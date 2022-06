Is the €9 ticket really affecting public transport?

One of our most-read topics this week was our news stories and analysis on the €9 monthly ticket. Yes, Germany’s very cheap transport offer is all set up and running until the end of August. But what impact is it having on everyday journeys? The ticket got its first big test last weekend during Whitsun, where staff representatives said many services were packed to the brim. It resulted in some trains and platforms being cleared, and people being refused entry. Meanwhile, Berlin and Brandenburg’s public transport operator VBB has urged people to avoid travelling to the Baltic Sea this weekend with the €9 ticket because regional services are disrupted due to construction work. It does raise questions about how prepared (or not) authorities are to deal with the enthusiastic response to travel. If the appetite is there then Germany will have to kick into gear to expand and invest in services. We’ll be watching how the €9 ticket is having an impact in the coming weeks, and what it means for the future.

Tweet of the week

If you think that Germany’s slow move to the digital side only affects us normal people, think again. Even Chancellor Olaf Scholz has to deal with it. Let’s hope he does something about it!

Interesting nugget in WirtschaftsWoche on digitisation in 🇩🇪: the chancellery doesn’t have a secure line for video calls. So whenever Olaf Scholz has to do a sensitive NATO teleconference, he needs to get in a car & drive for 10mins across the Tiergarten to the defence ministry. pic.twitter.com/PtGd5B8uuM — Oliver Moody (@olivernmoody) June 8, 2022

Where is this?

Photo: DPA/Sebastian Gollnow

For a stunning view of the Rhine valley, head to the Niederwald Temple in the Niederwald Park above Rüdesheim am Rhein. You can hike up to the temple, but it’s also fun to take the Rüdesheim cable car up to the Niederwald Monument and take a break at the Niederwald Temple during the downhill hike. The temple was built in 1790 by Count von Ostein. During the romantic era of the 19th century, the temple was apparently visited by the poet Clemens Brentano, as well as Beethoven and Goethe.

Did you know?

Leipzig is a cool German city to visit, and not just for the Lerchen – the little cakes made with a mixture of almonds, nuts and a cherry. Did you know it is also home to a variety of international cultural festivals? The Bach Festival, celebrating German composer Johann Sebastian Bach takes place until June 19th, and the Goth Festival (Wave-Gotik-Treffen) happened last weekend on June 3rd-6th. Bach was born in Eisenach in 1685 and died in Leipzig in 1750. He was famous in the city for serving as musical director at the St Thomas Church for almost 30 years. The festival promises to explore his musical works, with Bach societies and ensembles meeting from all over the world in the eastern German city.

Meanwhile, Leipzig’s alternative feel comes alive during the goth festival which sees people dress up in punk and gothic styles. The high point is a Victorian picnic in Clara-Zetkin Park.

