with funding from the government wouldn’t be fair anyway. 

“People in the countryside who don’t have a train station nearby and depend on the car would subsidise cheap local transport,” he said. “I don’t think that’s fair,”

READ ALSO:

Vocabulary

Car toll – (die) Pkw-Maut

Local transport – (der) Nahverkehr

Revenue – (die) Einnahmen

Freebie mentality – (die) Gratismentalität

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

SHOW COMMENTS