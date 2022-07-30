Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

German boss says pressure on England for women’s Euro final

Germany women's manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said the pressure is all on England for Sunday's Euro 2022 final with an expectant home crowd of 87,000 at Wembley hoping to roar the Lionesses on to victory.

Published: 30 July 2022 18:48 CEST
Germany's Kim Kulig (2ndL) celebrates after her teammate scores
This file photo from September 10th, 2009 shows Germany's Kim Kulig (2ndL) celebrating after her teammate scored during the final of the Women's Euro 2009 Germany vs England. The two teams face one another again in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday, July 31st 2022. Olivier MORIN / AFP

England have never won a major tournament in the women’s game, in stark contrast to Germany’s record of winning eight of the previous 12 women’s European Championships.

But the host nation is reaching fever pitch with senior politicians, royalty, celebrities and famous faces from the men’s game wishing Sarina Wiegman’s women well.

“There is more pressure on England tomorrow than us,” said Voss-Tecklenburg at her pre-match press conference.

“We’ve dreamt of this, a final against England at Wembley. I don’t know if there is a bigger moment for our players. We want to stay present and embrace everything.”

READ ALSO: Scholz to cheer on Germany at Euro 2022 final in London

Germany have historically dominated the rivalry between the nations in the women’s game, losing just two of 27 meetings.

But the Lionesses won the last clash between the two in the Arnold Clark Cup in February.

That was against a much-weakened Germany side due to a coronavirus outbreak and Voss-Tecklenburg will be without a key player for the final in Klara Buhl due to Covid.

The Bayern Munich winger missed Germany’s 2-1 semi-final win over France and has not tested negative in time to rejoin the squad.

The game on Sunday will be shown at several ‘public viewings’ across Germany, including in beer gardens such as BRLO in Berlin. 

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPORT

Scholz to cheer on Germany at Euro 2022 final in London

German chancellor Olaf Scholz says he will attend the final of Euro 2022 in London after the German women's team saw off France earlier this week to set up a showdown with England.

Published: 29 July 2022 13:01 CEST
Scholz to cheer on Germany at Euro 2022 final in London

Scholz on Thursday tweeted to say he was “excited to support the German team in the fairytale final against the hosts at Wembley Stadium” on Sunday.

The German team had done a “fantastic job”, Scholz said, after they beat France 2-1 in Milton Keynes thanks to two goals from Alexandra Popp to book their place in the final.

Praise also came from men’s German football favourite Thomas Müller, who called it a “dream final” on Twitter.

“Congratulations on the great 2-1 win against France,” the FC Bayern player wrote, adding: “Now go get the cup!”

Germany will face England in front of an expected record crowd for a women’s Euro match of 87,000 at Wembley.

The visitors, eight-time European champions, will be hoping for a repeat of the last time they faced England in the final of the Euro in 2009.

The Germans defeated England by 6-2 that year.

The game on Sunday will be shown at several ‘public viewings’ across Germany, including in beer gardens such as BRLO in Berlin. 

SHOW COMMENTS