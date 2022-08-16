Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: What are Germany’s alternatives to Russian gas?

With the country facing an energy crisis this winter after Russia cut natural gas deliveries, we look at what alternatives Germany has and how clean they are.

Published: 16 August 2022 13:09 CEST
This aerial view taken with a drone shows solar panels on the roof of a logistics company's freight processing hall in Aurach, southern Germany.
This aerial view taken with a drone shows solar panels on the roof of a logistics company's freight processing hall in Aurach, southern Germany. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Even as a country with a strong environmental tradition, Germany is set to struggle this winter as it searches for green alternatives to Russian gas for both its heating and electricity needs.

Around half of German households use natural gas for heat and, with Russia having cut supplies by 80 percent, the average household is now looking at having to pay more than €500 a year extra for natural gas starting from October.

Experts are warning of a “winter of rage” characterised by protests and even riots. The gas levy, in which German gas suppliers are passing on a hike of 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour to consumers, has the federal government looking at ways to ease the burden – including possibly scrapping VAT on the levy.

Though gas use is down 14 percent so far this year, with Germans taking shorter, colder showers, and cities like Berlin and Cologne turning the lights off on some of their most famous landmarks at night, the real test will come this winter. 

So what alternatives does Germany have to Russian gas?

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much will Germany’s gas levy cost you?

Renewables

Already, nearly half of all electricity produced in Germany comes from renewables, particularly solar power, after large investments in capacity from 2009 to 2012.

German economist Christian Odendahl argues that this figure would probably be higher today if those investments had continued.

“During sunny days like today, renewables would probably generate 100% of our power,” he tweeted.

At the same time, less than 20 percent of the energy Germans are actually consuming currently comes from renewables. Meanwhile, gas makes up 27 percent of the energy Germans actually use. Despite the increased renewable capacity – there’s still a long way to go before it will be able to replace gas.

READ ALSO: How Germany is saving energy ahead of uncertain winter?

Nuclear Energy

Germany’s current energy crisis has moved German politicians and public opinion towards something previously unthinkable: more support for nuclear energy. 41 percent of Germans are now in favour of long-term nuclear energy use.

Over three-quarters want to continue using it for at least a little while longer, while only 15 percent want to shut down the country’s three remaining nuclear power plants by the end of the year.

Opposition to nuclear energy is one of the reasons the German Green party – currently a member of the traffic light coalition government – was originally founded and gained popularity. The move to shut down nuclear power in Germany by the end of 2022 has found wide public and political support for decades, with opinion polling shifting only recently.

The government is currently debating whether to extend the life of existing nuclear power plants beyond the end of this year.

Alternative natural gas and coal

On a trip to Norway this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz thanked the Scandinavian country for increasing its gas deliveries to Germany by about 10 percent – amidst warnings that Norway was already sending Germany about as much as it could deliver.

At the same time, work has begun on five temporary terminals for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) on ships from gas-producing countries like the United States and Qatar. Some of the temporary terminals, which are located in Wilhelmshaven, Brunsbüttel, Stade, and Lubmin on the northern German coast, could be finished as early as the end of this year.

There are also plans to start construction on two permanent terminals at Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel before the end of this year.

Environmental groups, however, are already protesting against the construction of the terminals.

At the same time, German coal plants resumed operations in early August, amidst concerns both moves could put Germany’s climate goals in jeopardy.

READ ALSO: Could Germany’s gas supplies last the winter?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Will Germany’s gas supplies last the winter?

The German Association for Natural Gas, Petroleum and Geoenergy (BVEG) says it does not expect any gas bottlenecks in the coming winter, provided there are no further restrictions on Russian gas supply.

Published: 16 August 2022 10:30 CEST
Will Germany's gas supplies last the winter?

Despite the significantly reduced supply of Russian gas which has been impacting Germany for weeks, German gas storage facilities are now more than 75 percent full.

Managing Director of the German Association for Natural Gas, Petroleum and Geoenergy (BVEG) Ludwig Möhring said that, if the supply situation remains as it is and if conservation efforts continue, “we will be able to fill the gas storage facilities as planned, given normal weather conditions.” 

According to the latest data from European gas storage operators on Saturday evening, the fill level of Germany’s gas storage facilities is 75.43 percent. This means the first storage target of a new energy conservation regulation was reached more than two weeks earlier than planned. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much will Germany’s gas levy cost you?

“We reached the first interim goal ahead of schedule. That is pleasing,” said Klaus Müller, president of the Federal Network Agency. “Now it is important not to slack off in filling the storage facilities. The gas that is now flowing into the storage facilities can help us in the winter.” 

However, the next targets are ambitious, he said.

The regulation states that German storage facilities must be at least 75 percent full by September 1st, at least 85 percent full by October 1st and at 95 percent by November 1st. The amount of gas stored at a fill level of 95 percent is roughly equivalent to Germany’s gas consumption in January and February 2022.

The managing director of the storage association Ines, Sebastian Bleschke, said that cold autumnal weather could still lead to the November target being missed. “If there are normal temperatures in October, the beginning of the heating season has a strong impact on the possibility of storing gas. On particularly cold days, gas withdrawals can be so high that inputs do not meet demand,” Bleschke said. 

READ ALSO: 8 simple ways you can save on heating costs in Germany

According to the Federal Network Agency, gas consumption in Germany this year – up to and including July – was almost 14 percent lower than in the same period last year. According to the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), the main reasons for this are both mild weather and high prices.

Russia is still pumping natural gas to Germany, but for more than two weeks the important Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline has only been operating at around 20 percent capacity. The Russian gas company blames this on technical reasons, while the German government considers this to be a deliberate, politically motivated move.

Vocabulary

Regulation – (die) Verordnung

Storage facility – (der) Speicher

To fill – etwas füllen

Heating season – (die) Heizperiode

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

SHOW COMMENTS