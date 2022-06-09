Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Beharren

If learning German feels too tough and you just want to give up, this helpful little verb should help you stay on track.

Published: 9 June 2022 17:26 CEST
German word of the day
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know beharren

This elegant verb is bound to come in useful when you’re describing something you’ve been working hard at or are struggling with, and you can also use it to give your German friends an inspiring little pep talk. 

When you’re describing the traits of friends, family, colleagues or even yourself, you may also want to include its noun form: (die) Beharrlichkeit. 

What does it mean?

Beharren (be·ha·ren) essentially means ‘to persevere’. In other words, to stick at something even when the going gets tough. It’s the quality we all need when trying to learn a new skill or speak a new language: when you’re struggling through a difficult patch and feel like you’ll never succeed, perseverance – or Beharrlichkeit – is key.

Though persevering generally has positive connotations, it can also depend slightly on the context. In fact, beharren can also be used to describe someone stubbornly sticking to an idea or project – even when the ideas or project no longer make any sense. In this context, you could translate beharren as ‘to persist’ – or even ‘to insist’ – and anyone who’s ever been locked in conversation with someone who won’t back down may feel slightly less positive about this character trait.

You may admire the Beharrlichkeit of a colleague who managed to train for a marathon after recovering from a serious illness, or the student who gets brilliant grades in their degree while suffering from a learning difficulty. But when your two-year-old is learning the true meaning of beharren and refuses to go to bed before watching more cartoons, the virtue of persistence may start to seem like a curse. 

Is there any history behind it? 

Absolutely. The word beharren is believed to have originated in the word harren – an old-fashioned verb that means ‘to wait patiently or longingly’. Harren became more widespread in the medieval period and was often used by the theologian Martin Luther in his writings.

Nowadays, you’ll generally only hear the word as part of other verbs with prefixes, including ausharren, which means ‘to endure’, and beharren

Use it like this: 

Er hat auf seinem Standpunkt beharrtet.

He insisted on his point of view.

Es ist mir sehr wichtig, in meiner Bildung zu beharren. 

It’s very important to me to persevere in my education.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Zwo

This word is essential to know when you're travelling around Germany, especially in transport situations.

Published: 7 June 2022 17:08 CEST
German word of the day: Zwo

Why do I need to know zwo?

Because you will hear it in many scenarios across Germany (especially in the south) including during announcements at train stations – and you don’t want to miss your train.

What does it mean?

Zwei means number two in German, but sometimes zwo is used to make it sound more distinguishable from drei (the number three).

You’ll hear it being used over the phone and in military surroundings. It’s also used in public announcements, such as at train stations, and is often used in this form by the emergency services. The main goal is to help people understand that they’re saying zwei not drei. 

Zwo can also be used as the colloquial term for zwei in everyday conversations. 

Is there any history behind it?

Yes! Originally, zwo was the feminine form of zwei

We found this thread on Reddit that helps explain the origins of zwo.

According to a user who’s an expert in languages, in old Hochdeutsch (high German), “zwei had different forms for case and gender, just like ‘ein’ still does”.

“A couple of those forms are still used today: ‘zweier’ was the genitive neuter, and is still used in genitive constructions: ‘Mutter zweier Kinder’ = ‘mother of two children’.

“The nominative was ‘zween’ for the masculine gender, ‘zwo’ for feminine and ‘zwei’ for neuter.”

An example of this would be: Zwo Frauen, aber zween Männer und zwei Kinder (two women, but two men and two children).

Some dialects, including Bavarian and Swiss German, still use variations of zwo today.

Use it like this:

Dein Zug steht am Gleis zwo. Nicht verpassen!

Your train is at platform two. Don’t miss it!

Meine Telefonnummer lautet: null, drei, null und dann: acht, drei, vier, sieben, drei, zwo

My phone number is: zero, three, zero and then: eight, three, four, seven, three, two

SHOW COMMENTS