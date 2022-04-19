For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
The best ways to improve your German for free
From tandem partnerships to German podcasts, there are many ways you can master the German language without spending a cent.
Published: 19 April 2022 17:20 CEST
Dictionaries for German as a foreign language from Langenscheidt on a shelf in a book shop. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg
READER QUESTIONS
Ask a German: Do you ever forget the gender of words?
Remembering whether a noun is der, die or das can be tricky for non-natives. In the first of our series where we find answers to the burning questions that foreigners want to know, we ask a German: do you ever forget the gender of articles?
Published: 5 April 2022 13:06 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments