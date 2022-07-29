Scholz to cheer on Germany at Euro 2022 final in London

Scholz on Thursday tweeted to say he was “excited to support the German team in the fairytale final against the hosts at Wembley Stadium” on Sunday.

The German team had done a “fantastic job”, Scholz said, after they beat France 2-1 in Milton Keynes thanks to two goals from Alexandra Popp to book their place in the final.

Glückwunsch an die #DFB-Elf zum Einzug ins Finale der #WEURO2022. Das war eine großartige Leistung. Ich freue mich darauf, nach London zu fahren und das 🇩🇪Team im Traumfinale gegen die Gastgeberinnen aus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 im Wembley-Stadion zu unterstützen. @Lionesses @DFB_Frauen — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 27, 2022

Praise also came from men’s German football favourite Thomas Müller, who called it a “dream final” on Twitter.

“Congratulations on the great 2-1 win against France,” the FC Bayern player wrote, adding: “Now go get the cup!”

Da ist das Traumfinale #ENGGER bei der @WEURO2022 😀👍🏼🇩🇪 Gratulation zum großartigen 2:1 Sieg gegen Frankreich, @DFB_Frauen 👏👏 Jetzt holt euch den 🏆! https://t.co/csgCvSmmCR — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) July 27, 2022

Germany will face England in front of an expected record crowd for a women’s Euro match of 87,000 at Wembley.

The visitors, eight-time European champions, will be hoping for a repeat of the last time they faced England in the final of the Euro in 2009.

The Germans defeated England by 6-2 that year.

The game on Sunday will be shown at several ‘public viewings’ across Germany, including in beer gardens such as BRLO in Berlin.