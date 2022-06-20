Read news from:
Germany sticks to 2030 coal exit target despite energy crisis

Germany said Monday it still aimed to close its coal power plants by 2030 despite reverting to the fossil fuel following an energy crisis provoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 20 June 2022 15:41 CEST
Brandenburg coal plant
A coal-powered plant in Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

“The 2030 coal exit date is not in doubt at all,” economy ministry spokesman Stephan Gabriel Haufe said at a regular press conference.

The target was “more important than ever” in light of the greater CO2 emissions that would be produced by the government’s recent decision to rely more on coal for electricity generation.

Germany’s reliance on energy imports from Russia has made it particularly vulnerable as Moscow looks for leverages against the West.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbour has sent global prices for energy soaring and raised the prospect o shortages if supplies were to be cut off.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, Russian energy giant Gazprom has already stopped deliveries to a number of European countries, including Poland, Bulgaria, Finland and the Netherlands.

Germany’s decision to power up its coal power plants came after Gazprom cut deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream gas pipeline last week.

The move, presented by Gazprom as a technical issue, has been criticised as “political” by Berlin.

In response, the German government announced emergency measures on Sunday under which reserve coal power generation capacity would be “used more”.

READ ALSO: How much energy does Germany need to get through winter?

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a Green party politician, described the decision as “bitter but indispensable for reducing gas consumption”.

The use of the surplus capacity was “limited to 2024”, the economy ministry spokesman said.

Ideal date

The European Commission noted Monday that “some of the existing coal capacities might be used longer than initially expected” because of the new energy landscape in Europe.   

“We know that the energy mix and the plans of member states will adjust slightly because we are in an unexpected situation,” Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said at a press briefing.

Germany has set about weaning itself off Russian energy imports in response to the aggression in Ukraine.

So far, Europe’s largest economy has managed to reduce the share of its natural gas supplied by  Russia from 55 percent before the invasion to 35 percent.

The government has also mandated the filling of gas reserves to 90 percent ahead of the European winter at the end of the year, to hedge against a further reduction in supply.

Germany’s government, a coalition between the Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens, aims “ideally” to close all coal power plants by 2030.

Their agreement, reached at the end of last year, brought forward the previous government’s aim to shut the plants by 2038.

How much energy does Germany need to get through winter?

Fears are mounting that Germany could face a tough winter if it fails to fill its gas reserves. Here's how much energy it needs to see it through the cooler months.

Published: 20 June 2022 12:09 CEST
How much energy does Germany need to get through winter?

Over the past few months, Germany has been struggling to fill up its gas reserves in time for winter.

With concerns mounting that Russia could retaliate to Germany’s support for Ukraine in the ongoing war by turning off the taps, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has set legal deadlines for filling the storage facilities.

According to the Gas Storage Act, Germany’s gas storage containers should be at least 80 percent full by October 1st, and 90 percent full by November 1st. 

Currently, the facilities are at 56 percent of their full capacity, which is significantly higher than average for the summer months. However, with Russia cutting its gas deliveries to around 40 percent, it’s possible that Germany could miss these targets. 

How long would current reserves last? 

Germany consumes enough natural gas to power around 1,000 terawatt hours of energy each year. According to industry association INES, when the gas storage facilities are at capacity, they contain enough gas to power 256 terawatt hours of energy.

“This storage volume alone can supply Germany with gas for two to three average cold winter months,” the Federal Network Agency has said. 

That means that the current reserves of 56 percent would be enough to last around one and a half winter months in an average year. However, this assumes that energy usage has stayed the same amid soaring prices and warnings from the government. 

In reality, energy usage has already significantly declined in the current crisis, and reserves could be topped up further by winter.

READ ALSO: Why Germany is discussing whether people should ‘freeze by law’

Gas from Norway and the Netherlands 

Though Germany is highly dependent on Russian gas, there are other suppliers that the government can fall back on.

Alongside gas from Norway and the Netherlands, it is also expected that Germany will be able to source gas through offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals.

In light of Russia’s move to cut supplies, Economics Minister Habeck has also announced a set of emergency measures designed to shore up Germany’s energy security. 

“Gas consumption must continue to fall, but more gas must be put into storage facilities to make up for it, otherwise it will be really tight in the winter,” Habeck stated.

The proposed measures include reducing the use of gas for power generation and industry, using more coal-fired power plants, and ramping up the filling of gas storage facilities.

READ ALSO: Germany to take emergency measures to meet energy needs

SHOW COMMENTS