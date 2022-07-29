Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

Scholz to cheer on Germany at Euro 2022 final in London

German chancellor Olaf Scholz says he will attend the final of Euro 2022 in London after the German women's team saw off France earlier this week to set up a showdown with England.

Published: 29 July 2022 13:01 CEST
Germany's team stands together for a group photo before their match match against France on July 27th.
Germany's team stands together for a group photo before their match match against France on July 27th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Alessandra Tarantino

Scholz on Thursday tweeted to say he was “excited to support the German team in the fairytale final against the hosts at Wembley Stadium” on Sunday.

The German team had done a “fantastic job”, Scholz said, after they beat France 2-1 in Milton Keynes thanks to two goals from Alexandra Popp to book their place in the final.

Praise also came from men’s German football favourite Thomas Müller, who called it a “dream final” on Twitter.

“Congratulations on the great 2-1 win against France,” the FC Bayern player wrote, adding: “Now go get the cup!”

Germany will face England in front of an expected record crowd for a women’s Euro match of 87,000 at Wembley.

The visitors, eight-time European champions, will be hoping for a repeat of the last time they faced England in the final of the Euro in 2009.

The Germans defeated England by 6-2 that year.

The game on Sunday will be shown at several ‘public viewings’ across Germany, including in beer gardens such as BRLO in Berlin. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Austrian conductor dead after collapse at German opera

Austrian conductor Stefan Soltesz has died after collapsing during a performance in Munich, the city's opera house said.    

Published: 23 July 2022 13:06 CEST
Austrian conductor dead after collapse at German opera

The maestro of Hungarian extraction held the baton at opera houses in Vienna, Graz, Hamburg and Berlin during his long career.

“With dismay and deep sadness, the Bavarian State Opera must announce the death of Stefan Soltesz,” it said late on Friday in a statement.

Soltesz died late on Friday “after a collapse while conducting ‘The Silent Woman’ by Richard Strauss at the National Theatre” in Munich, it said. He was 73 years old.

No details on his cause of death were immediately available.

The general director of the Bavarian State Opera, Serge Dorny, tweeted he was “deeply saddened” by Soltesz’s death.

“We lose a talented conductor,” he said. “I lose a good friend. My thoughts are with his wife, Michaela.”

Soltesz served as musical director of the state theatre of Brunswick in central Germany from 1988 to 1993 and chief conductor of the Flemish Opera in Antwerp and Ghent from 1992 to 1997, followed by engagements in the western German city of Essen.

He debuted on the Bavarian State Opera stage in 1995.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS