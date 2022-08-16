For members
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: What are Germany’s alternatives to Russian gas?
With the country facing an energy crisis this winter after Russia cut natural gas deliveries, we look at what alternatives Germany has and how clean they are.
Published: 16 August 2022 13:09 CEST
This aerial view taken with a drone shows solar panels on the roof of a logistics company's freight processing hall in Aurach, southern Germany. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
ENERGY
Will Germany’s gas supplies last the winter?
The German Association for Natural Gas, Petroleum and Geoenergy (BVEG) says it does not expect any gas bottlenecks in the coming winter, provided there are no further restrictions on Russian gas supply.
Published: 16 August 2022 10:30 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments