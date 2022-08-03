Read news from:
GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany’s Scholz accuses Russia of blocking gas turbine delivery

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday accused Russia of blocking the delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe.

Published: 3 August 2022 10:40 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 natural gas pipeline in Mülheim an der Ruhr.
As the continent’s biggest economy scrambled for energy sources to fill the gap left by Russia’s throttling of supplies, Scholz also opened the door to keeping Germany’s remaining nuclear plants running.

Standing next to the turbine, currently stuck with maker Siemens Energy in Germany, Scholz said the unit was “available and working”.

“There is no reason why this delivery cannot happen,” Scholz said.

The turbine had received “all the approvals” it needed for export from Germany to Russia, he said.

Pipeline operators only needed to say that “they want to have the turbine and provide the necessary customs information for transport to Russia”, Scholz said.

Transferring the missing unit to Russia was “really easy”, he added.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has blamed the delayed return of the unit from Canada, where it was being serviced, for the initial reduction in deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Officials in Berlin worked with their counterparts in Canada to expedite the return of the turbine but the unit has yet to reach its final destination.

Deliveries via the undersea energy link were reduced to around 20 percent of capacity in late July, after Gazprom halted the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the “technical condition of the engine”.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has branded the decision to limit supplies as a “political” response over the West’s support for Ukraine.

Scholz said Moscow’s move to limit supplies sent a “difficult message” to the world by creating doubt over Russia’s commitment to its agreements.

Nuclear debate

Germany has been working to wean itself off Russian energy imports since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

But the reduction of gas supplies has left Europe’s largest economy facing potential shortages over the winter, leading to calls for Germany’s nuclear power plants to be kept online beyond the end of the year.

Scholz said Wednesday that it “can make sense” to keep Germany’s remaining three nuclear plants running, despite a long-planned stop at the end of the year.

The government has said it will await the outcome of a new “stress test” of the national electric grid before determining whether to stick with the phaseout.

“As far as the energy supply in Germany is concerned, the three last nuclear plants are relevant exclusively for electricity production, and only for a small part of it,” Scholz said.

The plants, scattered across the country, account for six percent of Germany’s electricity supply.

Extending the lifetime of the plants has set off a heated debate in Germany, where nuclear energy has long been controversial.

The question has split the governing coalition, with Scholz's Social democrats and the greens hitherto sceptical, and the FDP favouring an extension.
extension.

Germany has already moved to restart mothballed coal power plants to guard against an energy shortfall.

The first of these was already "supplying electricity to the network", Scholz said Wednesday, adding that Germany had to prepare for a "difficult" winter.

MONEY

Gas bills to double for millions of German households

German households are bracing for bigger-than-usual bills this winter as energy companies pass on the cost of gas, which has soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 2 August 2022 17:35 CEST
The invoice for a typical household could double from October 1st, German group RheinEnergie warned in a statement on Monday, the first major provider to give a detailed estimate.

The company supplies approximately 2.5 million people with energy in the region around the city of Cologne, in western Germany.

“An increase of almost 450 percent in the procurement cost for natural gas” over the past year was behind the punishing increase, RheinEnergie said.

The “market deteriorated significantly again with the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine”, which further sent up the price, RheinEnergie said.

A two-person household, with an average gas consumption of 10,000 kilowatt-hours annually, would see their bill jump from around €960 a year ago to €2,002, the company said.

Germany has been highly reliant on supplies of Russian gas to meet its energy demands, but Moscow has slowly dwindled supplies since the start of the war.

The threat that Russia could cut deliveries completely has raised the possibility of shortages over the winter and brought Germany closer to rationing supplies.
rationing supplies.

Officials in Berlin have mandated the filling of gas storage tankers before the winter and moved to allow under-pressure energy companies to pass on ballooning costs with a ‘surcharge’.

The step, which will come into force in the autumn, could add “a few hundred euros” to household bills, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said.

That surcharge was however “not included” in the increase announced by RheinEnergie, the group said.

