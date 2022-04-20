Read news from:
UKRAINE

‘Too little, too late’: Scholz under fire for inaction on Ukraine

The German Chancellor is facing widespread anger for his refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, with critics accusing him of a lack of leadership.

Published: 20 April 2022 11:27 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), speaks at a press conference.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), speaks at a press conference. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

In the past few weeks, an iconic slogan from Olaf Scholz’s election campaign has been repeatedly returning to haunt him: “Wer Führung bestellt, der kriegt sie auch” (If you order leadership, you get it.) 

Facing pressure over his lack of support for a Russian energy embargo and a refusal to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, critics from across the political spectrum – both at home and abroad – are now accusing Scholz of being anything but a decisive leader. 

Germany has so far delivered around €80 million worth of weaponry to Ukraine, but has refused to supply so-called “heavy weapons” such as battle tanks, combat aircraft, warships and submarines.

Following a video conference with NATO and EU government leaders on Tuesday, the German Chancellor’s decision to call a press conference fuelled speculation that a U-turn was coming.

However, to many people’s bemusement, Scholz used the platform to simply reiterate his decision for Germany not to send heavy weapons to Ukraine.

He backed up his stance by saying that the Bundeswehr was underequipped and that the delivery of heavy weapons would lead to an uncontrollable escalation of events.

But his words – and the decision to call a press conference in order, in the words of one commentator, to “say nothing” – have provoked a fresh wave of criticism.

‘Disappointment and bitterness’

The Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk said that the German leader’s remarks were received “with great disappointment and bitterness” in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and he poked holes in his argument that the Bundeswehr was underequipped.

“The thesis that the Bundeswehr would no longer be able to supply Ukraine with anything is not comprehensible,” Melnyk said.

He pointed out that the Bundeswehr has more than 400 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, about 100 of which are used for training and education and could be handed over to Ukraine immediately.

“Very crucial would also be the delivery of howitzers 2000.” According to Melnyk, the Bundeswehr has around 120 of these long-range artillery pieces in its inventory.

German politicians from both within and outside the coalition government are also launching criticism at the Chancellor.

FDP defence politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann attacked the Chancellor on Twitter, saying: “But you have to fight for freedom and human rights, you don’t get them for free. There was still too little substance for that today.”

Another Twitter criticism came from the CDU/CSU, with deputy Union faction leader Johann Wadephul saying: “Germany continues to deliver no heavy weapons, i.e. leaves Ukraine in the lurch.”

On Wednesday, Green Party European politician Anton Hofreiter told ZDF’s morning magazine programme that Germany’s stance could lead to the situation escalating “into an extended de facto third world war.”

“We are slowing down on sanctions, slowing down on arms deliveries, and thus risking the war dragging on longer and longer,” he said.

And politicians aren’t the only ones at odds with Scholz over his stance on Ukraine: a recent poll by Spiegel also revealed widespread dissatisfaction with the Social Democrat’s handling of the crisis amongst the German population. 

In answer to the question: “Would you currently describe Chancellor Olaf Scholz as strong in leadership?”, 65 percent of respondents answered “no”. 

This result marks a painfully ironic turnaround in public feeling towards the Chancellor, whose approval rating was at 65 percent only three months ago.

Putin bears responsibility for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine, says Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine that have already left thousands of civilians dead, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.

Published: 19 April 2022 20:10 CEST
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains a blatant breach of international law,” Scholz told reporters following virtual talks with Western leaders on the conflict.

“The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility,” he said.

“We feel immense grief for the victims and also, it must be said, great anger towards the Russian president and this senseless war.”

Scholz, who is facing growing pressure at home to authorise sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, said a “new phase” had begun in the conflict with Russia’s fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine. 

But despite being repeatedly pressed by reporters on the question of sending tanks, fighter jets or other heavy weapons, Scholz remained vague.

The Social Democrat reiterated that NATO would not get involved in the conflict, but said Western allies were united in their resolve to support Ukraine.

Germany has already shipped anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition and other defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz’s government has also pledged more than a billion euros in financial aid for Ukraine so that the government in Kyiv can buy the weapons it needs to fight back.

But Scholz said Germany would not “go it alone” on weapons, and that any decisions would be made in close cooperation with “friends and allies”.

He raised the possibility of eastern European partners sending older, Russia-made “weapons systems” to Ukraine, because these would be familiar to Ukrainian troops and could be used immediately.

He also said Ukraine had been asked to draw up a list of weapons it needs that could possibly be bought from the defence industry directly.

Scholz and his centre-left SPD party have for weeks argued that sending heavy weapons would risk a spiral of escalation that could see other countries attacked.

But mounting reports of atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine have fuelled calls for Scholz to take a tougher stance, even among his two coalition partners, and growing criticism of his cautious approach. 

MP Anton Hofreiter from the Green party accused the chancellor of failing “to show enough leadership”.

Lawmaker Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, of the liberal FDP, said Germany should not be guided by fear of escalation, because “Putin is unpredictable anyway”.

