HEALTH

Why Germany is planning to overhaul abortion information laws

After years of controversy and criticism from gynaecologists, Germany is planning to scrap a Nazi-era law that limits information on abortion, while access to the procedure in the country remains beset by obstacles.

Published: 7 March 2022 10:26 CET
A pro-choice counter protester at the
A pro-choice counter protester at the "March for Life" demo against abortion in Berlin in September 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

The Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democrats, ruling together as a government since December, promised in their coalition agreement to scratch one of the most controversial sections of the penal code from the statute books.

Paragraph 219a, adopted in 1933 shortly after Adolf Hitler had taken power, prohibits the “promotion” of abortion, a crime punishable by “up to two years of imprisonment or a fine”.

It is on this basis that courts have in recent years handed out penalties to medical professionals offering information on pregnancy terminations on the internet.

In some cases, the sites offered a simple statement that the gynaecologist carries out abortions, with no further details.

But an end came a step closer after the Justice Minister Marco Buschmann put forward draft legislation in January to remove the paragraph, though it has yet to be voted on in the Bundestag.

Buschmann said: “Women who are considering terminating their pregnancy are in a painful life situation. They want to inform themselves of the facts, and are seeking counselling on methods, risks and potential complications. We would like to facilitate this search for counselling independently of doctors’ appointments.

“Doctors should be able to provide information on pregnancy terminations to the public without incurring potential liability under criminal law.

Counter-protesters hold posters opposing the "March for Life" demo in Berlin in September 2021.

Counter-protesters hold posters opposing the “March for Life” demo in Berlin in September 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

“We see women who do not react lightly to the burdensome question of pregnancy termination – rather, they deal responsibly with the situation.

“Those who count on people responding responsibly to difficult personal life questions must repeal section 219a of the Criminal Code. We are creating spaces for self-responsible freedom. This is the task of legal policy.”

Buschmann said a commission will also be tasked with reviewing the regulations for pregnancy termination outside the scope of the criminal code. 

Strictly limited

Among the doctors prosecuted in recent years is Kristina Hänel, a general practitioner from Giessen in western Germany, who became the face of the campaign to ditch the law after being fined €6,000 ($6,558).

Her legal misadventures created a sensation in the media, reminding Germans that abortion remains severely restricted in law.

The many pitfalls for practitioners dissuade doctors from offering the procedure in a country that was at the forefront of the women’s rights movement in the 1970s.

In June 2019, two gynaecologists in Berlin, Bettina Gaber and Verena Weyer, were each also handed two-thousand-euro fines for the same offence.

Hänel told The Local that the law reform was a “step forward”. She said there was no change in the status of her case yet – it is to be discussed in the constitutional court unless a reprieve is announced following any law change. 

German gynaecologist Kristina Hänel attends a regional court hearing regarding her case in December 2019.

German gynaecologist Kristina Hänel attends a regional court hearing regarding her case in December 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

But she said the most important thing is that doctors will be able to publish information online so that women can make an informed decision. 

In Germany, a woman wishing to have an abortion in the first 12 weeks of her pregnancy must have an obligatory consultation at an approved centre.

The aim of this dialogue is to “encourage the woman to continue her pregnancy”, even if in the end the choice was up to her. After the consultation patients must wait through a “reflection period” of three days.

Pro-choice campaigners in Germany generally also call for paragraph 218 of the criminal code – which effectively makes abortion illegal – to be abolished.

There are exceptions, such as if the woman has the mandatory counselling, if the pregnancy creates health risks, or if the pregnancy is the result of rape.

Meanwhile, except in exceptional circumstances, such as a risk to the life of the mother or in the event of rape, abortions are not paid for by health insurance, despite sometimes costing hundreds of euros.

Hänel added: “We hope that we can change more in future. But at this moment our battle is concentrated on the improvement of the women’s situation.”

Anti-abortion militants, who organise themselves online, are behind most of the complaints made against medical professionals, while one activist was recently convicted for comparing abortion to the Holocaust.

Under pressure from campaigners, many medics have removed all relevant information from their websites and have declined to be included in family planning lists shared with women looking to end their pregnancies.

The outcry that came in response to the prosecutions led Angela Merkel’s government to relax legislation slightly, allowing gynaecologists and hospitals to indicate online that they offered abortions.

Specifying what methods were used was, however, still prohibited, a compromise solution that did not satisfy practitioners.

Opposition from within Merkel’s own Christian Democrats had prevented the paragraph from being struck from the penal code completely.

Removing the paragraph would mean no longer being able to tell “whether the advertisement came from a cosmetic clinic or an abortion clinic”, said Merkel’s party colleague Helge Braun, one of her closest aides and who is himself a doctor.

Around 100,000 abortions are carried out in Germany every year, although the number has gone down in recent years.

The subject is still a taboo in Germany, according to a number of gynaecologists, and can be like an obstacle course for patients, particularly in traditionally Catholic Bavaria.

In some parts of the vast southern state, no hospitals offer the procedure, with many people opting to cross the border to Austria instead.

With reporting by Yannick PASQUET

Made simple: The vital health insurance terms you need to know

If you're planning to move abroad, or are already living abroad in 2022, organising your international health insurance is one of the most complex, yet important, tasks on your to-do list. Which is not to mention the added urgency that even the tail-end of a pandemic creates.

Published: 17 February 2022 15:43 CET
Updated: 7 March 2022 10:11 CET
Made simple: The vital health insurance terms you need to know

Adding to the complexity is the medical insurance legalese you’ll come across when trying to research your best options. Fortunately, many international insurance use similar terms that have the same meaning. Together with provider Cigna Global, we demystify some of the key terms you’ll encounter when choosing a policy. 

Important dates 

Generally, insurance policies will be very specific about dates, for a variety of reasons that deal with processes and legal compliance. Coverage may not be included as soon as you sign up, so it’s important to know exactly when your coverage starts and ends, and the duration of time before your policy needs to be renewed. 

Annual renewal date  – This is the yearly anniversary of the policy’s start date.

End date – This is the date that a policy ends, as listed in the certificate of insurance

Initial start date – This is the first day that the treatment of a beneficiary is covered. 

Period of cover – This is usually a period of 12 months, during which a beneficiary is covered, including the start and the end date. 

Start date – The date on which a beneficiary’s coverage starts, as indicated on the certificate of insurance. 

People and places

Insurance providers are also, obviously, very particular about exactly who is covered by their policies, and where they come from. This is for a variety of reasons regarding international agreements and local laws. On your end, however, it’s important to know what they’re talking about when they ask you who is to be covered, and where. 

Beneficiary – A beneficiary, or beneficiaries, is anybody named in your policy, or certificate of insurance, as being covered. This will usually be your spouse or family members and can include newborns. 

Country of habitual residence – This is the country that a beneficiary resides in, as listed in their application. For example. if you’re an American working abroad in Germany with a residence permit, your country of habitual residence would be Germany. 

Country of nationality – This is the country that a beneficiary is a citizen or permanent resident of, as listed in their application. Essentially, the country or countries that you have a passport(s) for. 

Selected area of coverage – This is the area in which treatment is covered. 

Photo: Getty Images

Medical terms 

Medical terms constitute the area of most precise language within policy documents. It’s very important that you understand exactly which treatments are covered, as well as those that the provider may opt not to cover, such as in the case of certain pre-existing conditions. 

Congenital condition –  A congenital condition is any deformity, injury or illness that is present at the time of birth, such as cystic fibrosis or clubfoot. 

Evidence-based treatment – These are treatments that have been approved by specific statutory bodies or standards – in the case of Cigna Global, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence and the International Clinical Guidelines.

Inpatient – An inpatient is a beneficiary admitted to a hospital overnight or longer for treatment – for example, for heart surgery or a similar intensive surgical treatment. 

Medically-necessary – These are those treatments and services that are recognised by the International Clinical Guidelines to be necessary for diagnosing and treating an illness or disease, as standard and orthodox procedure. That is to say, these are treatments and services that are not experimental or untested, or purely cosmetic in nature. 

Outpatient – An outpatient is a beneficiary who attends a hospital or clinic for treatment, for less than a day. Ingrown toenail procedure? That’s an outpatient treatment, and the beneficiary is classified as an outpatient. 

Pre-existing condition – A pre-existing condition is an injury or disease, under treatment or otherwise, that was already present before the start date of a beneficiary’s policy. These can include conditions such as high blood pressure, or asthma that were not present at birth, but developed over time. 

Other important terms

Some terms are very particular to insurance provider documentation, and you may not see them used in any other context. However, they are usually simply ‘legalese’ for rather simple and straightforward concepts, events or objects. 

Certificate of insurance – A document that lists all the important information about the policy, including beneficiaries, dates of validity and treatments or procedures are covered. 

Qualifying life event – These are those events that change the number of beneficiaries covered by a policy, and include births, deaths, adoptions, weddings and civil unions.

Special category data – This is specific data on a beneficiary’s age, race, sex and other affiliations, collected for the purposes of identifying them.

