German Foreign Minister visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a surprise trip to Ukraine on Tuesday visited Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv where Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians.

Published: 10 May 2022 11:34 CEST
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Wenediktowa during her visit to Bucha, near Kyiv in Ukraine on May 10th.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Wenediktowa during her visit to Bucha, near Kyiv in Ukraine on May 10th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Stein

Baerbock, who was meeting with local residents during the unannounced trip, is the latest in a string of foreign diplomats and leaders to visit Bucha, one of several towns and villages around Kyiv where Moscow’s army has been accused of carrying out war crimes.

The German minister said Bucha was a place where “the worst crimes imaginable have happened”, promising to “hold accountable” those responsible.

“We owe it to the victims to not only commemorate here, but to also hold the perpetrators accountable. This is what we are going to do as the
international community, that’s the promise that we can and must give here in Bucha,” she said.

“No one can take away the pain… but we can ensure justice,” she said, accompanied on her visit by Ukraine’s attorney general who is investigating the killings.

Baerbock is the first German cabinet member to visit Ukraine since the war began on February 24th.

A diplomatic row had been rumbling between Germany and Ukraine after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted last month he had offered to go to Ukraine with other EU leaders, but this was “not wanted in Kyiv”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Steinmeier were last week invited to visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Foreign Minister Baerbock was accompanied by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Wenediktova during her visit on Tuesday. Baerbock was scheduled to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in the afternoon.

She was also set to reopen the German embassy in Kyiv, which has been closed since mid-February. The last posted staff of the embassy left for Poland on February 25th.

Baerbock is seen below lighting a candle in memory of Ukrainian victims. 

Germany is one of the last western countries to announce the reopening of its embassy in Kyiv. On Sunday, the USA and Canada said its embassy staff had returned. Staff from the EU, France, Italy, Great Britain, Austria and other states also reopened their bases in Kyiv. From the group of G7 countries, only Japan has not yet announced the reopening of its embassy.

On Sunday, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (Social Democrats) visited Kyiv as the second highest representative of the state after the German President. Meanwhile, the CDU leader Friedrich Merz went to Kyiv last Tuesday.

No date has been revealed for when Chancellor Scholz will go to the war-torn country. 

Macron declares ‘full support’ for Ukraine on Berlin visit

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz showed Ukraine their "full support" on Monday as they visited Berlin's symbolically important Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukraine's national colours.

Published: 10 May 2022 10:26 CEST
Asked about the message he intended to send with the leaders’ act, Macron replied “full support for Ukraine” as he and Scholz approached around 200 people gathered nearby.

Some were draped in Ukraine’s blue and yellow national colours and chanted “Mariupol”, a southeastern Ukrainian city devastated by Russian strikes.

The Brandenburg Gate formed a central part of the wall that separated east and west Berlin. It symbolised the Cold War’s “Iron Curtain” that divided the world into capitalist and communist blocs.

Some Ukrainians in the crowd criticised the French and German governments for being too close with Russia, which invaded its neighbour on February 24th.

“I would like to see more courage,” Tania, a 40-year-old doctor who has lived in Germany for 25 years, told AFP. “I understand they (Macron and Scholz) fear for  their own citizens, but we mustn’t underestimate Russia,” she said, adding that Moscow could attack Poland or the Baltic states next.

“People in the West are scared because of soaring prices and the fear of a third world war.”

Scholz in particular has come under fire for arms deliveries to Ukraine deemed insufficient and Germany’s reliance on Russian energy imports.

‘Wider European club’ 

Macron’s trip to Germany was his first diplomatic trip since being re-elected president, continuing a recent tradition in Franco-German ties. 

Alongside discussions on the ongoing war, the French leader reportedly pitched ideas for deepening partnerships with countries close to the EU. 

Scholz said he welcomed a suggestion by Macron for a wider European club of countries that could include non-EU nations like Ukraine or Britain.

“I want to say explicitly that this is a very interesting suggestion,” Scholz told journalists, adding that he was “very pleased about the suggestion that we are discussing together”.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, Macron explained that Britain could “have a place” in a wider European club of democratic countries.

“The United Kingdom decided to leave our European Union but it can have a place in this political community,” he told reporters. 

