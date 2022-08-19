For members
LEARNING GERMAN
The best podcasts for learning and perfecting your German
Once you've learned the basics of German, listening to podcasts is one of the best ways of increasing vocabulary and speeding up comprehension. Here are some of the best podcasts out there for German learners.
Published: 19 August 2022 15:18 CEST
A man listens to audio via his mobile phone. Photo: dpa/kite_rin - stock.adobe.com | TARGOBANK AG
LEARNING GERMAN
EXPLAINED: Who is entitled to free language lessons in Germany?
Learning German can be a struggle, but did you know that some groups are entitled to take language and integration courses for free? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 18 August 2022 17:06 CEST
