Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

GERMANY EXPLAINED

What are the laws around nudity in Germany?

Germany is well known for having more relaxed attitudes to nudity than many other European countries, meaning you can strip off in some public places if you want. But what are the laws you should be aware of?

Published: 3 June 2022 12:42 CEST
What are the laws around nudity in Germany?
A woman swims naked in a lake in Hannover on New Year 2022. Photo: dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

On your own property

Unsurprisingly, getting naked inside your own house or apartment is completely okay. But in Germany it is also generally legal to relax in the nude on your balcony or in your garden.

However, there are exceptions you should be aware of.

If your neighbours can easily see inside your garden or onto your terrace or balcony, they might have the right to make a complaint about your behaviour.

According to lawyer Swen Walentowski, regular naked sunbathing on your property could lead to a fine under paragraph 118 of the public order laws, which prohibits nudity that could be considered a “nuisance to the general public”

Nudists should be particularly careful if their garden or balcony is located near an area designated for children such as a playground, or school, or near a religious building. Walentowski adds that if your behaviour is intended as a provocation then you could also get yourself into trouble.

In the most extreme circumstances excessive nudity could end in the termination of your rental contract. “In practice, however, this is rather unlikely,” says Walentowski.

Public fornication on the other hand is a more serious offence. “Sex on the balcony can result in the termination of your rental contract,” Walentowski warns.

READ ALSO: Why do Germans love getting naked?

In public areas

Contrary to popular belief, it is not legal to strip off your clothes in all areas of German public life.

Although public nudity is not specifically prohibited under criminal law in Germany “you are usually only allowed to be naked in places designated for this purpose,” according to Walentowski.

Anyone who enters a shopping mall, a bar or a restaurant in the nude is likely to be told to cover themselves up. The owners of the establishment would have every right to do this as German laws gives them a Hausrecht, that gives them the freedom to set the rules of dress and behaviour on their own property.

At a sauna on the other hand, house rules often do require that you strip off all your clothes before entering the sauna. So you can’t wear swimwear at all in certain areas, and you’ll be told off or ordered to leave if you try to. Most saunas in Germany claim that it’s more hygienic to use their wooden benches by placing your naked bottom on a towel, rather than having swimwear on.

Nudity in public areas becomes criminally relevant when the borderline to exhibitionism is crossed. This is the case when someone exposes himself for sexual pleasure. In this case, the transgressor can face up to a year in prison according to Section 183 of the Criminal Code (StGB). Interestingly, the StGB refers here to exhibitionism as an act by a man. “Women cannot be prosecuted in this context,” according to Walentowski.

A couple relax on a beach designated as FKK in Schleswig-Holstein. Photo: dpa | Axel Heimken

Generally, public areas where nudity is specifically encouraged are marked out by signs that state the area to be an FKK Bereich. Standing for Freie Körper Kultur, FKK is a movement in Germany that dates all the way back to the late 19th century in which participants gather at the beach or in a park to enjoy the experience of communal nudity.

While it is not required that you are naked in an FKK area, most people around you are likely to be in the nude, and you may get a few stern stares if you are in this section with clothes on.

The city of Göttingen meanwhile is trialing a new rule in its public swimming pools that assumes that anyone, either male or female, who uses the pool on a weekend can swim with a naked upper body. The rules will apply through to the end of the summer.

SEE ALSO: The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany

In your car

It is indeed legal to drive your car while naked in Germany, although you should probably consider wearing shoes at the very least.

While there is no law that prohibits naked driving, anyone who chooses to sit behind the wheel without wearing shoes can be held jointly responsible in the event of an accident.

For example, if you don’t apply sufficient pressure to the brake pedal and cause an accident while wearing no shoes you could be held responsible for an accident. If you are a professional driver, the accident prevention regulations clearly stipulate that “footwear enclosing the foot” must be worn.

When driving, the following also applies: anyone who is naked when getting out of the car could cause a nuisance to the general public – comparable to a naked pedestrian, attorney Walentowski explains. If someone feels disturbed and makes a complaint, you may be handed a fine of up to €1,000.

You may remember the story (or the photo) of the naked moped rider in Brandenburg in the heatwave of 2019. He was stopped and cautioned by police, although officers later clarified that he hadn’t flouted any laws. They were just worried about people making complaints. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

EXPLAINED: What you should know about investing in Germany

With less than a fifth of people in Germany owning stock, the country is a land of savers. But for people who want to invest, there are plenty of advantages. We explain how to do it.

Published: 2 June 2022 10:07 CEST
EXPLAINED: What you should know about investing in Germany

Conventional wisdom often tells us that Germany is a country of savers, rather than investors. It’s even apparent in the language – the German word for “debt” is “Schuld,” which also means “guilt.” During the euro crisis, “austerity” was often called “Sparpolitik” in German newspapers, or “the politics of saving.”

The numbers also suggest that the “country of savers” title is not a myth. Only 17 percent of people in Germany invest. That compares with 33 percent in the UK and over half in both the US and Canada. By contrast, many Germans keep their money in savings accounts, or rely on contributions to government pension schemes to put money away for retirement.

READ ALSO: When are people in Germany retiring?

Germany: Land of the investment shy

“Culturally, we’re used to a strong social welfare state that takes care of its people, including providing for retirement. That’s not enough anymore but not everyone has quite realised this yet,” says Claudia Müller, Founder of the Frankfurt-based Female Finance Forum and author of Finance, Freedom, Provision – the way to financial independence.

“But the German retirement insurance funds older generations relied on are investing mainly in government bonds rather than stocks. Bonds just don’t have the interest rates to give the needed returns.”

A person puts money in a piggy bank.

A person puts money in a piggy bank. Germans are known as savers. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Patrick Pleul

The breakdown of who invests in Germany also reveals a number of splits by both region and gender. 18 percent of people in the former West Germany invest, but only 11 percent of those from the former East. Around 65 percent of investors in Germany are men. In the entire country, only 4 million women own stock. The fastest growing pool of new German investors though, are those under 30.

“This generation is investing more in the stock exchange because property is too expensive for most of them and stocks are now more accessible than ever,” says Müller.”In Germany especially, there’s a lot of options for brokers. That’s really great for us as investors. The market is competitive enough that there’s a lot of great offers out there to choose from.”

READ ALSO: How to save money on your taxes in Germany

A trader from ICF Bank looks at her monitors at her workplace on the floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

A trader from ICF Bank looks at her monitors at her workplace on the floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

Spoilt for choice: Online brokerages in Germany

Although investors can often go to their banks for brokerage services, many online options exist, such as Trade Republic, Scalable, and DKB. These online brokerages often offer flat fees, either on a monthly or annual basis, a per transaction fee, or charge flat fees for specific extra services – rather than bill a percentage of a client’s portfolio, as some funds do.

Many online brokerages also offer English-language interfaces and support—even if the legal documents governing use tend to only be available in German. For those wishing to go a more traditional route, products like Vanguard often have options for clients based in Germany. Online brokers also typically allow users to trade in stocks, Exchange-traded Funds (ETFs), derivatives, and even cryptocurrency right from their smartphones.

READ ALSO: Five ways soaring inflation could affect your life in Germany

Such online brokerages with per transaction fees might suit a casual investor quite well, which, according to Müller, should be the majority of people. “Statistically speaking, most of us are better off putting our money in an ETF and looking at it once a year,” she says. “Make a day once a year to really look at your investments if you’re a bit risk-averse and mainly have money in ETFs. You avoid panic selling that way, as well as the per transaction costs many brokerages charge.”

A pile of cash lies on a table.

A pile of cash lies on a table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Büttner

The rules you need to know 

So what are the rules for investing in Germany? It turns out they’re pretty easy to follow in most cases. When you sell stock, there will be a 25 percent tax on any capital gain you might make, plus any applicable church tax and solidarity surcharge, if you pay it. Your bank will typically automatically take all taxes off your gain, much like tax is automatically deducted from your pay slip.

“You don’t typically need to include these on your tax return,” says Dirk Maskow, an independent tax advisor based in both Berlin and Düsseldorf. “The exceptions to this are if you think your individual tax rate is lower than 25 percent, or if you have money in a foreign brokerage.

“That’s simply because the foreign brokerage won’t deduct the tax on your gain automatically like a German brokerage would. So you would have to declare in that special case.”

As with all of our financial summaries, this is a guide only and should not be taken to constitute specific and tailored financial advice. For advice which is personalised to your situation, please contact an accountant or other specialist. 

SHOW COMMENTS