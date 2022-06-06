Severe storms and hail hit southern Germany

The Allgäu and Lower Bavaria regions were particularly affected by the severe weather, which caused trees to fall as well as flooding. Parts of the state of Baden-Württemberg were also hit.

Meanwhile, heavy rain hampered the rescue and investigation work underway after a train derailed on Friday.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of thunderstorms in several districts on Whit Sunday – known as Pfingstsonntag in Germany- including Passau, Rottal-Inn, Dingolfing-Landau, Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, Eichstätt and Kelheim.

Firefighters pump water from a flooded street in Neumarkt-Sankt Veit, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/André März | André März

Surprisingly for June, hailstones fell in some places, making it look like it had snowed. In the below tweet, local Bavarian journalist Sandra Demmelhuber posted this video recorded in Gschwendtner Alm where she said there were 3cm-sized hailstones.

Das Video hat gerade meine Schwester von der Gschwendtner Alm am #Wank (#GarmischPartenkirchen) gemacht. Etwa 3 cm große Hagelkörner. Es gibt auch eine Unwetterwarnung für #München. pic.twitter.com/bLpNGWyzpc — Sandra Demmelhuber (@SDemmelhuber) June 5, 2022

In several places, roads were covered with a thick white layer of hail that had to be cleared.

No reports of injuries

Police said there were fallen trees but luckily there have been no reports of injuries or major damage.

However, the weather has been hampering the rescue work after the train crash in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Friday. Five people died and dozens of people were injured when a regional rain derailed near the Alpine resort town at around lunchtime.

Rescue workers had to stop their operation due to heavy rain but have since resumed, according to a spokesperson.

The landscape looks wintry on Sunday after a heavy hailstorm in Weiler im Allgäu. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Davor Knappmeyer

Due to the severe weather conditions, admission to the Rolling Stones concert in Munich’s Olympic Stadium was postponed by an hour on Sunday.

“This measure serves to protect the spectators and all those involved in the production,” the organiser said. However, the concert took place as planned.

Meanwhile, in the Enzkreis district of Baden-Württemberg flooding and fallen trees caused major problems.

The weather situation has been caused by warm and humid air, which a low pressure system over south-western Europe has pushed into southern Germany.

On Whit Monday, which is a national holiday in Germany, the weather was forecast to be much calmer although strong gusts of wind were expected on the North Sea coast, as well as possible hail showers in the North Frisia and East Frisian Islands.