HEALTH

EXPLAINED: The new rules around getting a sick note over the phone in Germany

Due to high Covid infection numbers throughout the summer, it’s now possible to get a sick note from a doctor over the phone again for some illnesses. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 8 August 2022 11:39 CEST
An employee of a doctor's office notes something on a certificate of incapacity for work.
An employee of a doctor's office notes something on a certificate of incapacity for work. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Paul Zinken

What’s happened?

In spring 2020, German authorities changed the law so that people with a mild upper respiratory tract illness, such as the common cold, were able to get an incapacity to work certificate or AU-Bescheinigung by simply calling and speaking to their GP.

The rule was extended several times and finally reversed on June 1st this year due to falling infection figures. Since then people have had to go back to the practice – or do a video call if the doctor’s office has that system in place – to get a sick note.

Now, due to a decision by the Joint Federal Committee, the regulation has been reintroduced and patients can call their GP again for a sick note.

Can I get a sick note over the phone for any illness?

No. As before, the regulation only applies to patients suffering from a mild upper respiratory tract illness. Though Covid has not explicitly been named in the announcement, it seems that it is intended to be covered by the regulation.

If the doctor is convinced that the patient is unfit for work after a telephone consultation, then they can issue a sick note for up to seven days.

If the symptoms persist after seven days, the certificate can be extended once more for another week.

Why now?

According to the Chairman of the G-BA, Josef Hecken, the regulation has been introduced now as a response to rising Covid numbers and in anticipation of the cold and flu season in the coming months: “We want to avoid full waiting rooms in doctors’ offices and the emergence of new infection chains,” he said.

The telephone sick leave rule is a simple, proven and uniform nationwide solution for that, he said. The rule is also necessary because video consultation hours are not yet available everywhere.

What else should I know?

The health insurer DAK is calling for telephone sick leave in the case of light respiratory diseases to be made possible on a permanent basis in Germany. DAK’s CEO Andreas Storm said that this should “not always be up for debate, because it has proven itself.” 

The social association VdK also welcomed the reintroduction of the rule. The VdK’s President Verena Bentele said that the regulation would help to protect high-risk groups in particular from potential infections.

What are the rules to know about sick notes in Germany?

Germany has a strict system in place. If you are sick, you need to give your employer a Krankmeldung (notification of sickness) before the start of work on the first day (of your illness).

However, you also need to hand in a Krankschreibung (doctor’s note) on the fourth day of your illness. Some employments contracts, however, require you to submit a sick not earlier than the fourth day so check with your boss or HR on that point. 

CLIMATE CRISIS

Germany to see rise in tropical diseases due to climate change, warns expert

With climate change causing temperatures to rise in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute has warned that this will lead to an increase in the spread of tropical diseases.

Published: 8 August 2022 09:55 CEST
The president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, has said that he expects an increase in the spread of tropical diseases in Germany as a result of climate change.

He told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe that climate change is leading to an expansion of the habitats of mosquitoes and ticks in Germany. “Many mosquito and tick species can transmit viral, bacterial and parasitic infectious agents,” he said.

The reproduction of viruses in mosquitoes is temperature-dependent, so with higher temperatures over longer periods of time, the probability of infections from mosquito bites increases.

Wieler named Zika, dengue and the West Nile virus, as well as early summer meningoencephalitis (FSME) as examples of viruses that could soon be on the rise in Germany and said there was even a possibility that Malaria could appear in the country. 

Therefore, he said, it is crucial to raise awareness of such diseases in the medical profession in this country. “This is also an important concern for the RKI,” he said.

The FDP health politician and physician Andrew Ullmann also expects that, due to the climate-induced spread of tick and mosquito populations, diseases will increasingly appear in Europe and Germany “that were previously unknown in our climatic regions”.

Ullmann called for a government response to the development. What is needed is “further research and innovation initiatives to better understand the effects of climate change on the spread of pathogens and to take effective measures,” he said.

