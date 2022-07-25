For members
IMMIGRATION
How one German immigration office plans to tackle long waiting times
For years, the Darmstadt Immigration Office or Ausländerbehörde has been criticised for poor accessibility and chaotic conditions. Last week, the city’s mayor presented a new plan that could finally solve the problem. What could other cities learn?
Published: 25 July 2022 15:51 CEST
A staff member at a Hamburg immigration office helps a member of the public. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg
CITIZENSHIP
TEST: Is your German good enough for citizenship or permanent residency?
If you are planning on becoming a German citizen you are going to need to be able to prove basic competency in German comprehension. Would your language skills cut it?
Published: 15 July 2022 14:55 CEST
Updated: 25 July 2022 10:03 CEST
