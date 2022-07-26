Read news from:
EU agrees plan to cut Russian gas and protect Germany

The European Union agreed a plan to reduce gas consumption on Tuesday, an act of solidarity with Germany and a response to Russia's manipulation of supplies as an economic weapon.

Published: 26 July 2022 17:39 CEST
A woman cooks on a gas stove. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

The plan, approved by energy ministers in Brussels, will see exceptions and carve-outs as some EU countries blanched at making too deep a sacrifice for Berlin and a few landlocked member states.

But Hungary was the only member state to oppose the plan, which passed on a majority vote, and the ministers’ Council of the European Union hailed the deal as a victory for EU unity.

“In an effort to increase EU security of energy supply, member states today reached a political agreement on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15 percent this winter,” the council said.

“The Council regulation also foresees the possibility to trigger a ‘Union alert’ on security of supply, in which case the gas demand reduction would become mandatory,” the statement continued.

“The purpose of the gas demand reduction is to make savings ahead of winter in order to prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia that is continuously using energy supplies as a weapon.”

‘Dirty games’

Germany, the EU’s economic powerhouse, is hugely dependent on Russian gas and remains at the mercy of the supply from Gazprom for the years still needed to find alternative sources.

“It is true that, Germany with its dependence on Russian gas, has made a strategic mistake but our government is working… to correct this,” Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck said as he arrived.

France said showing solidarity with Berlin would help in turn protect all of Europe, even though Germany takes a major share of the 40 percent of EU gas imports that came from Russia last year.

“Our industrial chains are completely interdependent: if the chemical industry in Germany coughs, the whole of European industry could come to a halt,” said French minister for energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

The plan asks member states to voluntarily reduce gas use by 15 percent – based on a five-year average for the months in question – starting next month and over the subsequent winter through March.

Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said the plan would deliver a strong answer to state-run Gazprom’s plan to cut gas deliveries to Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “will continue to play his dirty games in misusing and blackmailing gas supplies,” Sikela said.

Gazprom has said it is cutting daily gas deliveries to about 20 percent of capacity from Wednesday.

‘Wise strategy’

The EU member countries had already rejected an earlier European Commission proposal to give Brussels — rather than the member states — the power to impose gas use cuts in an emergency.

And the 15-percent target will also be adapted to the situation of each country through a series of exemptions, taking into account their level of stocks and whether or not they have pipelines to share gas.

“Nobody challenges the need for solidarity, but the means of solidarity can be very different and the initial proposal was not necessarily the most effective approach,” Spain’s minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, said.

Exceptions are planned for island states such as Ireland, Cyprus or Malta and countries, such as Spain or Portugal, with limited links to the
interconnected gas supply grid.

Gazprom said Monday that it was halting the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the “technical condition of the engine”, but Simson dismissed this claim.

“We know that there is no technical reason to do so,” she said.

“This is a politically motivated step and we have to be ready for that and exactly for that reason the pre-emptive reduction of our gas demand is a wise strategy.”

By Daniel ARONSSOHN, Dave CLARK

ENERGY

German nuclear exit wobbles as energy crisis looms

A looming energy crisis has rekindled debate in Germany about the wisdom of shutting down the country's last three nuclear power plants, with even members of the ruling coalition saying an extension is no longer taboo.

Published: 26 July 2022 15:56 CEST
The German government on Monday said it would await the outcome of a new “stress test” of the national electric grid before determining whether to stick with the long-promised nuclear phaseout by year’s end.

The results are due in the coming weeks and could mark a pivotal moment for Europe’s biggest economy, where households and businesses are bracing for a difficult winter.

The war in Ukraine has sent energy costs soaring and Russia has been squeezing gas deliveries to Europe, thwarting German efforts to fill stores before the cold weather arrives and raising the prospect of emergency energy-saving measures.

It is a dramatically different picture from earlier this year, when an initial stress test in March found that Germany’s remaining nuclear power
plants were not needed to ensure energy security.

After the first report, the government maintained the plants would go offline by December 31st.

Merkel’s legacy

Germany, under then-chancellor Angela Merkel, decided to definitively quit nuclear power in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, a move that had widespread public support.

Within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition government, his Social Democrats and their Green party partners have long argued against changing course – citing the costs, technical issues and safety concerns in keeping the nuclear plants going.

Supporters of the nuclear farewell have also pointed out that atomic power accounts for only around six percent of Germany’s electricity supply and can contribute little to resolving the main problem, which is a lack of gas for heating.

But with the energy outlook rapidly worsening – Russia’s Gazprom has said it will reduce gas flows through the vital Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20 percent of capacity from Wednesday – Merkel’s own conservatives are among the loudest voices calling for a rethink.

Countries like France that are persisting with nuclear energy may have the right idea, opposition leader Friedrich Merz from the centre-right CDU has said.

He suggested that nuclear power can replace some of the gas used for electricity production.

“I’m predicting that the lifetime of the nuclear power plants will be prolonged at the end of the year,” Merz recently told public broadcaster ZDF.

Green shift

Scholz’s junior coalition partner, the liberal FDP, is also turning up the pressure.

“The run-time should be extended until spring 2024,” senior FDP member Michael Kruse told the daily Bild.

“We must use everything that can contribute to electricity production. Nuclear power plants are part of that.”

Katrin Goering-Eckardt, deputy president of the German parliament, signalled that the mood was shifting even among her Green party, which has opposed atomic power for more than 40 years.

Nothing should be ruled out “if it comes to the point that we have a real emergency situation, that hospitals can’t operate… then we have talk about it”, she told public broadcaster ARD.

Social Democratic party co-leader, Saskia Esken, on Monday also said there should be no red lines when it comes to tackling the energy crisis.

In the Bavarian city of Munich, local officials from the SPD and Greens have urged the federal government to keep the region’s Isar 2 plant, one of the three remaining nuclear plants, online for longer.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said the extension could be made possible by not running the plant at full capacity, allowing the nuclear fuel rods to last longer.

Should Germany abandon its nuclear exit, it would not be the government’s first energy U-turn since the start of the Ukraine war.

In a move described as “bitter” by Green Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Germany recently decided to restart mothballed coal-fired power plants to preserve gas.

But Habeck insists Germany remains committed to the renewable energy transition, and is still on track to phase out highly polluting coal by 2030.

By Michelle FITZPATRICK

