Austria
GERMAN TRADITIONS

Where are the German royal family now?

To mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, we thought we’d ask what happened to the German royals, who were pushed out in a revolution that took place over a hundred years ago.

Published: 3 June 2022 17:28 CEST
George Friedrich, Prince of Prussia, at an event in Lower Saxony in 2021. Photo: dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

The Queen of the United Kingdom is celebrating 70 years on the throne this weekend, making hers one of the longest reigns of any monarch in European history.

Elizabeth II’s popularity and the popularity of the monarchy in the UK might well be a point of jealousy for her distant relations, the Hohenzollern family, who ruled Germany up until the end of the First World War.

Who were the Hohenzollerns?

Originally hailing from the Württemberg region of southern Germany, members of the Hohenzollern dynasty reigned in various German princedoms in the early modern era. One branch of the family even sat on the throne of Romania up until 1947.

But the most influential branch of the family held sway in Brandenburg and later Prussia between the 17th and 19th centuries when Prussia, with Berlin as its capital, rose to become a major European power.

When Germany was united under Prussian leadership in 1871, the Hohenzollern kings took on the mantle of monarchs of Germany and its empire.

During the Kaiserreich era which ended with defeat in World War One, the Hohenzollern kings had immense power: they could hire and fire the German Chancellor and had large control over foreign policy.

Kaiser Wilhelm II (c) studies a map with two generals during WWI. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | dpa

While the Hohenzollern in the pre-war period are remembered in Germany today as being strictly conservative and resistant to societal progress, earlier generations were more liberal.

For instance, Berlin’s French flare – seen in places such as Gendarmenmarkt – is the result of the policies of the Hohenzollern family, who welcomed in tens of thousands of French Huguenots who were persecuted in their homeland due to their protestant faith.

The last Hohenzollern to sit on a German throne was a disaster though, both for his family and his country.

Wilhelm II, a grandson of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, was known for his bellicose foreign policy and his erratic public statements, which ultimately led Europe into war in 1914.

Wilhelm was forced to abdicate in 1918 after Germany’s defeat on the western front in the First World War. 

Germany became a republic and Wilhelm lived out his final days in the Netherlands.

Where are they now?

Because the German royals were allowed to make a peaceful exit after Wilhelm’s abdication, his direct heirs are still alive today.

The current head of the family is Georg Friedrich Ferdinand, who was born in 1976 and is the great-great grandson of Wilhelm II. 

On his paternal side, Georg Friedrich counts a number of European royal families among his ancestors. His great-great grandparents include several Russian Romanovs and a Duchess of Edinburgh.

The current “prince of Prussia” was educated at a Scottish boarding school before serving in the Bundeswehr and then studying business.

For years he was tied up in a lengthy legal battle with two uncles, who demanded a cut of his inheritance. But the family wealth, which is mainly in the form of valuable art, furniture and jewellery, doesn’t appear to have provided him with a life of luxury.

In 2012, Bild newspaper reported that he had to sell a precious diamond to stave off financial difficulty. At the time he was living in a rental property in Berlin. 

His marriage to Princess Sophie of Isenburg in 2011 in Potsdam was attended by members of many of Germany’s former aristocratic elite and was considered a big enough event to receive a live television broadcast by local public broadcaster RBB.

He now lives as a private citizen in Potsdam, the city made famous by his family’s splendid palaces such as Sansouci.

Legacy controversy

Georg Friedrich runs a brewery called the ​​Kgl. Preußischen Biermanufaktur which brews its beer in Braunschweig.

He is probably best known, though, for his attempts to regain some of his family’s palaces and art collections via the courts. 

These attempts have been controversial to say the least.

Historians and museums have said that the claims are totally inappropriate given what they say is clear proof that Georg Friedrich’s great grandfather, Crown Prince Wilhelm, helped Hitler into power in the early 1930s.

Newspapers and several leading historians of the Kaiser period have accused Georg Friedrich of a campaign of intimidation, after his lawyers threatened to sue them over the publication of claims that Crown Prince Wilhelm was close to Hitler.

Among the properties that Georg Friedrich wants the right to use is Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam, which is now part of a UNESCO world heritage site.

Cecilienhof palace in Postdam. Photo: dpa-Zentralbild | Soeren Stache

The property was seized by East Germany’s communist rulers after the Second World War. The Hohenzollern descendants say that they have just as much right to get their property back as all the other landowners who were expropriated under communism.

German law states, however, that a family has no right to compensation if they were substantially involved in Hitler’s rise to power.

Georg Friedrich’s energies have been taken up in recent years in trying to show that his great grandfather was only a peripheral figure in the rise to power of the Nazis.

GERMANY EXPLAINED

What are the laws around nudity in Germany?

Germany is well known for having more relaxed attitudes to nudity than many other European countries, meaning you can strip off in some public places if you want. But what are the laws you should be aware of?

Published: 3 June 2022 12:42 CEST
What are the laws around nudity in Germany?

On your own property

Unsurprisingly, getting naked inside your own house or apartment is completely okay. But in Germany it is also generally legal to relax in the nude on your balcony or in your garden.

However, there are exceptions you should be aware of.

If your neighbours can easily see inside your garden or onto your terrace or balcony, they might have the right to make a complaint about your behaviour.

According to lawyer Swen Walentowski, regular naked sunbathing on your property could lead to a fine under paragraph 118 of the public order laws, which prohibits nudity that could be considered a “nuisance to the general public”

Nudists should be particularly careful if their garden or balcony is located near an area designated for children such as a playground, or school, or near a religious building. Walentowski adds that if your behaviour is intended as a provocation then you could also get yourself into trouble.

In the most extreme circumstances excessive nudity could end in the termination of your rental contract. “In practice, however, this is rather unlikely,” says Walentowski.

Public fornication on the other hand is a more serious offence. “Sex on the balcony can result in the termination of your rental contract,” Walentowski warns.

In public areas

Contrary to popular belief, it is not legal to strip off your clothes in all areas of German public life.

Although public nudity is not specifically prohibited under criminal law in Germany “you are usually only allowed to be naked in places designated for this purpose,” according to Walentowski.

Anyone who enters a shopping mall, a bar or a restaurant in the nude is likely to be told to cover themselves up. The owners of the establishment would have every right to do this as German laws gives them a Hausrecht, that gives them the freedom to set the rules of dress and behaviour on their own property.

At a sauna on the other hand, house rules often do require that you strip off all your clothes before entering the sauna. So you can’t wear swimwear at all in certain areas, and you’ll be told off or ordered to leave if you try to. Most saunas in Germany claim that it’s more hygienic to use their wooden benches by placing your naked bottom on a towel, rather than having swimwear on.

Nudity in public areas becomes criminally relevant when the borderline to exhibitionism is crossed. This is the case when someone exposes himself for sexual pleasure. In this case, the transgressor can face up to a year in prison according to Section 183 of the Criminal Code (StGB). Interestingly, the StGB refers here to exhibitionism as an act by a man. “Women cannot be prosecuted in this context,” according to Walentowski.

A couple relax on a beach designated as FKK in Schleswig-Holstein. Photo: dpa | Axel Heimken

Generally, public areas where nudity is specifically encouraged are marked out by signs that state the area to be an FKK Bereich. Standing for Freie Körper Kultur, FKK is a movement in Germany that dates all the way back to the late 19th century in which participants gather at the beach or in a park to enjoy the experience of communal nudity.

While it is not required that you are naked in an FKK area, most people around you are likely to be in the nude, and you may get a few stern stares if you are in this section with clothes on.

The city of Göttingen meanwhile is trialing a new rule in its public swimming pools that assumes that anyone, either male or female, who uses the pool on a weekend can swim with a naked upper body. The rules will apply through to the end of the summer.

In your car

It is indeed legal to drive your car while naked in Germany, although you should probably consider wearing shoes at the very least.

While there is no law that prohibits naked driving, anyone who chooses to sit behind the wheel without wearing shoes can be held jointly responsible in the event of an accident.

For example, if you don’t apply sufficient pressure to the brake pedal and cause an accident while wearing no shoes you could be held responsible for an accident. If you are a professional driver, the accident prevention regulations clearly stipulate that “footwear enclosing the foot” must be worn.

When driving, the following also applies: anyone who is naked when getting out of the car could cause a nuisance to the general public – comparable to a naked pedestrian, attorney Walentowski explains. If someone feels disturbed and makes a complaint, you may be handed a fine of up to €1,000.

You may remember the story (or the photo) of the naked moped rider in Brandenburg in the heatwave of 2019. He was stopped and cautioned by police, although officers later clarified that he hadn’t flouted any laws. They were just worried about people making complaints. 

