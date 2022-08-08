For members
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: The new rules around getting a sick note over the phone in Germany
Due to high Covid infection numbers throughout the summer, it’s now possible to get a sick note from a doctor over the phone again for some illnesses. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 8 August 2022 11:39 CEST
An employee of a doctor's office notes something on a certificate of incapacity for work. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Paul Zinken
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments