Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Severe storms and hail hit southern Germany

Southern Germany was hit by thunderstorms and hailstones on Sunday.

Published: 6 June 2022 09:51 CEST
Updated: 6 June 2022 12:48 CEST
A woman tries to unlock a car parked on the side of a road covered in hailstones on Sunday in Weiler im Allgäu.
A woman tries to unlock a car parked on the side of a road covered in hailstones on Sunday in Weiler im Allgäu. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Davor Knappmeyer

The Allgäu and Lower Bavaria regions were particularly affected by the severe weather, which caused trees to fall as well as flooding. Parts of the state of Baden-Württemberg were also hit.

Meanwhile, heavy rain hampered the rescue and investigation work underway after a train derailed on Friday. 

READ ALSO: Death toll rises after train crash in Bavaria 

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of thunderstorms in several districts on Whit Sunday – known as Pfingstsonntag in Germany-  including Passau, Rottal-Inn, Dingolfing-Landau, Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, Eichstätt and Kelheim.

Firefighters pump water from a flooded street in Neumarkt-Sankt Veit, Bavaria.

Firefighters pump water from a flooded street in Neumarkt-Sankt Veit, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/André März | André März

Surprisingly for June, hailstones fell in some places, making it look like it had snowed. In the below tweet, local Bavarian journalist Sandra Demmelhuber posted this video recorded in Gschwendtner Alm where she said there were 3cm-sized hailstones. 

In several places, roads were covered with a thick white layer of hail that had to be cleared.

No reports of injuries

Police said there were fallen trees but luckily there have been no reports of injuries or major damage. 

However, the weather has been hampering the rescue work after the train crash in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Friday. Five people died and dozens of people were injured when a regional rain derailed near the Alpine resort town at around lunchtime. 

Rescue workers had to stop their operation due to heavy rain but have since resumed, according to a spokesperson.

The landscape looks wintry on Sunday after a heavy hailstorm in Weiler im Allgäu

The landscape looks wintry on Sunday after a heavy hailstorm in Weiler im Allgäu. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Davor Knappmeyer

Due to the severe weather conditions, admission to the Rolling Stones concert in Munich’s Olympic Stadium was postponed by an hour on Sunday.

“This measure serves to protect the spectators and all those involved in the production,” the organiser said. However, the concert took place as planned.

Meanwhile, in the Enzkreis district of Baden-Württemberg flooding and fallen trees caused major problems.

The weather situation has been caused by warm and humid air, which a low pressure system over south-western Europe has pushed into southern Germany.

On Whit Monday, which is a national holiday in Germany, the weather was forecast to be much calmer although strong gusts of wind were expected on the North Sea coast, as well as possible hail showers in the North Frisia and East Frisian Islands.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Western Germany hit by second round of severe storms

Parts of Germany were once again pummelled by heavy thunderstorms on Monday - just days after the city of Paderborn was struck by a devastating tornado.

Published: 23 May 2022 14:43 CEST
Western Germany hit by second round of severe storms

A severe weather warning was issued on Sunday by the German Weather Service (DWD), who cautioned residents in western and southwestern regions of the country that fierce gusts of wind, hailstones and heavy rain could once again be on the horizon.

A  second tornado could “not be ruled out” in the southwestern regions of the country, DWD warned. 

North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate, were struck by heavy rain and hailstorms and strong gusts of wind throughout the afternoon.

However, the worst of the thunder and hailstorms warnings were for the state of Baden-Württemberg. 

Here, DWD issued a Stage 3 weather warning – the second highest possible. Severe thunderstorms with gale-force winds at speeds of up to 110km per hour were forecast, with up to 50 litres of rain per square metre falling in a short space of time.

According to the meteorologists, the storms are expected sweep across to the eastern regions of the country and ease off in the evening.

The storms and severe weather warnings came days after the city of Paderborn in North Rhine-Westphalia was hit by a devastating tornado.

According to the local fire brigade, 43 people were injured in the storm, with 13 of them needing to be hospitalised and one person reportedly fighting for their life. 

Railway services were cancelled across many parts of the west over the weekend, but resumed again on Monday.

Air travel in some parts of the country was also affected, with Frankfurt Airport in the central state of Hesse saying there was disruption to flights on Friday. 

Videos posted on social media depicted the strongest part of the tornado tearing through the city, ripping trees up by their roots.

The damage to infrastructure and buildings caused by the storm is estimated to be in the millions.

Schools remain closed

As of Monday, several schools and nurseries remained closed in both Paderborn and nearby Lippstadt due to fears that the buildings couldn’t be safely entered.

In the small town of Lippstadt alone, five nurseries and seven schools were closed for repairs on Monday, with administrators unable to say when they would reopen their doors.

“Given the extent of the damage we see at the various locations, it is currently unthinkable that classes can be held there in the next few days,” said Mayor Arne Moritz (CDU).

In Paderborn, meanwhile, drones were exploring five closed school buildings to check whether there was a risk of damaged roofs imploding. The streets where the schools are located have been closed off to the public and the police are believed to be patrolling outside to stop anyone entering.

READ ALSO: Tornado in western Germany injures dozens

Damaged roof in Paderborn

A damaged roof in the aftermath of the Paderborn storms. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

More frequent tornadoes? 

Tornadoes aren’t infrequent in Central Europe, but recently appear to be gaining in frequency and intensity, which experts suggest could be a result of climate change. 

In June 2021, a deadly tornado swept through several villages in the Czech Republic near the Slovakian and Austrian borders, killing six people and injuring a further 200. 

At time, climatologists pointed out that until 2020, the Czech Republic only saw a handful of tornadoes each year – and most of them were relatively mild.

Speaking to WDR on Sunday, climate researcher Dr. Mojib Latif drew a direct parallel between warmer temperatures and more violent and regular storms.  

“In Germany there are approximately between 20 and 40 tornadoes per year,” he told the regional media outlet. “We have to reckon with that. As the climate gets warmer and thunderstorms become more violent, the frequency of tornadoes will also increase.”

However, some experts have been more cautious about drawing a direct link.

“That simply cannot be determined at the moment,” meteorologist Jürgen Schmidt told RND. 

Schmidt thinks the perception that tornadoes have increased in recent years could have a slightly more prosaic explanation.

The fact that people are able to record them on their smartphones and share these images more widely could contribute to this impression, he said. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

SHOW COMMENTS