HEALTH

Germany consigns Nazi-era abortion law to history

Germany's parliament on Friday agreed to remove a Nazi-era law that limits the information doctors and clinics can provide about abortion.

Published: 24 June 2022 12:02 CEST
Updated: 24 June 2022 17:50 CEST
Pro-choice demonstrators hold a sign calling for Germany to get rid of paragraph 219a from the abortion law at a demo in Berlin in 2019.
Pro-choice demonstrators hold a sign calling for Germany to get rid of paragraph 219a from the abortion law at a demo in Berlin in 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Ralf Hirschberger

One of the most controversial sections of the penal code, Paragraph 219a, prohibits the “promotion” of abortion, a crime punishable by “up to two years of imprisonment or a fine”.

The decision to finally consign the law to history came almost eight decades after its adoption in 1933, shortly after Adolf Hitler had taken power.

“It is high time,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in parliament.

It is “absurd” and “no longer in step with the times” that doctors are not allowed to provide complete information on abortion while “every troll and conspiracy theorists” are free to spout their ideas about terminating pregnancies.

The ruling coalition of Buschmann’s Free Democrats, as well as the Social Democrats and the Greens, had made a pledge to remove the law when they signed up to govern together.

The opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the far-right AfD voted against scrapping the law.

Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker of the CDU argued that while a woman may face difficulties because of an unwanted pregnancy, “we are also thinking of the child’s right to live”. She pointed this out as the “key difference” between the ruling coalition and her party.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, said the move was “overdue”.

“It cannot be (the case) that doctors are criminalised when they inform women factually about the medical possibilities of abortions,” he said.

Despite dating back to Germany’s darkest history, the law was applied until recently. Courts handed out penalties to doctors for offering information on the internet about pregnancy terminations.

In some cases, the sites offered a simple statement that the gynaecologist carried out abortions, with no further details.

Among the doctors prosecuted in recent years is Kristina Hänel, a general practitioner from Giessen in western Germany, who became the face of the campaign to ditch the law after being fined €6,000.

Her legal battle sparked a media storm and turned a spotlight on the law.

Welcoming the decision, Hänel wrote on Twitter that it was “a great feeling: 219a becomes history”.

“We can at last fully meet our professional obligation to inform thoroughly. Those affected can finally find factual and serious information on the internet.”

A pro-choice counter protester at the "March for Life" demo against abortion in Berlin in September 2020.

A pro-choice counter protester at the “March for Life” demo in Berlin in September 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Obstacles remain

In June 2019, two gynaecologists in Berlin, Bettina Gaber and Verena Weyer, were each handed two-thousand-euro fines for the same offence.

Anti-abortion militants, who organise themselves online, are behind most of the legal complaints made against medical professionals, while one activist was recently convicted for comparing abortion to the Holocaust.

Under pressure from such campaigners, many medical practitioners have removed all relevant information from their websites and have declined to be included in family planning lists shared with women looking to end their pregnancies.

With Paragraph 219a now out of the way, some campaigners are now turning their eye to another related law – Paragraph 218 – which outlaws abortions unless they are carried out within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and only under certain circumstances.

Abortion is ‘taboo’

Women wishing to have an abortion must have an obligatory consultation at an approved centre.

The aim of this discussion is to “encourage the woman to continue her pregnancy”, even if in the end the choice was up to her.

After the consultation patients must wait through a “reflection period” of three days.

Around 100,000 abortions are carried out in Germany every year although the number has gone down in recent years.

The subject is still taboo in Germany, according to a number of gynaecologists, and can be like an obstacle course for patients, particularly in traditionally Catholic Bavaria.

In some parts of the vast southern state, no hospitals offer the procedure, with many people opting to cross the border to Austria instead.

Heidi Reichinnek of the far-left Linke party said Paragraph 218 remained a “fundamental problem” and must be struck off the statute book.

For now, Buschmann said both pieces of law should be treated distinctly. But Minister for Women Lisa Paus said it was important to “talk about 218”.

By Hui Min Neo

German vaccine panel recommends monkeypox jab for risk groups

Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) has issued a provisional recommendation for at-risk groups to receive a shot against monkeypox.

Published: 9 June 2022 15:38 CEST
Risk groups include people who have had close physical contact with someone infected with monkeypox, laboratory staff who have had unprotected contact with samples, as well as men who regularly have different male sexual partners.

According to STIKO, the smallpox vaccine Imvanex, which has already been approved in the EU, will be available for the jabs. This vaccine protects against both smallpox and monkeypox due to the similarity of the viruses, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has said. 

To achieve basic immunisation, people should get two vaccine doses with an interval of about 28 days between the jabs. For people who have already been vaccinated against smallpox in the past, a single dose is enough, according to experts. 

The draft decision still has to go through a so-called ‘commenting procedure’ with the federal states and experts, so it is not yet a final recommendation.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the vaccine would be ready by June 15th. He said a plan for how vaccinations will be carried out was being developed. 

Germany has registered 131 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus, according to authorities. 

Many of the cases known so far in Germany concern homosexual and bisexual men. The RKI said this is why this group was viewed as at-risk, and should be especially protected during the viral outbreak. 

What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) that causes small lesions on the skin, headaches and fever. It’s similar to chickenpox or smallpox, though the illness tends to be less severe than smallpox.

The virus is mostly caught through close physical skin-to-skin contact, which is why it can be spread to sexual partners (although it is not a sexually transmitted infection).

The symptoms of the disease caused by the virus are generally mild and clear up in 2-4 weeks without treatment, but can occasionally result in more serious illness if the patient has immune system difficulties. 

Monkeypox is related to smallpox, which killed millions of people every year for centuries until the disease was eradicated in 1980. However, monkeypox is much less dangerous. Most of those who contract monkeypox recover within a few weeks, and fatal illness is rare.

