German phrase of the day: Anspruch

If you ever need to assert your rights in Germany, this word may come in handy.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:23 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Anspruch?

Because it can be hugely helpful when communicating with the authorities or reading German news, and it’s also a component of numerous other useful words. 

What does it mean?

Der Anspruch (pronounced an.spruch) is a claim or an entitlement, which could be as broad as a monarch having a claim to a throne or an unemployed person being entitled to benefits. It’s used with the preposition “auf”, which stands in for the word “to” in English, so if you’re entitled to money you would have “Anspruch auf Geld”.

If you happen to claim what you’re owed, you would use the phrase “in Anspruch nehmen”, which means to take advantage of an opportunity or right, or to use something, like a service.  

In some case, you may have to demand what you’re owed, and that can be difficult – so don’t forget the word “Anspruchsvoll”, which means demanding or challenging. 

Where does it come from?

The word Anspruch is composed of two parts: the word “Spruch”, which is the noun form of the verb “sprechen”, and the prefix “an”. 

Prefixes in German can tell you a lot about a word and can often suggest a motion or direction. In the case of “an”, it generally means “to” or “at” – similar to the French “à”

So taken in its literal sense, ein Anspruch is a “saying to”. This could relate to the fact that a claim to something often has to be voiced before it can be recognised: for example, you may have to apply for your housing benefit, or state that you have a claim to an inheritance. 

Slightly confusingly, the verb ansprechen doesn’t mean “to claim”, but rather to address somebody or bring something up. 

Use it like this:

Ich nehme häufig die Leistungen dieses Anbieters in Anspruch.

I often use the services of this provider.

Sie hat Anspruch auf finanzielle Unterstützung – aber sie weißt das gar nicht.

She’s entitled to financial support – but she doesn’t even know it. 

German phrase of the day: Seinen Senf dazu geben

Learn this German phrase and you'll be sure to have a quick comeback next time someone interrupts you.

Published: 20 July 2022 11:44 CEST
German phrase of the day: Seinen Senf dazu geben

Why do I need to know Seinen Senf dazu geben?

Whenever someone jumps into a conversation to express their opinion without being asked, it’s good to respond politely – but with a healthy helping of sarcasm. This phrase will just do that! 

What does it mean?

The idiomatic expression ‘Seinen Senf dazu geben’ translates literally to ‘adding one’s mustard’, but it means a fair bit more than preparing the perfect sausage sandwich. 

In English, an equivalent phrase might be ‘to put in my two cents’ or ‘stick one’s oar in’, which essentially means sharing your opinion regardless of whether or not others want to hear it.

So next time your friend keeps interrupting you to expound their views on current affairs, you could ironically thank them for their two cents by quipping: ‘Danke, dass du deinen Senf dazu gibst’. This can be a good way of getting your point across without being too rude. 

Or when you want to offer your opinion on a potentially contentious topic, you could ask, ‘darf ich meinen Senf dazugeben?’, to make sure everyone’s okay with you expressing your thoughts. 

Where does this phrase come from?

As you can probably imagine, Germans have a particularly heartfelt connection with this particular spicy condiment. While tomato ketchup only really became popular in Germany in the 1950s, the country’s love affair with mustard dates back for centuries.

Back in the 17th century in medieval Europe, mustard was considered a rare and valuable ingredient that could be used to add a touch of spice to food. In fact, serving a meal with mustard was seen as a mark of sophistication. 

To stand out from the competition, greedy innkeepers began adding a little bit of mustard to every meal they served to make their food seem rather more gourmet than it actually was. There was only one problem: mustard doesn’t go well with every dish.

This trick quickly became a popular figure of speech in the German language, since the over-zealous addition of mustard was just as out of place as the unsolicited opinion of someone who just wants to stick their oar in. 

Use it like this:

Der neue Kollege muss zu allem seinen Senf dazugeben.

The new employee/colleague has to stick his oar in on everything.

Das Thema ist ausreichend diskutiert, da muss ich jetzt nicht auch noch meinen Senf dazugeben.

The topic has been discussed enough, I don’t have to add my two cents now.

In den Sozialen Netzwerken ist es noch einfacher, zu allem seinen Senf dazuzugeben.

It’s way easier to add your two cents to everything on social media.

Du musst nicht jedes Mal deinen Senf dazugeben, wenn wir diskutieren.

You don’t have to add your two cents every time we argue.

