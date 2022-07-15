Read news from:
Austria
Greece invites Germans to migrate south to avoid heating price shock

The Greek tourism ministry has said that German pensioners are welcome to stay in the Mediterranean country over winter so as to avoid the surging cost of heating at home.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:47 CEST
A view of the harbour of Chania on Crete in May. Photo: dpa | Socrates Baltagiannis

“For autumn and winter, it would be a great pleasure for us Greeks to welcome German pensioners who want to experience a ‘Mediterranean winter’ with Greek hospitality, mild weather and quality services,” Greek tourism minister Vasilis Kikilias told Bild newspaper on Thursday.

With heating bills set to triple or go even higher next year due to gas shortages caused by the economic stand off between the West and Russia over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, ever more Germans face failing into energy poverty.

The head of Germany’s Federal Network Agency warned this week that households could face an increase of several thousand euros in their annual heating bill.

But the Greek government is promising that Germans would be well received in a country which is a firm favourite among German holidaymakers during the summer season.

“We will be here waiting for you,” Kikilias assured German retirees.

With the cost of living in Greece significantly lower than in Germany, pensioners could also save on their weekly shopping bill if they were to migrate south for the winter.

Panagiotis Simandirakis, mayor of Chania on the island of Crete joined in on the appeal, telling the tabloid that “no Germans will freeze in Greece.”

He claimed that his island had the best climate in the whole of Europe and that there is no need to heat homes in the winter due to the mild temperatures.

Whether the proposal offers a genuine solution to the energy crisis that is looming over Germany remains to be seen. The Greek government has not offered any financial incentives other than the lower cost of living which already exists in the poorer EU country.

Any pensioners planning to spend the winter in southern Europe would have to first rent out their own property to make the plan pay. This is a risk that Germans struggling to pay their bills might be unwilling to take.

‘Save now’: German energy regulator warns gas prices could triple

The head of Germany's Federal Network Agency has urged households to prepare for a tripling of gas prices in 2023.

Published: 14 July 2022 11:25 CEST
“For those who are now receiving their heating bills, the installments are already doubling – and that’s not even taking into account the consequences of the Ukraine war,” the agency’s president, Klaus Müller, told RND on Thursday.

“From 2023, gas customers will have to prepare for a tripling of the monthly costs, at least.”

Asked whether that meant that people who currently pay €1,500 per year would be hit with an annual bill of €4,500, Müller said he thought that was “absolutely realistic” and could even be higher.

The energy regulator explained that gas prices for for energy companies had increased as much as sevenfold in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued global supply issues.

“Not all of this will reach consumers immediately or in full, but at some point it has to be paid for. And that is why it makes so much sense to save now,” he said.

According to price comparison site Verivox, only one in three households has so far received an annual bill for gas and around half of these have paid an average of €227 in arrears.

For a good third of households with gas heating, the rates for the coming heating season had increased by an average of €52 per month. For new customers with a gas consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours, the prices had increased by an average of 159 percent or €1,963 per year compared to the previous year.

Energy bailouts

In recent days, German energy giant Uniper has approached the government for financial support as it revealed it was losing tens of millions of euros each day in the current crisis. 

These dramatic shortfalls have arisen after Russia cut the gas supply through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60 percent, meaning energy companies have been forced to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices. 

Asked what he thought of passing on these higher procurement costs to customers via a levy, Müller said this was a “political decision that has to be weighed up very carefully”.

He said billions could be raised to prop up the struggling energy firms that way. “The other option is to pass on the prices (to consumers) and then help those who can no longer bear them,” he added. 

Households have priority

Müller’s comments come after Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) warned that energy price increases could be “in the four-digit region” this year and questioned whether the existing gas emergency plans were fit for purpose.

Currently, if a state of emergency is declared, private households are the last to get their energy turned off, while businesses and industries are the first in line. But Habeck has said these rules weren’t intended for a situation where gas was potentially restricted for months on end. 

Nevertheless, the head of the Federal Network Agency quelled fears that private households could be given lower priority in the event of a gas shortage.

“The German and European legal situation provides for protecting private households until the end,” Müller affirmed. “Even in the worst case scenario, Germany will continue to get gas from Norway and from terminals in Belgium or Holland, and soon also directly from terminals on the German coast.”

Federal Network Agency

Klaus Müller, president of the Federal Network Agency. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

He said a situation in which there wasn’t gas reaching people’s home was “highly unlikely”. 

On Monday, Russia turned off the gas supply through the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline due to routine maintenance work that is due to run until July 21st.

However, some are concerned that the routine maintenance could be used as an excuse for Russia to turn off the taps entirely. 

“It looks as if Russia is severely restricting the gas or will not supply any more in the long run,” Rainer Dulger, head of the Employers’ Association, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Thursday. “We are facing the biggest crisis the country has ever had.”

