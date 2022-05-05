Read news from:
Zelensky invites Germany’s Scholz and Steinmeier to Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit, the German president's office said on Thursday, three weeks after Steinmeier was snubbed by Kyiv.

Published: 5 May 2022 16:33 CEST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a conference by video link. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/ZUMA Press Wire Service | Ukraine Presidency

Zelensky made the invitation during a telephone call with Steinmeier on Thursday, a source from the president’s office told AFP, during which “past irritations were cleared up” and Steinmeier expressed his “solidarity, respect and support” for Ukraine.

A diplomatic spat had been rumbling between the two countries since Steinmeier admitted last month  he had offered to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders, but this was “not wanted in Kyiv”.

The German president, also a former foreign minister, has come under heavy criticism since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February for his years-long detente policy towards Moscow.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany in March boycotted a solidarity concert hosted by Steinmeier, protesting that the soloists featured on the programme were all Russians.

“In the middle of a war against civilians! An affront. Sorry I’m staying away,” Andrij Melnyk wrote on Twitter.

Steinmeier and Scholz are both Social Democrats (SPD), who have over the years pushed for closer ties with Russia — including energy ties that have left Germany heavily dependent on Russian gas.

Steinmeier admitted in April that he had made a “mistake” in pushing for Nord Stream 2, the controversial pipeline built to double Russian gas imports to Germany.

‘Distorted and slanderous’

Criticism has also mounted against former chancellor and fellow SPD member Gerhard Schröder, who is a lobbyist for Russian gas and has a close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz, meanwhile, has been criticised for his own failure to visit Kyiv, as well as his hesitancy over providing heavy weapons to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion.

Even as German opposition leader Friedrich Merz visited Ukraine this week, Scholz said he did not want to visit himself until Kyiv’s differences with his fellow Social Democrat Steinmeier had been ironed out.

However, Germany did say last week it would send anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, in a clear switch in Berlin’s cautious policy on military backing for Kyiv.

Scholz also expressed backing for a motion passed by the German parliament calling for the acceleration of the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The chancellor has also hit back at criticism of the SPD, accusing his opponents of a “distorted and slanderous depiction” of its Russia policy.

In the telephone call on Thursday, Steinmeier said Germany “stands with united forces in solidarity at Ukraine’s side”, the source from the president’s office said.

Both presidents described the talks as “very important and very good”, the source said.

By Peter Wuetherich

German finance watchdog sees ‘very big’ risk of cyberattacks

Germany's financial regulator BaFin warned Tuesday of the "very big" risk of cyberattacks targeting the financial sector, a threat it said had become "more likely" since Russia's war on Ukraine.

 “The risk that companies in the financial sector will fall victim to cyberattacks or that internal IT security incidents will occur is very big and very present,” BaFin president Mark Branson told a press conference.

In extreme cases, “such incidents could damage the stability of the financial system”, he said.

“Are we prepared for a really serious security incident? If we are honest, we don’t know,” Branson added.

Ukraine and its Western allies have been on heightened alert for potential Russian hacking attempts since Moscow invaded its neighbour on February 24th.

The “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing network — consisting of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — warned in April that “evolving intelligence” indicated Russia was planning massive cyberattacks against rivals supporting Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine “has made cyberattacks on the German financial sector more likely,” Branson told reporters in Frankfurt.

The Bafin watchdog is monitoring the situation closely, he said, in cooperation with Germany’s National Cyber Defence Centre. Bafin was also keeping financial firms updated on potential attack patterns, he said.

Last month’s “Five Eyes” alert said Russian state-sponsored cyber actors have the ability to compromise IT networks, to steal large amounts of data from them while remaining hidden, to deploy destructive malware and to lock down networks with “distributed denial of service” attacks.

The alert identified more than a dozen hacking groups, both parts of Russian intelligence and military bodies and privately operated, which present threats.

Germany has in recent years repeatedly accused Russia of state-sanctioned hacking efforts.

The most high-profile incident blamed on Russian hackers to date was a cyberattack in 2015 that paralysed the computer network of the lower house of parliament,  the Bundestag, forcing the entire institution offline for days while it was fixed.

Russia denies being behind such activities.

