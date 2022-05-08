Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Scholz’s party soundly beaten in Schleswig-Holstein vote

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD suffered a stinging defeat at regional elections on Sunday, with the opposition conservatives securing a thumping win in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein a week before a bigger test.

Published: 8 May 2022 18:44 CEST
Daniel Günther, Minister President and CDU top candidate, waits to cast his vote outside the Stadtwerke Eckernförde polling station.
Daniel Günther, Minister President and CDU top candidate, waits to cast his vote outside the Stadtwerke Eckernförde polling station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

The Social Democrats saw their vote share diminish to around 16 percent from 27.3 percent in the last election in 2017, exit polls by national broadcasters showed.

They were overtaken by the Greens, who were in second place with between 17-19 percent, after the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), who were comfortably in the lead with 41-42 percent, the polls showed.

The CDU’s Daniel Günther was therefore poised for a second term as the state premier. The northern state bordering Denmark is one of the smallest in Germany’s 16 regions, but both the CDU and the SPD were hoping for momentum to carry them into next Sunday’s regional election in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

A far bigger prize, NRW is Germany’s most populous state, and currently in the hands of the CDU, although surveys show the SPD running neck and neck.

A win in NRW would give a major boost to Scholz, who has been under fire domestically over what critics deem to be a stuttering response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Some 65 percent of Germans said they did not find Scholz to be a strong leader, a poll commissioned by Der Spiegel in mid-April found.

READ ALSO: ‘Too little, too late’: Scholz under fire for inaction on Ukraine

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

‘New start for Franco-German ties’: German politicians congratulate Macron on vote win

Leading German politicians have expressed relief and delight at the result of the French election, which saw centrist Emmanuel Macron returned to power with a clear majority over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Published: 25 April 2022 09:32 CEST
'New start for Franco-German ties': German politicians congratulate Macron on vote win

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday soon after projections showed him winning a second term in office.

“Your voters have sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe today. I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation,” Scholz, of the Social Democrats (SPD), wrote on Twitter.

The final results were released shortly before 2am and had the centrist incumbent Macron on 58.55 percent of the vote, beating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen who took 41.45 percent. 

Macron is the first French president to win a second term for two decades, but Le Pen’s result also marks the closest the far-right has ever come to taking power in France and has revealed a deeply divided nation.

Saskia Esken, chairwoman of the SPD, told Deutschlandfunk that she was delighted at the result but said that more needed to be done to oppose the extreme right.

“The whole of Europe has the task of also counteracting these tendencies, also to ensure that people feel more strongly connected to politics than is apparently the case in many places at the moment.”

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner described the French election as being “about fundamental questions of values.”

“The French have decided in favour of Macron. Thus, a united Europe is the biggest winner of this election,” said Lindner, who is leader of the liberal Free Democrats.

Green Party leader Omid Nouripour said that European should take the “normalisation of extremist discourse” in the French election campaign as a warning. “It is necessary to stand up with all our strength for democracy and freedom and defend our European values,” he said.

Opposition leader, Friedrich Merz of the CDU, welcomed the result and said that “now a new start for Franco-German cooperation is possible and necessary!”

Merz’ ally in Bavaria, CSU leader Markus Söder, described Macron’s victory as a “good signal for Europe” which showed that “unity and cohesion are particularly important at the present time.”

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party also expressed their satisfaction with the result after Le Pen improved on her performance in 2017, when she also faced Macron in the final round.

“Emmanuel Macron’s victory is an illusion,” AfD chairman and lead spokesman Tino Chrupalla. “The change of course in Europe is a reality and cannot be stopped in the long term.”

SHOW COMMENTS