COVID-19 RULES

Germany mulls making masks mandatory ‘from October to Easter’

The German government is currently drawing up plans to tackle the spread of Covid in the winter. One idea is to make mask wearing mandatory indoors for six months of the year, according to a newspaper report.

Published: 17 June 2022 14:50 CEST
A shop in Berlin reminds customers to put on an FFP2 mask in February 2022. Photo: dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska

Plans being intensively discussed by the German Chancellery could see people being told to wear masks in all indoor public spaces during the colder half of the year in a so-called “O-bis-O” (Oktober bis Ostern) scheme, Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday.

The idea is to make masks compulsory during the winter months when Covid cases have been higher since the beginning of the pandemic. Advocates of the plan reportedly hope that it will not only slow the spread of Covid but also hinder other lung infections from spreading at a time of year when flu infections are typically high.

The wording would copy the vocabulary of road rules, which require Germans to put on winter tires between October and Easter.

The rules would likely apply in restaurants, bars and shops. It is unclear whether they would be imposed again in schools and kindergartens.

Currently mask wearing is only obligatory on public transport and in medical and care institutions.

The reported plan could be put into a new version of the Infection Protection Act which is set to expire in September.

However, the government is likely to wait on the findings of a scientific commission before it decides which rules to put into the next version of the act, with the commission tasked with telling the government by the end of the month which restrictions have been effective.

The government has so far refused to officially comment on the Die Welt report.

7-point plan for autumn

Speaking on Friday, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presented his seven-point plan for the autumn when Covid cases are expected to rise, but he made no mention of a possible six-month mask wearing rule.

Lauterbach’s announcement remained thin on detail but included a pledge to use three different types of vaccine to make sure that people received doses that would best protect them.

Other points included developing hygiene concepts for care homes to try and prevent outbreaks among vulnerable residents and a pledge to do everything possible to try and avoid school closures.

“This won’t be a normal autumn,” Lauterbach said, but he stated that ​​”we want to go into it better than we were able to last year and the year before that.”

He added that the key points of a new Infection Protection Act would be published before the Bundestag goes into its summer recess next month.

COVID-19 RULES

German cities call for ‘quick decisions’ on Covid measures for summer

Covid infections are rising rapidly in Germany once again, prompting calls for new measures to keep the situation under control.

Published: 17 June 2022 12:06 CEST
“We need quick decisions and a new federal Infection Protection Act before the summer break,” Markus Lewe, head of the Association of German Cities, told the Funke Media Group on Friday.

He said it was becoming clear that the available instruments weren’t enough to help local governments stem the spread of the virus.

“The Covid pandemic must not keep taking us by surprise,” Lewe added. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) met with the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute, Lars Schaade, in Berlin on Friday to discuss the current Covid situation.

At present, the Infection Protection Act – which allows for basic measures such as masks on public transport and in care homes – is due to expire on September 23rd.

Free Covid rapid tests are also due to be scrapped at the end of June and there are calls for ’empty’ vaccination centres to be closed over the summer. 

However Lewe, who is mayor of the city of Münster, demanded that free Covid tests be extended and that municipal vaccination centres remain operational.

In addition, he argued, mandatory masks should remain an option in indoor public venues such as shopping and leisure centres. 

“The same applies to 3G or 2G rules, i.e. access for the vaccinated, the recovered and possibly the tested,” Lewe said. “Here the law must be adapted.”

‘Summer wave’

On Friday, the RKI recorded a 7-day incidence of 427 new Covid infections per 100,000 people in Germany. However, the public health authority warned that these figures could be unreliable due to the Fronleichnam public holiday that took place in six German states on Thursday.

Just a week ago, the 7-day incidence was 318 per 100,000 people, while on Thursday, it was 480.

The sudden jump in Covid infections prompted Lauterbach to declare the beginning of a new summer wave and to call on vulnerable groups to get a second booster jab.

In a press conference on Friday morning alongside the RKI’s Schaade, he once again urged people to voluntarily wear masks in indoor public spaces. 

Lauterbach also announced that the government would launch a new vaccination campaign in autumn and said the public should also prepare for new measures in the cooler months. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) removes his FFP2 mask at a press conference in Berlin on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

“The aim is quite clearly that we want to go into the autumn better than we were able to last year and also the year before,” he said. 

The new wave of infections is believed to be due to two highly infectious Omicron subvariants that are believed to be particularly adept at breaching existing immunity from vaccinations and previous infections.

In its weekly report, the RKI noted the rapid growth of the BA.4 and BA.5 subtypes in infection samples in recent weeks. 

“The strong growth of BA.4 and especially BA.5, but also BA.2.12.1, suggests that these variants currently already account for the majority of detections,” the report explained.

As of last week, BA.5 accounted for about 24 percent of the positive samples in a random samples – which is around double the share of infections the week before. BA.4 and BA.2.12.1 were both around four percent.

